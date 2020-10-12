Ten times thinner solar cells could enable a rapid expansion of photovoltaics

Checkerboard design of solar panel Credit: Dr Davide Zecca
New solar panel design could lead to wider use of renewable energy
Researchers say the breakthrough could lead to the production of thinner, lighter and more flexible solar panels that could be used to power more homes and be used in a wider range of products.
The study – led by researchers from the University of York and conducted in partnership with NOVA University of Lisbon (CENIMAT-i3N) – investigated how different surface designs impacted on the absorption of sunlight in solar cells, which put together form solar panels.
Electricity
Scientists found that the checkerboard design improved diffraction, which enhanced the probability of light being absorbed which is then used to create electricity.
The renewable energy sector is constantly looking for new ways to boost the light absorption of solar cells in lightweight materials that can be used in products from roof tiles to boat sails and camping equipment.
Solar grade silicon – used to create solar cells – is very energy intensive to produce, so creating slimmer cells and changing the surface design would make them cheaper and more environmentally friendly.
Dr Christian Schuster from the Department of Physics said: “We found a simple trick for boosting the absorption of slim solar cells. Our investigations show that our idea actually rivals the absorption enhancement of more sophisticated designs – while also absorbing more light deep in the plane and less light near the surface structure itself.
“Our design rule meets all relevant aspects of light-trapping for solar cells, clearing the way for simple, practical, and yet outstanding diffractive structures, with a potential impact beyond photonic applications.
“This design offers potential to further integrate solar cells into thinner, flexible materials and therefore create more opportunity to use solar power in more products.”
Carbon footprint
The study suggests the design principle could impact not only in the solar cell or LED sector but also in applications such as acoustic noise shields, wind break panels, anti-skid surfaces, biosensing applications and atomic cooling.
Dr Schuster added: “In principle, we would deploy ten times more solar power with the same amount of absorber material: ten times thinner solar cells could enable a rapid expansion of photovoltaics, increase solar electricity production, and greatly reduce our carbon footprint.
“In fact, as refining the silicon raw material is such an energy-intensive process, ten times thinner silicon cells would not only reduce the need for refineries but also cost less, hence empowering our transition to a greener economy.”
Data from the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy shows renewable energy – including solar power – made up 47% of the UK’s electricity generation in the first three months of 2020.
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Solar panels
- Solar power: projects line up, policy under considerationon October 11, 2020 at 11:55 pm
Tens of solar power projects are awaiting to be added to the list of power generation projects to be developed. Meanwhile, ministries are still discussing the new pricing mechanism after the ...
- Wow! Expanded, Renovated Levittown Home Comes With Solar Panelson October 11, 2020 at 8:26 pm
Built in 1948, this completely renovated home also features a new, custom white kitchen with stainless steel appliances.
- Pacifico Energy Commences Construction on 54 MW Utility Scale Solar Power Plant in Sano-shi, Tochigi Prefecture, Japanon October 11, 2020 at 7:05 pm
Pacifico Energy K.K. (Head Office: Minato, Tokyo; Representative Director: Hiroki Matsuo) is pleased to announce the commencement of construction of a 53.9 MW(DC) solar power generation plant (the ...
- Renewable energy to replace coal in WA's biggest power grid as solar hollows market, report predictson October 11, 2020 at 2:11 pm
A 20-year blueprint for WA's biggest electricity system suggests up to 890MW of the state's coal-fired power capacity faces economic closure by 2025, as demand for renewable energy hollows out the ...
- Renewable-Energy Stocks Are Getting a Biden Bumpon October 11, 2020 at 2:00 pm
Three funds, which investors are betting stand to benefit from Joe Biden’s green-energy proposals, are up more than 80% this year.
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Solar panels
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Solar panel design
- Solar farm rising on Navy-owned land in Portsmouthon October 11, 2020 at 11:00 am
PORTSMOUTH — A project to build a solar farm on Navy-owned land along West Main Road is underway.The 3-megawatt array will be spread over 14.8 acres ...
- Snøhetta's city hall is a sustainable take on traditional Korean designon October 9, 2020 at 7:28 am
Snøhetta's vision for the Cheongju New City Hall will extend and modernize an existing city hall in South Korea. The project blends elements of traditional Korean design with sustainable features like ...
- New solar panel design could lead to wider use of renewable energyon October 8, 2020 at 11:05 am
The study suggests the design principle could impact not only in the solar cell or LED sector but also in applications such as acoustic noise shields, wind break panels, anti-skid surfaces, biosensing ...
- SNew solar panel design could lead to wider use of renewable energyon October 8, 2020 at 7:58 am
Researchers say the breakthrough could lead to the production of thinner, lighter and more flexible solar panels that could be used to power more homes and be used in a wider range of products.
- Scania tests out solar panel-covered plug-in tractor-traileron October 6, 2020 at 5:00 pm
While other major truck companies look at fuel cells and electrics with massive batteries, Scania is experimenting with the possibility of solarized plug-in hybrid trucks. As the "hybrid" part makes ...