A smart tablecloth that can detect non-metallic objects ranging from avocadoes to credit cards

The Capacitivo smart fabric can identify fruit and find lost objects. Overall, the system achieved a 94.5% accuracy in testing. Figure courtesy of XDiscovery Lab.
Researchers have designed a smart fabric that can detect non-metallic objects ranging from avocadoes to credit cards, according to a study from Dartmouth College and Microsoft Research.
The fabric, named Capacitivo, senses shifts in electrical charges to identify items of varying shapes and sizes.
A study and demonstration video describing the sensing system were presented at the ACM Symposium on User Interface Software and Technology (UIST 2020).
“This research has the potential to change the way people interact with computing through everyday soft objects made of fabrics,” said Xing-Dong Yang, an assistant professor of computer science and senior researcher for the study.
Existing sensing techniques using fabrics typically rely on inputs such as user touch. The new interactive system relies on an “implicit input” technique in which the fabric does not require action from the object it is sensing.
The fabric system recognizes objects based on shifts to electrical charges in its electrodes caused by changes to an object’s electrical field. The difference in charge can relate to the type of material, size of the object and shape of the contact area.
Information detected on the electrical charge is compared to data stored in the system using machine learning techniques.
The ability to recognize non-metallic objects such as food items, liquids, kitchenware, plastic, and paper products makes the system unique.
“Being able to sense non-metallic objects is a breakthrough for smart fabrics because it allows users to interact with a wide variety of everyday items in entirely new ways,” said Te-Yen Wu a PhD student at Dartmouth and lead author of the study.
Twenty objects were tested on the “smart tablecloth” as part of the study. The objects varied in size, shape and material. The team also included a water glass and a bowl to test how reliably the system could recognize the fullness of a container.
Overall, the system achieved a 94.5% accuracy in testing.
The system was particularly accurate for distinguishing between different fruits, such as kiwis and avocados. The status of a liquid container was also relatively simple for the system to determine.
In a supplemental study, the system was able to distinguish between different types of liquids such as water, milk, apple cider and soda.
The system was less accurate for objects that don’t create firm footprints on the fabric, such as credit cards.
The design prototype features a grid of diamond-shaped electrodes made from conductive fabric attached to a sheet of cotton. The size of the electrodes and the distance between them were designed to maximize the sensing area and sensitivity.
When an object or an object’s status is identified by the fabric—such as when a potted plant needs watering—the smart fabric can trigger a desired action or prompt.
Researchers expect that the system can serve a variety of functions including helping to find lost objects, providing alerts or notifications, and supplying information to other smart systems such as diet trackers.
The system can even assist with cooking by making recipe suggestions and giving preparation instructions.
Teddy Seyed from Microsoft Research, Lu Tan from Wuhan University, and Yuji Zhang from Southeast University also contributed to this research.
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Smart tablecloth
- Smart tablecloth fabric knows what's placed upon iton November 2, 2020 at 2:45 pm
Imagine if your tablecloth could alert you to the whereabouts of misplaced items, or track your diet? Those things and more may soon be possible, thanks to a new "smart" fabric being developed at New ...
- ‘Smart tablecloth’ can distinguish between types of food and drinkon October 30, 2020 at 10:30 am
Researchers from Dartmouth College have led the development of a smart textile (“Capacitivo”) which can accurately detect non-metallic objects.
- Smart tablecloth can find fruit and help with watering the plantson October 30, 2020 at 6:24 am
Researchers have designed a smart fabric that can detect non-metallic objects ranging from avocadoes to credit cards, according to a study from Dartmouth College and Microsoft Research.
- This new tech could let your tablecloth remind you that your glass is half emptyon October 29, 2020 at 2:18 am
Using the technology, a smart tablecloth could, therefore, remind a user to water their plants. Many other applications could be imagined for Capacitivo. "A desired action can be triggered," the ...
- Smart tablecloth can suggest recipes by identifying ingredientson October 27, 2020 at 5:40 pm
Scientists have developed a low-cost 'smart tablecloth' that can suggest recipes for dinner by identifying ingredients placed on top of it. When hooked up to a smart speaker like Amazon Echo ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Smart tablecloth
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Smart fabric
- Goodknight introduces ‘Smart Spray’ in AP, Telanganaon November 2, 2020 at 9:01 pm
Fabric Roll-on, Natural Agarbatti or more, we have always disrupted the market with unique formats which are highly effective and safe to use. Goodknight Smart Spray is another path-breaking ...
- Smart tablecloth fabric knows what's placed upon iton November 2, 2020 at 2:45 pm
Imagine if your tablecloth could alert you to the whereabouts of misplaced items, or track your diet? Those things and more may soon be possible, thanks to a new "smart" fabric being developed at New ...
- Embrace Design for Smart Home Growth to Flourishon November 2, 2020 at 10:38 am
Embracing design and technology cohesion puts dealers on the path to grow and scale their business using this new category demand. Learn how Hunter Douglas can help.
- An Interactive Fabric That Can Sense Everyday Objectson November 2, 2020 at 7:33 am
"This research has the potential to change the way people interact with computing through everyday soft objects made of fabrics," said Xing-Dong Yang, an assistant professor of computer science and ...
- Smart tablecloth can find fruit and help with watering the plantson October 30, 2020 at 6:24 am
Researchers have designed a smart fabric that can detect non-metallic objects ranging from avocadoes to credit cards, according to a study from Dartmouth College and Microsoft Research.