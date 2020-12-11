A new way to track nanoplastics in the environment

via University of Surrey
A ground-breaking method to label and track manufactured nano-plastics could signal a paradigm shift in how we understand and care for environments, finds a new study.
Nano-plastics are particles of at least one dimension below one ?m. While there has been growing awareness of the dangers of visible plastic pollution to marine life, nano-plastics are thought to be even more dangerous as unseen, smaller animals and fish can ingest them.
Nano-plastics are suspected of being released into the environment directly by commercial products and by the breakdown of larger pieces of plastic litter.
In a study published by the journal Communications Materials, researchers from the University of Surrey detail a new one-step polymerization method to label nano-polystyrene directly on the carbon backbone of plastic. The new simple method uses 14C-styrene and requires minimal reagents and equipment to create nano-particles in a wide range of sizes for use in simulated lab environments.
The team has used their new method to produce and investigate the behaviour of nano-plastics at low concentrations in a variety of scenarios – including in bivalve mollusc.
Dr Maya Al Sid Cheikh, co-author of the study and Lecturer in Analytical Chemistry at the University of Surrey, said:
“The truth is that the scientific community knows little about the effects and behaviour of nano-plastics in our environment because it’s extraordinarily difficult to detect, track and measure such minute particles.
“Our new, simple method is a step in the right direction for correcting this knowledge gap as it allows researchers to replicate scenarios in which commercially produced nano-particles have customarily gone unnoticed.”
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Nanoplastics
- How much plastic are you eating?on December 8, 2020 at 8:37 am
These examples may sound extreme, but can easily represent over time the cumulative amount of microscopic pieces of plastic we consume every day. People could be ingesting the equivalent of a credit ...
- How much plastic are we consuming? A Lego brick a monthon December 8, 2020 at 5:27 am
What's for dinner? Lego sushi, credit card burgers, or a well-done piece of PVC pipe? These examples may sound extreme but can easily represent over time the cumulative ...
- You could unwittingly be eating a credit card's worth of plastic a weekon December 8, 2020 at 4:45 am
These examples may sound extreme, but can easily represent over time the cumulative amount of microscopic pieces of plastic we consume every day. People could be ingesting the equivalent of a credit ...
- WIDER IMAGE - How much plastic are you eating?on December 8, 2020 at 1:00 am
In a month, we ingest the weight of a 4x2 Lego brick in plastic, and in a year, the amount of plastic in a fireman's helmet ...
- Plastic measures: Report lays out dangers plastics pose to marine lifeon November 19, 2020 at 7:42 pm
From plastic netting and lines, down to the tiniest nanoplastics that can be eaten by zooplankton and enter the food chain, our seemingly endless seas are choking on plastic, and so are the ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Nanoplastics
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Tracking nanoplastics
- New method to label and track nano-particles could improve our understanding of plastic pollutionon December 8, 2020 at 3:33 pm
A ground-breaking method to label and track manufactured nano-plastics could signal a paradigm shift in how we understand and care for environments, finds a new study. Nano-plastics are particles ...
- New method to label and track nanoparticles could improve our understanding of plastic pollutionon December 8, 2020 at 7:50 am
track and measure such minute particles." He continues: “Our new, simple method is a step in the right direction for correcting this knowledge gap as it allows researchers to replicate scenarios in ...
- Nanoparticle tracking could improve our understanding of plastic pollutionon December 7, 2020 at 4:00 pm
A ground-breaking method to label and track manufactured nano-plastics could signal a paradigm shift in how we understand and care for environments, finds a new study. Nano-plastics are particles ...
- Satellite-tagged bottles show promise for tracking plastic litter through riverson December 1, 2020 at 4:00 pm
A new study demonstrates the potential for plastic bottles tagged with tracking devices to deepen our understanding of how plastic pollution moves through rivers. A new study demonstrates the ...
- Can someone check on Georgia?on November 19, 2020 at 3:12 pm
Election officials in Georgia say they are on track to finish their weeklong ... From plastic netting and lines, down to the tiniest nanoplastics that can be eaten by zooplankton and enter the ...