A new method to convert natural gas into a non-explosive solid that can be easily stored and transported

Natural gas is the cleanest of all fossil fuels, but storing it safely and affordably remains a challenge. Now, engineers from NUS have devised a method to convert natural gas into a non-explosive solid that can be easily stored and transported. Using a novel, low-toxicity additive mixture they formulated, the conversion can be completed in just 15 minutes – the fastest time so far.

The NUS team was led by Associate Professor Praveen Linga from NUS Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering. Their paper was published in the journal Energy & Environmental Science on 27 October 2020.

Fast, safe and portable way to store natural gas

The NUS team worked on a process of converting natural gas into a solid form known as gas hydrates, or combustible ice, which consists of molecules of natural gas trapped in “cages” formed by water molecules. In fact, nature stores natural gas this way, but the process is extremely slow. Other researchers have previously managed to speed it up artificially, but they resorted to using highly toxic additives which are unsafe for both the environment and personnel involved.

The new additive mixture formulated by the NUS researchers contains L-tryptophan, well known as an essential amino acid in people’s diet. This muscle-building amino acid can also greatly speed up the caging of natural gas into solid hydrate. The NUS formulation produces the fastest reaction rate to date – more than twice as fast as existing standards – while being less toxic and safer to handle.

Research Fellow Dr Gaurav Bhattacharjee, who worked on the project, said, “Our breakthrough can really be put into perspective when you consider that it takes millions and millions of years for gas hydrates to form in nature, yet with our correct addition of secret ingredients to the system in small quantities, the same process can be effected in the laboratory in a matter of minutes.”