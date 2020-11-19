Biochar holds promise for removing emerging contaminants such as pharmaceuticals from treated wastewater

Lead researcher Marlena Ndoun, a doctoral student in Penn State’s Department of Agricultural and Biological Engineering, samples water in central Pennsylvania’s Spring Creek for emerging contaminants.
IMAGE: PENN STATE
Biochar — a charcoal-like substance made primarily from agricultural waste products — holds promise for removing emerging contaminants such as pharmaceuticals from treated wastewater.
That’s the conclusion of a team of researchers that conducted a novel study that evaluated and compared the ability of biochar derived from two common leftover agricultural materials — cotton gin waste and guayule bagasse — to adsorb three common pharmaceutical compounds from an aqueous solution. In adsorption, one material, like a pharmaceutical compound, sticks to the surface of another, like the solid biochar particle. Conversely, in absorption, one material is taken internally into another; for example, a sponge absorbs water.
Guayule, a shrub that grows in the arid Southwest, provided the waste for one of the biochars tested in the research. More properly called Parthenium argentatum, it has been cultivated as a source of rubber and latex. The plant is chopped to the ground and its branches mashed up to extract the latex. The dry, pulpy, fibrous residue that remains after stalks are crushed to extract the latex is called bagasse.
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Biochar
- Biochar shown to mitigate emissions and odours from pig manureon November 19, 2020 at 12:52 am
Researchers from Iowa State University found that carbon-rich biochar can be used to mitigate many odours and potentially toxic volatile organic compounds emitted by swine manure. “The results of this ...
- Biochar from agricultural waste products can adsorb contaminants in wastewateron November 19, 2020 at 12:10 am
Biochar—a charcoal-like substance made primarily from agricultural waste products—holds promise for removing emerging contaminants such as pharmaceuticals from treated wastewater. That's the ...
- Model Filter System Removes Antibiotics from Wastewateron November 18, 2020 at 5:52 am
Model Filter System Removes Antibiotics from Wastewater. Contact: Kim Kaplan Email: Kim Kaplan. A model for an economical filter system ...
- Biochar from agricultural waste products shows promise for removing pharmaceuticals contaminantson November 16, 2020 at 10:37 pm
Biochar -- a charcoal-like substance made primarily from agricultural waste products -- holds promise for removing emerging contaminants such as pharmaceuticals from treated wastewater.
- Human waste turned into energy at Australia planton November 16, 2020 at 11:33 am
We may not think too much about our waste after we flush, but in Logan in Brisbane this is where it ends up. Here, human waste is being given a new purpose using a high-tech process which produces ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Biochar
No news articles
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Emerging contaminants
- Biochar from agricultural waste products can adsorb contaminants in wastewateron November 19, 2020 at 12:10 am
Biochar—a charcoal-like substance made primarily from agricultural waste products—holds promise for removing emerging contaminants such as pharmaceuticals from treated wastewater. That's the ...
- Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) CEO Ron Keating on Q4 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcripton November 17, 2020 at 4:04 pm
Q4 2020 Results Conference Call November 17, 2020 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Dan Brailer - VP, IR Ron Keating - President and CEO Ben Stas - EVP and CFO Conference Call Participants Nathan Jones ...
- Regulating Pollution in Coastal Environments: How the Right Regulation can Reduce Ecosystem Degradationon November 17, 2020 at 6:27 am
The latest report of the Joint Group of Experts on the Scientific Aspects of Marine Environmental Protection (GESAMP), published in coordination with the IAEA, draws on nearly a century’s-worth of ...
- Biochar from agricultural waste products shows promise for removing pharmaceuticals contaminantson November 16, 2020 at 10:37 pm
Biochar -- a charcoal-like substance made primarily from agricultural waste products -- holds promise for removing emerging contaminants such as pharmaceuticals from treated wastewater.
- Emerging Hemorrhagic Fever In Bolivia Capable Of Human Transmissionon November 16, 2020 at 12:38 pm
A presentation at the annual meeting of the American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene (ASTMH) has announced that a deadly virus emerging in Bolivia ...