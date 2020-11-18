Physical AI is a different way to cultivate lifelike intelligent robots

The skills needed to nurture Physical AI (PAI)
New research suggests combining educational topics and research disciplines to help researchers breathe life into lifelike intelligent robots.
The comment piece suggests that teaching materials science, mechanical engineering, computer science, biology and chemistry as a combined discipline could help students develop the skills they need to create lifelike artificially intelligent (AI) robots as researchers.
Physical AI is the new frontier in robotics research and will have major impact in the decades to come. Professor Mirko Kovac – Department of Aeronautics
Known as Physical AI, these robots would be designed to look and behave like humans or other animals while possessing intellectual capabilities normally associated with biological organisms. These robots could in future help humans at work and in daily living, performing tasks that are dangerous for humans, and assisting in medicine, caregiving, security, building and industry.
Although machines and biological beings exist separately, the intelligence capabilities of the two have not yet been combined. There have so far been no autonomous robots that interact with the surrounding environment and with humans in a similar way to how current computer and smartphone-based AI does.
Co-lead author Professor Mirko Kovac of Imperial’s Department of Aeronautics and the Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology (Empa)’s Materials and Technology Centre of Robotics said: “The development of robot ‘bodies’ has significantly lagged behind the development of robot ‘brains’. Unlike digital AI, which has been intensively explored in the last few decades, breathing physical intelligence into them has remained comparatively unexplored.”
The researchers say that the reason for this gap might be that no systematic educational approach has yet been developed for teaching students and researchers to create robot bodies and brains combined as whole units.
This new research, which is published in Nature Machine Intelligence, defines the term Physical AI for the first time. It also suggests an approach for overcoming the gap in skills by integrating scientific disciplines to help future researchers create lifelike robots with capabilities associated with intelligent organisms, such as developing bodily control, autonomy and sensing at the same time.
Researchers will need a much broader stock of skills for building lifelike robots, and cross-disciplinary collaborations and partnerships will be very important. Professor Mirko Kovac – Department of Aeronautics
The authors identified five main disciplines that are essential for creating Physical AI: materials science, mechanical engineering, computer science, biology and chemistry.
Professor Kovac said: “The notion of AI is often confined to computers, smartphones and data intensive computation. We propose thinking of AI in a broader sense and co-developing physical morphologies, learning systems, embedded sensors, fluid logic and integrated actuation.
“Physical AI is the new frontier in robotics research and will have major impact in the decades to come. Co-evolving students’ skills in an integrative and multidisciplinary way could unlock some key ideas for students and researchers alike.”
The researchers say that achieving nature-like functionality in robots requires combining conventional robotics and AI with other disciplines to create Physical AI as its own discipline.
Professor Kovac said: “We envision Physical AI robots being evolved and grown in the lab by using a variety of unconventional materials and research methods. Researchers will need a much broader stock of skills for building lifelike robots, and cross-disciplinary collaborations and partnerships will be very important.”
One example of such a partnership is the Imperial-Empa joint Materials and Technology Centre of Robotics that links up Empa’s material science expertise with Imperial’s Aerial Robotics Laboratory.
Developing skills and research in Physical AI could bring us closer than ever to redefining human-robot and robot-environment interaction. Dr Aslan Miriyev – Empa/Department of Aeronautics
The authors also propose intensifying research activities in Physical AI by supporting teachers on both the institutional and community level. They suggest hiring and supporting faculty members whose priority will be multidisciplinary Physical AI research.
Co-lead author Dr Aslan Miriyev of Empa and the Department of Aeronautics at Imperial said: “Such backing is especially needed as working in the multidisciplinary playground requires daring to leave the comfort zones of narrow disciplinary knowledge for the sake of a high-risk research and career uncertainty.
“Creating lifelike robots has thus far been an impossible task, but it could be made possible by including Physical AI in the higher education system. Developing skills and research in Physical AI could bring us closer than ever to redefining human-robot and robot-environment interaction.”
The researchers hope that their work will encourage active discussion of the topic and will lead to integration of Physical AI disciplines in the educational mainstream.
The researchers intend to implement the Physical AI methodology in their research and education activities to pave the way to human-robot ecosystems.
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Physical AI
- Nuance Awarded Frost & Sullivan's 2020 Global Company of the Year Award for Leading the Conversational AI Marketon November 17, 2020 at 5:12 pm
Based on its recent analysis of the global market for AI-powered solutions enabling patient safety in healthcare, Frost & Sullivan ...
- SwRI to test AI-created flying car designson November 17, 2020 at 2:47 pm
The research organization will develop criteria for the designs, which includes making sure the vehicles have enough for people.
- SwRI receives $7.2 million contract to test AI in air taxi design projecton November 17, 2020 at 8:38 am
Southwest Research Institute has received a four-year, $7,239,342 contract from the US Department of Defense's Defense Advanced Research Project Agency (DARPA) to develop air taxi technology to test ...
- Autodesk acquires AI-based design firm Spacemakeron November 16, 2020 at 10:00 pm
Autodesk said Tuesday that it has signed a deal to acquire Spacemaker for $240 million. Based in Oslo, Norway, Spacemaker uses artificial intelligence and generative design to help architects, urban ...
- Why AI makes life insurance decisions at this companyon November 13, 2020 at 10:14 am
While most companies prefer to make final decisions on their own, Bestow lets the AI determine eligibility for a much faster process.
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Physical AI
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Lifelike intelligent robots
- Lifelike robots need smart brain – and smart bodyon November 13, 2020 at 3:01 pm
Artificial intelligence is supposed to make machines perform at ever more amazing levels. A robot that can do little more than a remote-controlled model car has a limited range of applications. But ...
- On the way to lifelike robotson November 11, 2020 at 11:45 am
Artificial intelligence is supposed to make machines perform at ever more amazing levels. A robot that can do little more than a remote-controlled model car has a limited range of applications. But ...
- On the way to lifelike robotson November 11, 2020 at 7:42 am
In order for robots to be able to achieve more than simple automated machines in the future, they must not only have their own "brain". Empa researchers postulate that artificial intelligence must ...
- Researchers Propose ‘Physical AI’ As Key To Lifelike Robotson November 11, 2020 at 4:28 am
This combined discipline of "physical AI" could effectively be the missing link in the attempt to create artificially intelligent robots that look and behave like humans, the Imperial College London ...
- On the way to lifelike robotson November 10, 2020 at 11:47 pm
(Nanowerk News) In order for robots to be able to achieve more than simple automated machines in the future, they must not only have their own "brain". Empa researchers postulate that artificial ...