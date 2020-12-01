A new type of energy-generating synthetic skin is capable of mimicking the sense of touch

via Phys.org
A new type of energy-generating synthetic skin could create more affordable prosthetic limbs and robots capable of mimicking the sense of touch, scientists say.
In an early-view paper published in the journal IEEE Transactions on Robotics, researchers from the University of Glasgow describe how a robotic hand wrapped in their flexible solar skin is capable of interacting with objects without using dedicated and expensive touch sensors.
Instead, the skin puts the array of miniaturised solar cells integrated on its soft polymer surface to a clever dual use. The cells generate enough energy to power the micro-actuators which control the hand’s movements, but they also provide the hand with its unique sense of ‘touch’ by measuring the variations in the solar cells’ output.
As objects get closer to the surface of a cell, they reduce the amount of light which reaches it. The amount of power the cell generates drops as the light gets dimmer, eventually reaching zero when an object touches and covers it. By making clever interpretations of the levels of power produced in each cell, the skin is capable of detecting the shape of an incoming object.
A second set of simple LEDs, integrated between the solar cells in the skin, transmit infra-red light towards objects. By measuring the time the light takes to reflect from the object, the skin can sense the distance between the object and the hand.
Combining the information collected from the solar cells and LEDs allows the skin’s processor to deduce an object’s proximity, location, and edges, replicating many of the parameters measured by more traditional touch sensors. Together, the data allows the hand to grasp objects like rubber balls placed in front of it.
It’s the latest development in electronic skin from the University of Glasgow’s Bendable Electronics and Sensing Technologies (BEST) Group, led by Professor Ravinder Dahiya.
Professor Dahiya, of the University’s James Watt School of Engineering, said: “Touch-sensitive electronic skin has found numerous experimental applications in prosthetics and robotics in recent years, but our project is the first energy-generating e-skin capable of offering touch feedback without using dedicated touch sensors.
“That lack of sensors means the skin requires no conventional power source to work, unlike other equivalent devices which include touch sensors. In fact, the skin itself is the source of energy, capable of powering the hand and devices attached to it. The generated power can be stored in devices such as flexible supercapacitors we’ve developed to work alongside the skin, so it doesn’t have to be constantly exposed to the sun in order to work.
“It’s one step closer to a completely self-powered prosthetic wrapped in flexible skin made from relatively inexpensive components. The sensing capabilities built into the skin could even lead to skin that can ‘see’ – further refinements could help the skin identify approaching objects even before they make contact.”
“We’ve also experimented with adding the hand to the end of a robot arm, similar to the ones found in places like car manufacturing facilities. The skin’s sensors are capable of stopping the arm’s motion when it senses an unexpected object, which we believe could help prevent future industrial accidents.”
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Synthetic skin
- Energy-generating synthetic skin for affordable prosthetic limbs and touch-sensitive robotson November 30, 2020 at 5:07 am
A new type of energy-generating synthetic skin could create more affordable prosthetic limbs and robots capable of mimicking the sense of touch, scientists say.
- Permanent Artificial Skin Market Shaping from Growth to Value(2021-2030)| Integra Life Sciences, Mylan, Johnson & Johnsonon November 29, 2020 at 10:31 pm
The latest research report provides a complete assessment of the Global Permanent Artificial Skin market for the forecast year 2021-2030, which is beneficial for companies regardless of their size and ...
- Black Friday Beauty, Skin Care And Grooming Deals 2020on November 27, 2020 at 5:32 pm
We've rounded up the best Black Friday deals on Honest cosmetics, EltaMD skin care essentials, Braun grooming products for men and more.
- Synthetic skin that can repair itself could be used in prostheticson November 27, 2020 at 11:00 am
Strong, stretchy and sensitive synthetic skin that can repair itself up to 5,000 times has been developed and could be used in future prosthetics, experts claim. Known as 'electronic skin' or 'e-skin' ...
- Prosthetics hope as synthetic skin 'can repair itself 5,000 times'on November 27, 2020 at 11:00 am
Known as 'electronic skin' or 'e-skin', it has been developed by researchers from King Abdullah University of Science and Technology in Saudi Arabia.
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Synthetic skin
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Artificial skin
- Permanent Artificial Skin Market Shaping from Growth to Value(2021-2030)| Integra Life Sciences, Mylan, Johnson & Johnsonon November 29, 2020 at 10:31 pm
The latest research report provides a complete assessment of the Global Permanent Artificial Skin market for the forecast year 2021-2030, which is beneficial for companies regardless of their size and ...
- Electronic skin has strong future aheadon November 28, 2020 at 10:41 pm
Electronic skin or e-skin, may play an important role in next-generation prosthetics, personalised medicine, soft robotics and Artificial Intelligence (AI), say researchers.
- Second skin: Kao study shows fine fibre tech ability to enhance make-up pigmentation coverageon November 25, 2020 at 5:26 pm
Kao Corporation has conducted new research into fine fibre technology and its ability to tackle the ‘serious’ consumer concern for pigmentation spot coverage.
- Robust Investment in Healthcare to Drive the Global Regenerative Artificial Skin Market | Latest CMI Insights 2026on November 23, 2020 at 11:54 pm
Regenerative Artificial Skin Market. Incidence of accidental skin burns are increasing across the globe. Life-threatening skin injuries, traumas, and burns require immediate surgi ...
- Scientists' new sticky electronic skin is a greener option for wearable deviceson November 12, 2020 at 12:44 pm
Able to stretch 60 percent in any direction without compromising its integrity, their wearable electronic epidermis is a thin band of artificial skin infused with a fully-recyclable circuit board to ...