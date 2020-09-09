The next generation of wearable technology includes micro LEDs that are bendable, can be cut and attached to surfaces

The flexible micro LEDs can be twisted (on left) or folded (on the right). The LEDs, which can be peeled off and stuck to almost any surface, could help pave the way for the next generation of wearable technology.
Novel Devices Can Be Folded, Cut, Attached to Surfaces
University of Texas at Dallas researchers and their international colleagues have developed a method to create micro LEDs that can be folded, twisted, cut and stuck to different surfaces.
The research, published online in June in the journal Science Advances, helps pave the way for the next generation of flexible, wearable technology.
Used in products ranging from brake lights to billboards, LEDs are ideal components for backlighting and displays in electronic devices because they are lightweight, thin, energy efficient and visible in different types of lighting. Micro LEDs, which can be as small as 2 micrometers and bundled to be any size, provide higher resolution than other LEDs. Their size makes them a good fit for small devices such as smart watches, but they can be bundled to work in flat-screen TVs and other larger displays. LEDs of all sizes, however, are brittle and typically can only be used on flat surfaces.
The researchers’ new micro LEDs aim to fill a demand for bendable, wearable electronics.
“The biggest benefit of this research is that we have created a detachable LED that can be attached to almost anything,” said Dr. Moon Kim, Louis Beecherl Jr. Distinguished Professor of materials science and engineering at UT Dallas and a corresponding author of the study. “You can transfer it onto your clothing or even rubber — that was the main idea. It can survive even if you wrinkle it. If you cut it, you can use half of the LED.”
Researchers in the Erik Jonsson School of Engineering and Computer Science and the School of Natural Sciences and Mathematics helped develop the flexible LED through a technique called remote epitaxy, which involves growing a thin layer of LED crystals on the surface of a sapphire crystal wafer, or substrate.
Typically, the LED would remain on the wafer. To make it detachable, researchers added a nonstick layer to the substrate, which acts similarly to the way parchment paper protects a baking sheet and allows for the easy removal of cookies, for instance. The added layer, made of a one-atom-thick sheet of carbon called graphene, prevents the new layer of LED crystals from sticking to the wafer.
“The biggest benefit of this research is that we have created a detachable LED that can be attached to almost anything. You can transfer it onto your clothing or even rubber — that was the main idea. It can survive even if you wrinkle it. If you cut it, you can use half of the LED.”
Dr. Moon Kim, Louis Beecherl Jr. Distinguished Professor of materials science and engineering at UT Dallas
“The graphene does not form chemical bonds with the LED material, so it adds a layer that allows us to peel the LEDs from the wafer and stick them to any surface,” said Kim, who oversaw the physical analysis of the LEDs using an atomic resolution scanning/transmission electron microscope at UT Dallas’ Nano Characterization Facility.
Colleagues in South Korea carried out laboratory tests of LEDs by adhering them to curved surfaces, as well as to materials that were subsequently twisted, bent and crumpled. In another demonstration, they adhered an LED to the legs of a Lego minifigure with different leg positions.
Bending and cutting do not affect the quality or electronic properties of the LED, Kim said.
The bendy LEDs have a variety of possible uses, including flexible lighting, clothing and wearable biomedical devices. From a manufacturing perspective, the fabrication technique offers another advantage: Because the LED can be removed without breaking the underlying wafer substrate, the wafer can be used repeatedly.
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Micro LEDs
- Micro LED Display Market Comprehensive Analysis, Growth Forecast from 2018 to 2024on September 4, 2020 at 6:07 am
Sep 04, 2020 (Market Insight Reports) -- Selbyville, Delaware According to Market Study Report LLC adds new research on Micro LED Display market, which is a detailed analysis of this business ...
- Vuzix Releases Details of its Next Generation Smart Glasses Powered by Micro-LED and Other Advanced Technologieson September 2, 2020 at 5:18 pm
Sleek new designer styled smart glasses based on waveguides and micro-LED displays expected to become available in 2021 ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ ...
- Flexible Micro LEDs May Reshape Wearable Technologyon September 2, 2020 at 6:40 am
University of Texas at Dallas researchers and their international colleagues have developed a method to create micro LEDs that can be folded, twisted, cut and stuck to different surfaces. The research ...
- Harvatek to step into mini/micro LED probing, testingon August 31, 2020 at 8:53 pm
Harvatek will work with affiliated YoungTek Electronics to provide probing and testing services for mini/micro LED chip makers, according chairman Bily Wang for both companies.
- Team's flexible micro LEDs may reshape future of wearable technologyon August 31, 2020 at 10:16 am
Researchers have developed a method to create micro LEDs that can be folded, twisted, cut and stuck to different surfaces. University of Texas at Dallas researchers and their international ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Micro LEDs
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Wearable technology
- The global market for Wearable Electronics is projected to reach US$61.4 billion by 2025on September 8, 2020 at 8:46 pm
utm_source=GNW After smartphones and tablets, smart wearables is the new innovation taking the technology to a fevered pitch in the consumer electronics industry. These tiny devices hold the ...
- Global Military Wearable Sensors Market: COVID-19 Business Continuity Plan | Evolving Opportunities with Analog Devices Inc. and Arm Ltd. | Technavioon September 8, 2020 at 4:58 pm
The global military wearable sensors market size is expected to grow by USD 147.29 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the ...
- Tech stocks continue biggest sell-off in months — what Cramer and others see aheadon September 8, 2020 at 3:53 pm
Technology stocks remain under pressure as Wall Street sours on 2020's former leaders, but market watchers see more green ahead.
- Tech’s next biggest challenge is holding itself accountable, as the industry prepares for 5G and a wearables boomon September 8, 2020 at 12:12 pm
Technology companies are under greater pressure to show accountability for their influence, and market share. Meanwhile tech transformation continues as 5G tech goes mainstream and health wearables ...
- Wearable clothing: New cooling tech flexes while frozenon September 8, 2020 at 9:51 am
UB engineer Shenqiang Ren partners with Buffalo companies to develop cooling clothing to improve human performance when exerting energy in warm environments.