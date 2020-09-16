New treatment for drug-resistant bacteria

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has prioritized finding effective treatment of methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), one of the most common bacterial pathogens and the single most deadly drug-resistant bacteria in the United States. Now, a new study led by Dartmouth engineering researchers shows promise for an engineered lysin-based antibacterial agent that may enable safe, repeated dosing to treat life-threatening infections by MRSA and other types of S. aureus.

In recent years, lysins—enzymes naturally produced by microbes and associated viruses—have shown potential to treat S. aureus, which can rapidly acquire resistance to other types of antibiotic drugs.

“Lysins are one of the most promising next-generation antibiotics. They kill drug-sensitive and drug-resistant bacteria with equal efficacy, they can potentially suppress new resistance phenotypes, and they also have this laser-like precision,” said Dartmouth engineering professor and corresponding author Karl Griswold.

While there is promise in lysins, development has been slowed due to concerns that they prompt humans’ immune systems to develop antidrug antibodies, which can have negative side effects including life-threatening hypersensitivity reactions.