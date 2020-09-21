Silicon chip (approx. 3 mm x 6 mm) with multiple detectors. The fine black engravings on the surface of the chip are the photonics circuits interconnecting the detectors (not visible with bare eyes). In the background a larger scale photonics circuit on a silicon wafer. via Helmholtz Zentrum München
Researchers at Helmholtz Zentrum München and the Technical University of Munich (TUM) have developed the world’s smallest ultrasound detector. It is based on miniaturized photonic circuits on top of a silicon chip. With a size 100 times smaller than an average human hair, the new detector can visualize features that are much smaller than previously possible, leading to what is known as super-resolution imaging.
Since the development of medical ultrasound imaging in the 1950s, the core detection technology of ultrasound waves has primarily focused on using piezoelectric detectors, which convert the pressure from ultrasound waves into electric voltage. The imaging resolution achieved with ultrasound depends on the size of the piezoelectric detector employed. Reducing this size leads to higher resolution and can offer smaller, densely packed one or two dimensional ultrasound arrays with improved ability to discriminate features in the imaged tissue or material. However, further reducing the size of piezoelectric detectors impairs their sensitivity dramatically, making them unusable for practical application.
Using computer chip technology to create an optical ultrasound detector
Silicon photonics technology is widely used to miniaturize optical components and densely pack them on the small surface of a silicon chip. While silicon does not exhibit any piezoelectricity, its ability to confine light in dimensions smaller than the optical wavelength has already been widely exploited for the development of miniaturized photonic circuits.
Researchers at Helmholtz Zentrum Mu?nchen and TUM capitalized on the advantages of those miniaturized photonic circuits and built the world’s smallest ultrasound detector: the silicon waveguide-etalon detector, or SWED. Instead of recording voltage from piezoelectric crystals, SWED monitors changes in light intensity propagating through the miniaturized photonic circuits.
“This is the first time that a detector smaller than the size of a blood cell is used to detect ultrasound using the silicon photonics technology”, says Rami Shnaiderman, developer of SWED. “If a piezoelectric detector was miniaturized to the scale of SWED, it would be 100 million times less sensitive.”
Super-resolution imaging
“The degree to which we were we able to miniaturize the new detector while retaining high sensitivity due to the use of silicon photonics was breathtaking”, says Prof. Vasilis Ntziachristos, lead of the research team. The SWED size is about half a micron (=0,0005 millimeters). This size corresponds to an area that is at least 10,000 times smaller than the smallest piezoelectric detectors employed in clinical imaging applications. The SWED is also up to 200 times smaller than the ultrasound wavelength employed, which means that it can be used to visualize features that are smaller than one micrometer, leading to what is called super-resolution imaging.
Inexpensive and powerful
As the technology capitalizes on the robustness and easy manufacturability of the silicon platform, large numbers of detectors can be produced at a small fraction of the cost of piezoelectric detectors, making mass production feasible. This is important for developing a number of different detection applications based on ultrasound waves. “We will continue to optimize every parameter of this technology – the sensitivity, the integration of SWED in large arrays, and its implementation in hand-held devices and endoscopes”, adds Shnaiderman.
Future development and applications
“The detector was originally developed to propel the performance of optoacoustic imaging, which is a major focus of our research at Helmholtz Zentrum München and TUM. However, we now foresee applications in a broader field of sensing and imaging”, says Ntziachristos.
While the researchers are primarily aiming for applications in clinical diagnostics and basic biomedical research, industrial applications may also benefit from the new technology. The increased imaging resolution may lead to studying ultra-fine details in tissues and materials. A first line of investigation involves super-resolution optoacoustic (photoacoustic) imaging of cells and micro-vasculature in tissues, but the SWED could be also used to study fundamental properties of ultrasonic waves and their interactions with matter on a scale that was not possible before.
Collaboration and patenting
The Institute of Biological and Medical Imaging at Helmholtz Zentrum München, the Chair of Biological Imaging at TUM, and TranslaTUM – the Central Institute for Translational Cancer Research at TUM’s university hospital Klinikum Rechts der Isar, have contributed equally to this new technology which was published in the journal Nature. Protection of the intellectual aspects of this technology is ongoing.
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Ultrasound detector
- Real iDentity and Seong Ji Industrial Commercialize an Innovative Technology with an Ability to Capture 99.9% of Fake Fingerprintson September 20, 2020 at 9:21 pm
A South Korean small and medium-sized company has commercialized an innovative technology that is able to detect 99.9% of every fake fingerprint on the market through a film that is attached to smartp ...
- World's Smallest Ultrasound Detector Developed By German Researcherson September 20, 2020 at 5:10 am
A team of researchers at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) and Helmholtz Zentrum Munchen have developed the world’s smallest ultrasound detector.
- World's smallest ultrasound detector developedon September 20, 2020 at 12:11 am
A team of European researchers has developed the world's smallest ultrasound detector that is based on miniaturised photonic circuits on top of a silicon chip. With a size 100 times smaller than an ...
- World's smallest ultrasound detector is tinier than a blood cellon September 17, 2020 at 8:05 pm
Scientists in Germany have succeeded in developing the smallest ultrasound detector ever created, which is tinier than a blood cell and opens up new possibilities in what is known as super-resolution ...
- Scientists develop world's smallest ultrasound detectoron September 17, 2020 at 5:10 am
Scientists have developed the world's smallest ultrasound detector, which is 100 times tinier than an average human hair, and can visualise features that are much smaller than previously possible, an ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Ultrasound detector
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Super-resolution imaging
- World's smallest ultrasound detector developedon September 19, 2020 at 11:35 pm
A team of European researchers has developed the worlds smallest ultrasound detector that is based on miniaturised photonic circuits on top of a silicon chip.
- World's smallest ultrasound detector is tinier than a blood cellon September 17, 2020 at 8:05 pm
Scientists in Germany have succeeded in developing the smallest ultrasound detector ever created, which is tinier than a blood cell and opens up new possibilities in what is known as super-resolution ...
- World’s Smallest Ultrasound Detectoron September 17, 2020 at 4:43 am
Researchers have developed description thee world’s smallest ultrasound detector which has minimized photonic circuits on a silicon chip.
- World’s smallest optical ultrasound detector developedon September 16, 2020 at 4:57 pm
Researchers at Helmholtz Zentrum München and the Technical University of Munich (TUM) have developed the world's smallest ultrasound detector. It is based on miniaturized photonic circuits on top of a ...
- MediaTek’s Helio G95 The Newest Chip for Premium Mid-Range Gaming Smartphoneson September 15, 2020 at 8:04 am
MediaTek announced their new gaming-focused chip, the Helio G95, on September 1st. A progression from their previous chipset.