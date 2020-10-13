Sensors can be released from tiny drones or insects such as moths to traverse difficult spaces

UW researchers have created a sensor system that can ride on the back of a moth. Shown here is a Manduca sexta moth with the sensor on its back.Mark Stone/University of Washington
There are many places in this world that are hard for researchers to study, mainly because it’s too dangerous for people to get there.
Now University of Washington researchers have created one potential solution: A 98 milligram sensor system — about one tenth the weight of a jellybean, or less than one hundredth of an ounce — that can ride aboard a small drone or an insect, such as a moth, until it gets to its destination. Then, when a researcher sends a Bluetooth command, the sensor is released from its perch and can fall up to 72 feet — from about the sixth floor of a building — and land without breaking. Once on the ground, the sensor can collect data, such as temperature or humidity, for almost three years.
The team presented this research Sept. 24 at MobiCom 2020.
“We have seen examples of how the military drops food and essential supplies from helicopters in disaster zones. We were inspired by this and asked the question: Can we use a similar method to map out conditions in regions that are too small or too dangerous for a person to go to?” said senior author Shyam Gollakota, a UW associate professor in the Paul G. Allen School of Computer Science & Engineering. “This is the first time anyone has shown that sensors can be released from tiny drones or insects such as moths, which can traverse through narrow spaces better than any drone and sustain much longer flights.”
While industrial-sized drones use grippers to carry their payloads, the sensor is held on the drone or insect using a magnetic pin surrounded by a thin coil of wire. To release the sensor, a researcher on the ground sends a wireless command that creates a current through the coil to generate a magnetic field. The magnetic field makes the magnetic pin pop out of place and sends the sensor on its way.
The sensor was designed with its battery, the heaviest part, in one corner. As the sensor falls, it begins rotating around the corner with the battery, generating additional drag force and slowing its descent. That, combined with the sensor’s low weight, keeps its maximum fall speed at around 11 miles per hour, allowing the sensor to hit the ground safely.
The researchers envision using this system to create a sensor network within a study area. For example, researchers could use drones or insects to scatter sensors across a forest or farm that they want to monitor.
Once a mechanism is developed to recover sensors after their batteries have died, the team expects their system could be used in a wide variety of locations, including environmentally sensitive areas. The researchers plan to replace the battery with a solar cell and automate sensor deployment in industrial settings.
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Sensor system
- The enforcement of stringent regulations related to the mandatory installation of ABS systems in cars driving the sensor bearing marketon October 12, 2020 at 6:21 pm
Application (ABS, Material Handling Equipment, Electric Motors), End-use Industry (Automotive, Transportation, Metal & Mining), and Region The sensor bearing market is estimated to grow from USD 5.
- Nest’s new thermostat has a Soli gesture sensor built inon October 12, 2020 at 8:00 am
Nest's new thermostat, which starts at $129, has Google's gesture-sensing Soli technology built into it -- along with other smarts.
- Soil Moisture Sensor Market Expected to Reach $411.2 Million by 2027, at 9.1% CAGR Says AMRon October 12, 2020 at 6:39 am
According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global soil moisture sensor market was pegged at $215.8 million in 2019, and is anticipated to reach $411.2 million by 2027, ...
- Global Drone Sensor Market (2020 to 2025) - Growth, Trends and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.comon October 12, 2020 at 4:24 am
The "Drone Sensor Market - Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
- Navy asks Arete to build additional multispectral sensor systems for mine detection on invasion beacheson October 12, 2020 at 2:37 am
COBRA uses multispectral sensors on unmanned helicopters to detect mine fields and obstacles in the surf zone prior to an amphibious assault.
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Sensor system
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Micro sensor system
- realme 7i: What to Expecton October 12, 2020 at 11:06 pm
The primary camera comes with 1/2" super large size sensor for super high pixels and ... to tiny objects and discover the beauty of the micro world. The B&W portrait lens comes with new colour filter ...
- A Big Misstep for Micro Four Thirds: Panasonic G100 Reviewon October 12, 2020 at 3:11 am
The Panasonic G100 is a M4/3 camera that's aimed directly at photographers and videographers? Is it good enough for either? Let's find out.
- Ordr Software Solution Uncovers IoT Shadow Deviceson October 9, 2020 at 4:02 am
Ordr, a provider of security solutions for enterprise Internet of Things (IoT) and unmanaged devices, has announced the availability of its IoT Discovery Program to uncover shadow IoT devices and ...
- OMRON launches 3D Time-of-Flight sensor moduleon October 8, 2020 at 5:33 pm
OMRON Electronic Components Europe has unveiled a precision time of flight ranging sensor that delivers positioning, autonomous-guidance, and proximity sensing for a wide range of ...
- Global Image Sensors for Machine Vision Market to 2025: Rising Demand for Image Sensors from the Automotive Industryon October 8, 2020 at 4:12 am
The "Image Sensors for Machine Vision Market - Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Rising demand for image sensors from automotive industry, Image ...