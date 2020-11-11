New machine learning program can greatly accelerate clean energy generation

Dennis Schroeder/National Renewable Energy Laboratory
From ‘The Terminator’ to ‘The Matrix’, Hollywood has taught us to be wary of artificial intelligence. But rather than sealing our doom on the big screen, algorithms could be the solution to at least one issue presented by the climate crisis.
Researchers at the ARC Centre of Excellence in Exciton Science have successfully created a new type of machine learning model to predict the power-conversion efficiency (PCE) of materials that can be used in next-generation organic solar cells, including ‘virtual’ compounds that don’t exist yet.
Unlike some time-consuming and complicated models, the latest approach is quick, easy to use and the code is freely available for all scientists and engineers.
The key to developing a more efficient and user-friendly model was to replace complicated and computationally expensive parameters, which require quantum mechanical calculations, with simpler and chemically interpretable signature descriptors of the molecules being analysed. They provide important data about the most significant chemical fragments in materials that affect PCE, generating information that can be used to design improved materials.
The new approach could help to significantly speed up the process of designing more efficient solar cells at a time when the demand for renewable energy, and its importance in reducing carbon emissions, is greater than ever. The results have been published in the Nature journal Computational Materials.
After decades of relying on silicon, which is relatively expensive and lacks flexibility, attention is increasingly turning to organic photovoltaic (OPV) solar cells, which will be cheaper to make by using printing technologies, as well as being more versatile and easier to dispose of.
A major challenge is sorting through the huge volume of potentially suitable chemical compounds that can be synthesised (tailor-made by scientists) for use in OPVs.
Researchers have tried using machine learning before to address this issue, but many of those models were time consuming, required significant computer processing power and were difficult to replicate. And, crucially, they did not provide enough guidance for the experimental scientists seeking to build new solar devices.
Now, work led by Dr Nastaran Meftahi and Professor Salvy Russo of RMIT University, in conjunction with Professor Udo Bach’s team at Monash University, has successfully addressed many of those challenges.
“The majority of the other models use electronic descriptors which are complicated and computationally expensive, and they’re not chemically interpretable,” Nastaran said.
“It means that the experimental chemist or scientist can’t get ideas from those models to design and synthesise materials in the lab. If they look at my models, because I used simple, chemically interpretable descriptors, they can see the important fragments.”
Nastaran’s work was strongly supported by her co-author Professor Dave Winkler of CSIRO‘s Data 61, Monash University, La Trobe University, and the University of Nottingham. Professor Winkler co-created the BioModeller program which provided the basis for the new, open source model.
By using it, the researchers have been able produce results that are robust and predictive, and generate, among other data, quantitative relationships between the molecular signatures under examination and the efficiency of future OPV devices.
Nastaran and her colleagues now intend to extend the scope of their work to include bigger and more accurate computed and experimental datasets.
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Clean energy generation
- When It Comes to Power Generation, Buy Bloom Stock and Short FCEL Stockon November 12, 2020 at 9:00 am
Bloom stock shows far more promise than rival FCEL after the 2020 Presidential election. Here's why investors should consider a long-short.
- Talen Energy to close coal-generation plants in transition to renewableson November 12, 2020 at 7:19 am
Talen Energy will eliminate the use of coal at all of its facilities as part of an effort to reposition its power generation fleet. The company, which provides energy for customers in the Northeast, ...
- Renewable Electricity Set To Power Past Coal And Gas By 2025on November 12, 2020 at 7:00 am
Global economic growth has dropped this year because of Covid-19 and the energy sector has been among the hardest-hit. However, cost reductions and sustained policy support are set to drive strong ...
- ScottMadden's New Energy Industry Updateon November 12, 2020 at 6:54 am
One of your neighbors posted in Business. Click through to read what they have to say. (The views expressed in this post are the author’s own.) ...
- Renewable Energy Market - Global Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020-2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.comon November 12, 2020 at 6:37 am
The "Renewable Energy Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Clean energy generation
Go deeper with Bing News on:
New type of machine learning model
- How Amazon Retail Systems Run Machine Learning Predictions with Apache Sparkon November 12, 2020 at 8:54 am
Amazon Retail systems uses Apache Spark with Deep Java Library (DJL) to build propensity models to drive customer experience.
- How Amazon Personalizes Customer Experiences with Machine Learningon November 12, 2020 at 8:13 am
This blog explores how Amazon’s retail systems run machine learning predictions with Apache Spark using Deep Java Library.
- Amazon beefs up machine learning in Alexa to predict ‘latent goals’ that aren’t directly expressedon November 11, 2020 at 8:24 am
Alexa is getting smarter. Amazon's voice assistant in the U.S. can now predict "latent goals," or potential requests that a user doesn't explicitly ask. In the example above, when a user asks for ...
- Can a piece of drywall be smart? Bringing machine learning to everyday objects with TinyMLon November 10, 2020 at 1:31 am
So-called smart devices like Amazon Echo and Google Nest made early headway into our homes. But will devices as small as a vibration sensor soon outsmart an Echo? Here's a look under the hood of ...
- Terminator salvation? New machine learning program to accelerate clean energy generationon November 9, 2020 at 6:34 am
A new type of machine learning model will predict the efficiency of materials that can be used in next-generation organic solar panels, including 'virtual' compounds that don't exist yet. The program ...