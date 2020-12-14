Bacterial infections are one of the biggest health problems worldwide: A new detection method arrives

Seokheun “Sean” Choi, an associate professor of electrical and computer engineering, has developed a new device for faster testing of antibiotic-resistant bacteria.
Bacterial infections have become one of the biggest health problems worldwide, and a recent study shows that COVID-19 patients have a much greater chance of acquiring secondary bacterial infections, which significantly increases the mortality rate.
Combatting the infections is no easy task, though. When antibiotics are carelessly and excessively prescribed, that leads to the rapid emergence and spread of antibiotic-resistant genes in bacteria — creating an even larger problem. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 2.8 million antibiotic-resistant infections happen in the U.S. each year, and more than 35,000 people die from of them.
One factor slowing down the fight against antibiotic-resistant bacteria is the amount of time needed to test for it. The conventional method uses extracted bacteria from a patient and compares lab cultures grown with and without antibiotics, but results can take one to two days, increasing the mortality rate, the length of hospital stay and overall cost of care.
Associate Professor Seokheun “Sean” Choi — a faculty member in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Binghamton University’s Thomas J. Watson College of Engineering and Applied Science — is researching a faster way to test bacteria for antibiotic resistance.
“To effectively treat the infections, we need to select the right antibiotics with the exact dose for the appropriate duration,” he said. “There’s a need to develop an antibiotic-susceptibility testing method and offer effective guidelines to treat these infections.”
In the past few years, Choi has developed several projects that cross “papertronics” with biology, such as one that developed biobatteries using human sweat.
This new research — titled “A simple, inexpensive, and rapid method to assess antibiotic effectiveness against exoelectrogenic bacteria” and published in November’s issue of the journal Biosensors and Bioelectronics — relies on the same principles as the batteries: Bacterial electron transfer, a chemical process that certain microorganisms use for growth, overall cell maintenance and information exchange with surrounding microorganisms.
“We leverage this biochemical event for a new technique to assess the antibiotic effectiveness against bacteria without monitoring the whole bacterial growth,” Choi said. “As far as I know, we are the first to demonstrate this technique in a rapid and high-throughput manner by using paper as a substrate.”
Working with PhD students Yang Gao (who earned his degree in May and is now working as a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Texas at Austin), Jihyun Ryu and Lin Liu, Choi developed a testing device that continuously monitors bacteria’s extracellular electron transfer.
A medical team would extract a sample from a patient, inoculate the bacteria with various antibiotics over a few hours and then measure the electron transfer rate. A lower rate would mean that the antibiotics are working.
“The hypothesis is that the antiviral exposure could cause sufficient inhibition to the bacterial electron transfer, so the readout by the device would be sensitive enough to show small variations in the electrical output caused by changes in antibiotic effectiveness,” Choi said.
The device could provide results about antibiotic resistance in just five hours, which would serve as an important point-of-care diagnostic tool, especially in areas with limited resources.
The prototype — built in part with funding from the National Science Foundation and the U.S. Office of Naval Research — has eight sensors printed on its paper surface, but that could be extended to 64 or 96 sensors if medical professionals wanted to build other tests into the device.
Building on this research, Choi already knows where he and his students would like to go next: “Although many bacteria are energy-producing, some pathogens do not perform extracellular electron transfer and may not be used directly in our platform. However, various chemical compounds can assist the electron transfer from non-electricity-producing bacteria.
“For instance, E. coli cannot transfer electrons from the inside of the cell to the outside, but with the addition of some chemical compounds, they can generate electricity. Now we are working on how to make this technique general to all bacteria cells.”
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Bacterial infections
- Study shows bacteria can travel between continents 'hidden' in atmospheric duston December 14, 2020 at 10:07 am
Scientists say transportation of bacteria from one continent to another can be dangerous to humans, wildlife, and ecosystems ...
- Bioengineered probiotic could prevent Listeria infectionson December 14, 2020 at 7:09 am
The Lactobacillus bacteria we developed seeks out the same proteins as Listeria monocytogenes in the gut. When it attaches, it blocks the roadway for Listeria,” Bhunia said. “This could be included in ...
- Researchers suggest stool transplants can battle serious infectionson December 12, 2020 at 10:39 pm
Could number two be number one when it comes to combating recurrent Clostridium difficile (CDI) infections? Using genetic material analysis and machine learning, researchers have pinpointed several ...
- SMART researchers use lysins to selectively target bacteriaon December 10, 2020 at 12:45 pm
Researchers have developed a way to produce customizable lysins to selectively kill bacteria of interest while leaving others unharmed. The work, which could help combat drug resistance, was achieved ...
- Steroids Increase Infection Risk With CAR T-Cell Therapy in NHLon December 9, 2020 at 11:31 pm
Steroids and multiple prior treatments markedly increase the risk of infection following CAR T-cell therapy in patients with high-grade B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, UK clinicians have found.
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Bacterial infections
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Antibiotic-resistant bacteria
- Cataloguing Phage - Nature's Hidden Weapon Against Bacteriaon December 9, 2020 at 4:00 pm
It has become imperative to gain more foundational knowledge of these interactions in order to better understand the planet's microbiomes and to develop new medicines, such as bacteria-based vaccines ...
- False widow spiders have antibiotic-resistant bacteria on their fangson December 4, 2020 at 4:20 pm
A new report from the National University of Ireland Galway indicates false widow spider carry bacteria on their fangs that's harmful to humans, with some strains resistant to antibiotics.
- False Widow Spider Bites Can Transmit Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteriaon December 3, 2020 at 7:38 am
The false widow spider has received a lot of negative press over the years but they’re not entirely deserving of their malevolent reputation. These spiders ...
- UK spider warning: False widows bites deliver antibiotic-resistant bacteria to humanson December 2, 2020 at 10:11 pm
FALSE widow spiders can transfer harmful antibiotic-resistant bacteria when they bite humans, according to a new study.
- Antibiotic-resistant infections are a threat to hospitals struggling with COVID-19on December 2, 2020 at 12:15 pm
The COVID-19 pandemic is teaching us important lessons about the next potential infectious disease threat. “That includes things like dealing with the problems that are before us now, things like ...