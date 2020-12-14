Could robotic animals be a better alternative to real-life therapy dogs?

Robotic animals could be the ‘pawfect’ replacement for our real-life furry friends, a new study published today by the University of Portsmouth has found.

Animals, especially dogs, can have therapeutic benefits for children and young people. A new paper, published in The International Journal of Social Robotics, has found that the robotic animal, ‘MiRo-E’, can be just as effective and may even be a better alternative.

Dr Leanne Proops from the Department of Psychology, who supervised the study said: “We know that real dogs can provide calming and enjoyable interactions for children – increasing their feelings of wellbeing, improving motivation and reducing stress.

“This preliminary study has found that biomimetic robots – robots that mimic animal behaviours – may be a suitable replacement in certain situations and there are some benefits to using them over a real dog.”

Dogs are the most commonly used animals for therapy because of their training potential and generally social nature. However, there are concerns about using them in a setting with children because of the risk of triggering allergies or transmitting disease, and some people do not like dogs, so may not be comfortable in the presence of a real therapy dog.