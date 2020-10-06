Photo by Matthew Modoono
Periodontal disease, also known as gum disease, is a serious infection that affects nearly 50 percent of Americans aged 30 years and older. If left unchecked, periodontal disease can destroy the jawbone and lead to tooth loss. The disease is also associated with higher risk of diabetes and cardiovascular disease.
The current treatment for periodontal disease involves opening the infected gum flaps and adding bone grafts to strengthen the teeth. But in new research published recently in the journal Frontiers in Immunology, Forsyth Institute scientists have discovered that a specific type of molecule may stimulate stem cells to regenerate, reversing the inflammation caused by periodontal disease. This finding could lead to the development of new therapeutics to treat a variety of systemic diseases that are characterized by inflammation in the body.
For the study, Dr. Alpdogan Kantarci, his PhD student Dr. Emmanuel Albuquerque, and their team removed stem cells from previously extracted wisdom teeth and placed the stem cells onto petri dishes. The researchers then created a simulated inflammatory periodontal disease environment in the petri dishes. Next, they added two specific types of synthetic molecules called Maresin-1 and Resolvin-E1, both specialized pro-resolving lipid mediators from omega-3 fatty acids. The scientists found that Mar1 and RvE1 stimulated the stem cells to regenerate even under the inflammatory conditions.
“Both Maresin-1 and Resolvin-1 reprogrammed the cellular phenotype of the human stem cells, showing that even in response to inflammation, it is possible to boost capacity of the stem cells so they can become regenerative,” said Dr. Kantarci, Associate Member of Staff at the Forsyth Institute.
This finding is important because it allows scientists to identify the specific protein pathways involved in inflammation. Those same protein pathways are consistent across many systemic diseases, including periodontal disease, diabetes, heart disease, dementia, and obesity.
“Now that we understand how these molecules stimulate the differentiation of stem cells in different tissues and reverse inflammation at a critical point in time, the mechanism we identified could one day be used for building complex organs” said Dr. Kantarci. “There is exciting potential for reprogramming stem cells to focus on building tissues.”
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Periodontal disease
- The Latest: Mich. health chief reinstates more virus ruleson October 6, 2020 at 3:18 pm
The director of Michigan’s state health department has issued more orders reinstating coronavirus restrictions negated by a state Supreme Court ruling, saying he has “broad” legal authority ...
- Dentures Market to Reach USD 3.82 Billion by 2027 on Account of Rise in Baby Boomer Populationon October 6, 2020 at 5:29 am
How much is the dentures market worth? The global dentures market is worth USD 3.82 billion by 2026. What was the value of the global market in 2019? The value of the market in 2019 was USD 2.33 ...
- The Latest: 15 vaccine clinical trials underway in Africaon October 6, 2020 at 4:36 am
JOHANNESBURG — Fifteen clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccines are underway across the African continent, according to a comment published in the journal Nature by Africa Centers for Disease Control and ...
- Researchers demonstrate how changing the stem cell response to inflammation may reverse periodontal diseaseon October 2, 2020 at 9:01 am
Periodontal disease, also known as gum disease, is a serious infection that affects nearly 50 percent of Americans aged 30 years and older. If left unchecked, periodontal disease can destroy the ...
- Forsyth researchers demonstrate how changing the stem cell response to inflammation may reverse periodontal diseaseon October 2, 2020 at 8:29 am
In new research published recently in the journal Frontiers in Immunology, Forsyth Institute scientists have discovered that a specific type of molecule may stimulate stem cells to regenerate, ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Periodontal disease
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Stem cell stimulation
- Depressed? How Trans-Magnetic Stimulation Might Help You.on October 6, 2020 at 11:36 am
Upstate Psychiatry offers a treatment for depression called Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation. TMS for short, the treatment is described as safe and effective for those suffering from moderate to ...
- "Trojan Horse" Nanoparticles Kill Cancer Cells Without Drugson October 6, 2020 at 10:16 am
Scientists have created a “Trojan horse” that sneaks anticancer nanoparticles into cancer cells and causes them to self-destruct without any drugs. The res ...
- Novel testing platform designed for breast cancer cellson October 6, 2020 at 7:41 am
A Purdue University team has developed a novel testing platform to evaluate how breast cancer cells respond to the recurrent stretching that occurs in the lungs during breathing. (Image provided) WEST ...
- Study unveils novel testing platform designed for breast cancer cellson October 6, 2020 at 5:08 am
Researchers have developed a novel testing platform to evaluate how breast cancer cells respond to the recurrent stretching that occurs in the lungs during breathing.
- Researchers develop new testing platform for breast cancer cellson October 6, 2020 at 12:11 am
A Purdue University team has developed a novel testing platform to evaluate how breast cancer cells respond to the recurrent stretching that occurs in the lungs during breathing.