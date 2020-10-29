Tracking the movement of building occupants using sensors installed on floor slabs

via EPFL
Thanks to a new system developed at EPFL, building owners can detect the number of occupants and track their movement using sensors installed on floor slabs. This novel approach could be particularly useful for enhancing safety in retirement homes or managing buildings’ energy use more efficiently.
Many buildings, manufacturing sites, shopping malls and other public spaces are equipped with occupant detection systems. These systems generally rely on cameras or occupants’ mobile phones. Such technologies infringe on privacy and may not function in emergencies such as fires. Scientists at ENAC’s Applied Computing and Mechanics Laboratory (IMAC), headed by Professor Ian Smith, have developed an alternative approach. “By installing sensors in a building’s floor slabs, we can measure the vibrations created by footsteps. That lets us calculate the number of people in the building as well as where they are located and their trajectory,” says Slah Drira, the IMAC PhD student who completed his thesis on this topic.
To each his own gait
The challenge with Drira’s approach is screening out the background noise caused by spurious events such as a door closing or an object falling to the ground. These events can trigger vibrations similar to those induced by footsteps. Another challenge relates to the vast differences in walking styles – not just between two different people but also by the same person under different circumstances. “The signals our sensors record can vary considerably depending on the person’s anatomy, walking speed, shoe type, health and mood,” says Drira.
His method uses advanced algorithms – or more specifically, support vector machines – to classify the signals recorded by the sensors. Some interpretation strategies were inspired by the convolutional neural networks often employed in pixel-based image recognition, and can identify the footstep characteristics of specific occupants.
Real-world testing
The research team carried out four full-scale floor slabs: one in a seminar room at IMAC, one in an office environment at IMAC, one in the entrance of the MED building at EPFL campus and one in an open-hall space in Singapore. “These four case studies allowed us to validate our occupant detection, localization and tracking system on a larger scale. Unlike existing methods, ours needs fewer sensors – just one for every 15–75 m2, as opposed to one for every 2 m2 – and doesn’t require that the floor slabs have uniform rigidity. What’s more, the localization feature of other methods had been tested only on single individuals,” says Drira.
The new system has applications in a host of fields. It could be used to enhance energy management protocols in offices, improve building security (like at banks and data centers), find occupants during an emergency and locate patients inside hospitals and retirement homes. This system can do all that without infringing on occupants’ privacy.
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Occupant detection systems
- 2020 Ford Escape awarded five-star safety ratingon October 28, 2020 at 5:27 pm
Ford Escape will hit showrooms next month, and buyers can now be assured the all-new SUV offers some of the highest levels of safety available. The independent Australasian New Car Assessmen ...
- Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. Provides Market Update with Renewed Interest and Progress on Multiple Productson October 28, 2020 at 1:51 pm
Occupant Classification System (OCS), along with interest in the Impact Detection System. We are currently working with both North American auto manufacturers as well as foreign automotive ...
- NIU plans to implement testing wastewater to flush out coronaviruson October 27, 2020 at 12:38 pm
By the start of the spring semester in January, NIU plans on having an early detection system for COVID-19 in place.
- New system uses floor vibrations to detect building occupantson October 27, 2020 at 5:58 am
By installing sensors in a building's floor slabs, it's possible to measure the vibrations created by footsteps.© 2020 EPFL Thanks to a new ...
- Global Closed System Drug Transfer Device (CSTD) Market latest demand by 2020-2026 with leading players & COVID-19 Analysison October 27, 2020 at 5:27 am
Read our other Exclusive Reports Here:- 1) Occupancy Detection System for High-Occupancy Toll (HOT) Lanes Market By Product Type (Passive Type, Active Type), By Application (Passenger Cars, Commercial ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Occupant detection systems
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Vibration sensing system
- Caterpillar to Deliver, Support Guardian 2 Fatigue, Distraction Monitoring Systemon October 28, 2020 at 6:47 am
Caterpillar has entered into an agreement with Seeing Machines Pty Ltd to deliver and support light vehicle and on-highway driver fatigue and distraction monitoring technology through Cat dealers.
- Xidas Introduces ‘The Battery That Never Dies’on October 27, 2020 at 2:30 pm
Xidas IoT becomes the first to create a cost-effective solution for the IoT market’s major issue: battery life. The increasing benefit of wireless sensors in the industrial and automation world is ...
- New system uses floor vibrations to detect building occupantson October 27, 2020 at 5:58 am
By installing sensors in a building's floor slabs, it's possible to measure the vibrations created by footsteps.© 2020 EPFL Thanks to a new ...
- Cold vibrations: Researchers to study the movement of thawing Arctic permafroston October 26, 2020 at 1:37 pm
With rising temperatures in the Arctic, communities in Alaska's North Slope Borough are seeing the ground beneath their feet melt away.
- Control ions for quantum computing and sensing via on-chip fiber opticson October 22, 2020 at 6:47 am
Walk into a quantum lab where scientists trap ions, and you'll find benchtops full of mirrors and lenses, all focusing lasers to hit an ion "trapped" in place above a chip. By using lasers to control ...