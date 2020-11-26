High-frequency sound waves can be used to build new materials, make smart nanoparticles and even deliver drugs

While sound waves have been part of science and medicine for decades – ultrasound was first used for clinical imaging in 1942 and for driving chemical reactions in the 1980s – the technologies have always relied on low frequencies.

Now researchers at RMIT University have shown how high frequency sound waves could revolutionise the field of ultrasound-driven chemistry.

A new review published in Advanced Science reveals the bizarre effects of these sound waves on materials and cells, such as molecules that seem to spontaneously order themselves after being hit with the sonic equivalent of a semi-trailer.

The researchers also detail various exciting applications of their pioneering work, including:

Drug delivery to the lungs – patented nebulisation technology that could deliver life-saving drugs and vaccines by inhalation, rather than through injections

– patented nebulisation technology that could deliver life-saving drugs and vaccines by inhalation, rather than through injections Drug-protecting nanoparticles – encapsulating drugs in special nano-coatings to protect them from deterioration, control their release over time and ensure they precisely target the right places in the body like tumours or infections

– encapsulating drugs in special nano-coatings to protect them from deterioration, control their release over time and ensure they precisely target the right places in the body like tumours or infections Breakthrough smart materials – sustainable production of super-porous nanomaterials that can be used to store, separate, release, protect almost anything

– sustainable production of super-porous nanomaterials that can be used to store, separate, release, protect almost anything Nano-manufacturing 2D materials – precise, cost-effective and fast exfoliation of atomically-thin quantum dots and nanosheets

Lead researcher Distinguished Professor Leslie Yeo and his team have spent over a decade researching the interaction of sound waves at frequencies above 10 MHz with different materials.

But Yeo says they are only now starting to understand the range of strange phenomena they often observe in the lab.

“When we couple high-frequency sound waves into fluids, materials and cells, the effects are extraordinary,” he says.

“We’ve harnessed the power of these sound waves to develop innovative biomedical technologies and to synthesise advanced materials.

“But our discoveries have also changed our fundamental understanding of ultrasound-driven chemistry – and revealed how little we really know.

“Trying to explain the science of what we see and then applying that to solve practical problems is a big and exciting challenge.”