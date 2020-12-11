A first-of-its-kind life-like material powered by light and rotating magnetic fields acts as a soft robot

Aquatic robot inspired by sea creatures walks, rolls, transports cargo
Aquatic robot inspired by sea creatures walks, rolls, transports cargo
Soft material is powered by light and rotating magnetic fields
Northwestern University researchers have developed a first-of-its-kind life-like material that acts as a soft robot. It can walk at human speed, pick up and transport cargo to a new location, climb up hills and even break-dance to release a particle.
Nearly 90% water by weight, the centimeter-sized robot moves without complex hardware, hydraulics or electricity. Instead, it is activated by light and walks in the direction of an external rotating magnetic field.
Resembling a four-legged octopus, the robot functions inside a water-filled tank, making it ideal for use in aquatic environments. The researchers imagine customizing the movements of miniature robots to help catalyze different chemical reactions and then pump out the valuable products. The robots also could be molecularly designed to recognize and actively remove unwanted particles in specific environments, or to use their mechanical movements and locomotion to precisely deliver bio-therapeutics or cells to specific tissues.
“Conventional robots are typically heavy machines with lots of hardware and electronics that are unable to interact safely with soft structures, including humans,” said Samuel I. Stupp, who led the experimental research. “We have designed soft materials with molecular intelligence to enable them to behave like robots of any size and perform useful functions in tiny spaces, underwater or underground.”
“By combining walking and steering motions together, we can program specific sequences of magnetic fields, which remotely operate the robot and direct it to follow paths on flat or inclined surfaces,” added Monica Olvera de la Cruz, who led the theoretical work. “This programmable feature allows us to direct the robot through narrow passages with complex routes.”
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Soft robot
- Aquatic robot powered by light, rotating magnetic fields developedon December 10, 2020 at 1:11 pm
CHICAGO, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- Northwestern University (NU) researchers have developed a first-of-its-kind life-like material that acts as a soft robot. It can walk at human speed, pick up and transport ...
- Researchers built a breakdancing, light-powered hydrogel roboton December 10, 2020 at 12:10 pm
Researchers at Northwestern University have created a dime-sized robot that looks like an animal you might find at the bottom of the sea. The soft robot is almost 90 percent water by weight. It has a ...
- Self-powered sensor helps soft robots get a gripon December 10, 2020 at 9:38 am
Future robots for healthcare and assistance of elderly people could wield objects with better dexterity thanks to a new soft gripper. Building a safe and dextrous robotic gripper with human-like ...
- Tiny water-based robot is powered by light and can walk, move cargo and even danceon December 10, 2020 at 9:28 am
A new robot created by researchers at Northwestern University looks and behaves like a tiny aquatic animal, and could serve a variety of functions, including moving things place to place, catalyzing ...
- Robot Grippers Market Size 2020 : Top Manufacturers, Industry Share, Regional Analysis, Types and Applications and Forecasts to 2025on December 10, 2020 at 4:43 am
The global Robot Grippers market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Soft robot
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Aquatic robot
- Aquatic robot powered by light, rotating magnetic fields developedon December 10, 2020 at 12:02 pm
Nearly 90 percent water by weight, the centimeter-sized robot moves without complex hardware, hydraulics or electricity. Instead, it is activated by light and walks in the direction of an external ...
- Tiny water-based robot is powered by light and can walk, move cargo and even danceon December 10, 2020 at 9:28 am
A new robot created by researchers at Northwestern University looks and behaves like a tiny aquatic animal, and could serve a variety of functions, including moving things place to place, catalyzing ...
- Aquatic soft robot can walk, roll and transport cargoon December 10, 2020 at 3:46 am
Researchers at Northwestern University, Illinois, are said to have developed a ‘first-of-its-kind’ soft robot, inspired by sea creatures.
- Northwestern University soft robot moves without hardware or electricityon December 10, 2020 at 3:01 am
Researchers at Northwestern University have developed a new material that acts as a soft robot. The material can walk at human speed, pick up and transport cargo to a new location, climb up hills, ...
- Soft aquatic robot activated by light and magnets to quickly crawlon December 10, 2020 at 12:27 am
Researchers at Northwestern University have developed a new soft robot that can walk at roughly the speed of a human, activated by light and magnetic fields. The robot can squeeze into tight spaces ...