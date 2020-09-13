Dr. Hae Jung Son’s team at KIST implemented high-efficiency solar cell technology on a large area through solution process method that utilizes spin coating.
CREDIT: Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST)
Researchers identify the principles necessary for designing the core material of large-area solution processable solar cells. Future application as plastic-based photovoltaic paint technology.
Researchers in Korea have successfully developed a high-efficiency large-area organic solution processable solar cell by controlling the speed at which the solution of raw materials for solar cells became solidified after being coated. The team led by Dr. Hae Jung Son from the Photo-electronic Hybrids Research Center of the Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST) announced that they have identified the difference in the mechanism of film formation between a small area and a large area of organic solar cells in a solution process and, by resolving the issue concerning the related process technology, developed a high-efficiency large-area organic photovoltaics.
If a photovoltaic material is made in the form of paint that can be applied to any surface, such as the exterior of a building or a car, it will be possible to achieve energy self-sufficiency and provide low-cost eco-friendly energy to those suffering from energy poverty. Not only that, it will be easy to utilize space for installation of photovoltaics even on urban buildings, and ideally, the photovoltaic panels will be maintained by re-applying the “paint.”
When it comes to solution processable solar cells, which work by coating the surface with the solar cell solution, the photoactive area that generates electricity still remain on a laboratory scale (less than 0.1?). When applied to a large area to produce sufficient electric power for it to be practical, there are issues related reduced performance and reproducibility due to material- and process-related limitations, and this has been an obstacle to commercialization.
Dr. Son’s team at KIST revealed that commercially available organic materials become easily crystallized, which makes them unsuitable for large-area solution processes. In the case of the large-area solution process for industrial uses, the process through which the solvent in which the solar cell material is dissolved evaporates to form a film occurs slowly, thereby resulting in agglomeration and other phenomena, and this in turn lowers the efficiency of the solar cell. As for the spin coating method, which is a small-area process employed in laboratory research, the substrated is rapidly rotated during the film formation process in order to speed up the solvent evaporation, and this makes it possible to form a film without the aforementioned problem concerning reduced efficiency.
Based on this information, KIST researchers developed high-performance large-area organic photovoltaics by controlling the solvent evaporation rate following the coating step in a large-area solution process as a way to form a film optimized for solar cell performance. As a result, high-efficiency large-area organic photovoltaics with 30% higher power conversion efficiency than existing photovoltaics were attained.
Dr. Son said, “The core design principles of solar cell materials capable of high-quality large-area using the solution will accelerate the development of solution processable solar cells in the future. [This study] has contributed to not only raising the efficiency of next-generation solution processable solar cells but also the development of core technology for manufacturing large-area solar cell materials required for commercialization.”
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Photovoltaic paint
- Development of photovoltaics that can be applied like paint for real-life applicationon September 9, 2020 at 10:13 pm
Researchers in Korea have successfully developed a high-efficiency large-area organic solution processable solar cell by controlling the speed at which the solution of raw materials for solar cell ...
- Photovoltaic ‘paint’ could be applied to cars and homeson September 9, 2020 at 5:33 am
opening the door to applications such as plastic-based photovoltaic paint. The team from the Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST) has developed a high-efficiency, large-area organic ...
- Development of photovoltaics that can be applied like paint for real-life applicationon September 8, 2020 at 9:09 pm
If a photovoltaic material is made in the form of paint that can be applied to any surface, such as the exterior of a building or a car, it will be possible to achieve energy self-sufficiency and ...
- Nanodots made of photovoltaic material support waveguide modeson August 26, 2020 at 9:14 am
It is now possible to fabricate thin photovoltaic films from an ink containing nanoparticles of stibnite, and to nanopattern those films for 2D and 3D structures of pretty much any shape.
- Recycling PV panels: Why can’t we hit 100%?on August 24, 2020 at 9:47 am
In February, non-profit EU solar panel recycling body PV Cycle announced ... used [in backsheets] could be used as a binder for paint but this would require cleaning. It is actually more ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Photovoltaic paint
Go deeper with Bing News on:
High-performance large-area organic photovoltaics
- $43.85 Billion Barrier Film Packaging Market - Global Growth, Trends and Forecasts 2020-2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.comon September 10, 2020 at 4:37 am
Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The barrier film packaging market was valued at USD 30,312.51 million in 2019 and is expected to ...
- Development of photovoltaics that can be applied like paint for real-life applicationon September 9, 2020 at 10:13 pm
Researchers in Korea have successfully developed a high-efficiency large-area organic solution processable solar cell by controlling the speed at which the solution of raw materials for solar cell ...
- Photovoltaic ‘paint’ could be applied to cars and homeson September 9, 2020 at 5:33 am
Based on this improved film formation technique, Son’s team developed high-performance, large-area organic photovoltaics with a 30 per cent higher power-conversion efficiency than existing ...
- Development of photovoltaics that can be applied like paint for real-life applicationon September 8, 2020 at 9:09 pm
Based on this information, KIST researchers developed high-performance large-area organic photovoltaics by controlling the solvent evaporation rate following the coating step in a large-area ...
- Large-area organic PV module with 9.5% efficiencyon September 8, 2020 at 8:25 am
Scientists at China’s national Chiao Tung and Tsing Hua universities have developed a PV module based on organic solar cells they claim offers the highest efficiency reported for a panel of its ...