Predicting which COVID-19 patients will develop severe infection with a new blood test

Professor Gerry McElvaney (left), the study’s senior author and a consultant in Beaumont Hospital, and Professor Ger Curley (right) stand in front of the RCSI Education and Research Centre in Beaumont Hospital, Dublin.
CREDIT: Ray Lohan
Test could inform doctors on best treatment options
Scientists have developed, for the first time, a score that can accurately predict which patients will develop a severe form of Covid-19.
The study, led by researchers at RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences, is published in The Lancet’s translational research journal EBioMedicine.
The measurement, called the Dublin-Boston score, is designed to enable clinicians to make more informed decisions when identifying patients who may benefit from therapies, such as steroids, and admission to intensive care units.
Until this study, no Covid-19-specific prognostic scores were available to guide clinical decision-making. The Dublin-Boston score can now accurately predict how severe the infection will be on day seven after measuring the patient’s blood for the first four days.
The blood test works by measuring the levels of two molecules that send messages to the body’s immune system and control inflammation. One of these molecules, interleukin (IL)-6, is pro-inflammatory, and a different one, called IL-10, is anti-inflammatory. The levels of both are altered in severe Covid-19 patients.
Based on the changes in the ratio of these two molecules over time, the researchers developed a point system where each 1-point increase was associated with a 5.6 times increased odds for a more severe outcome.
“The Dublin-Boston score is easily calculated and can be applied to all hospitalised Covid-19 patients,” said RCSI Professor of Medicine Gerry McElvaney, the study’s senior author and a consultant in Beaumont Hospital.
“More informed prognosis could help determine when to escalate or de-escalate care, a key component of the efficient allocation of resources during the current pandemic. The score may also have a role in evaluating whether new therapies designed to decrease inflammation in Covid-19 actually provide benefit.”
The Dublin-Boston score uses the ratio of IL-6 to IL-10 because it significantly outperformed measuring the change in IL-6 alone.
Despite high levels in blood, using only IL-6 measurements as a Covid-19 prognostic tool is hindered by several factors. IL-6 levels within the same patient vary over the course of any given day, and the magnitude of the IL-6 response to infection varies between different patients.
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
COVID-19 blood test
- People with this blood type may have lower risk of COVID-19 infection, studies sayon October 16, 2020 at 10:00 am
Two new studies suggest people with blood Type O may be less vulnerable to the novel coronavirus. The studies suggest blood Type O people might be less at risk for severe illness, too. Experts suggest ...
- This blood test may predict which hospitalized COVID-19 patients are at risk for severe illnesson October 15, 2020 at 4:35 pm
Scientists have developed a blood test and new scoring system that may help doctors predict which COVID-19 patients are at risk for severe disease and therefore in need of more intervention, according ...
- People with blood type O less susceptible to COVID-19, new studies suggeston October 15, 2020 at 1:36 pm
People with blood type O are less likely to become infected with the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 that causes the deadly COVID-19 and are more likely to recover from the disease ...
- Blood type may play a role in COVID-19 infection, new research suggestson October 15, 2020 at 7:01 am
New research suggests a link between blood type and infection risk — but that won't change how doctors treat patients.
- What's your blood type? It may affect your risk for Covid-19on October 15, 2020 at 12:30 am
New research suggests a link between blood type and infection risk — but that won't change how doctors treat patients.
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
COVID-19 blood test
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Dublin-Boston score
- This might be one of the biggest breakthroughs of the coronavirus pandemicon October 17, 2020 at 10:34 am
Researchers have devised a coronavirus score based on blood test results for two molecules that can predict severe COVID-19 cases. The scientists explain that a more informed prognosis would allow ...
- New blood test predicts which COVID-19 patients will develop severe infectionon October 16, 2020 at 9:24 am
The measurement, called the Dublin-Boston score, is designed to enable clinicians to make more informed decisions when identifying patients who may benefit from therapies, such as steroids ...
- New blood test predicts which Covid-19 patients at severe riskon October 16, 2020 at 7:36 am
The measurement, called the Dublin-Boston score, is designed to enable clinicians to make more informed decisions when identifying patients who may benefit from therapies, such as steroids ...
- New blood test predicts which Covid-19 patients at severe riskon October 16, 2020 at 6:05 am
London, Oct 16 : In the fight against novel coronavirus, scientists have developed a score that can accurately predict which patients will develop a severe form of Covid-19. The measurement, called ...
- New blood test predicts which Covid-19 patients will develop severe infectionon October 14, 2020 at 11:05 am
Scientists have developed for the first time a scoring system that can accurately predict which hospitalised patients will develop a severe form of coronavirus. The blood test was developed by ...