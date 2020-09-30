Memristors set to revolutionise current technology by orders of magnitude in terms of energy cost

via Royal Society of Chemistry
Lack of uniformity is possibly the biggest challenge in today’s technology of memristor devices as it gives rise to problems like inconsistency, stochastic variability, and instability of the memory state. A uniform switching mechanism in memristors is something researchers have been looking in the last several decades.
Now, an international team, led by the scientists from the National University of Singapore (NUS), has developed a solution to address this long-standing problem in the field of organic and molecular electronics.
This work was published in the journal Advanced Materials on 6 September 2020.
Professor T. Venkatesan, who led this project, said, “We are working on an organic material system that is possibly one of the most efficient platforms for realising artificial intelligence and brain-inspired computing. My former graduate student Dr Sreetosh Goswami, who is now a postdoctoral researcher at the NUS Department of Physics, is the key architect of this work. While working on our previous studies on molecular memristors that were published in Nature Materials and Nature Nanotechnology, he discovered that the conductance switching is amazingly uniform.”
“A molecular switching mechanism should ideally be uniform. The fact that no one ever observed a uniform switching puts the credibility of organic memristors into question. What it says is that either the existing measurements are problematic, or the mechanism is non-molecular,” explained Dr Sreetosh.
In this paper, the team resolved the problem by demonstrating a homogeneous molecular switching with less than 7 nanometre spatial resolution. This work also provided guidance on how such measurements should be performed, and how ideal molecular switching should look like.
Dr Sreetosh added, “I thank Professor Venkatesan for sending me to France to collaborate with HORIBA on the tunnelling enhanced Raman Spectroscopy measurements. These measurements enabled characterisation at molecular levels, and what we showed here is a small part of the data we have acquired. Much more exciting results are on the way.”
The material systems used in this study is the brainchild of Professor Sreebrata Goswami, who is from the Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science, Kolkata. Professor Sreebrata shared, “The correlation we have observed between micro and nano-scale measurements in this study is just amazing. It shows the homogeneity and scalability of a molecular mechanism in a device. Through nano-Raman spectroscopy, we were able to monitor the individual bonds in a molecule as a function of voltage. Such deterministic understanding of molecular mechanism charts routes to design new molecular systems, and we are currently in progress of doing so.”
“While usual memristors show switching energy in the order of pico joule, these devices promise switches with energy dissipation in the range of atto joules. This is a huge advantage offered by the material system,” elaborated Associate Professor Ariando. He is a co-author of the paper, and also the lead Principal Investigator of the grant that supported this research.
This research was conducted in collaboration with HORIBA in France, and Professor Stanley Williams of Texas A&M University.
The NUS research team is currently using these molecular platforms to realise brain-inspired functionalities such as unsupervised learning, classification in addition to probabilistic computing.
“We believe this has the potential to revolutionise current technology by orders of magnitude in terms of energy cost,” said Prof Venkatesan.
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Memristor devices
- NUS researchers solve decades-old problem of how to uniformly switch memristorson September 29, 2020 at 6:54 am
An international team, led by the scientists from the National University of Singapore, has developed a solution to uniformly switch memristors. This innovation addresses a long-standing problem in ...
- Memristor Devices Market Analysis and Professional Outlook 2020 to 2026on September 25, 2020 at 12:24 am
Global Memristor Devices Market Research Report 2020 The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically ...
- Chinese researchers develop neural signal analysis system for brain-machine interfaceson September 21, 2020 at 5:41 pm
Researchers from Tsinghua University have developed a memristor-based neural signal ... memristors are a new type of information processing device. Their working mechanism is similar to that ...
- Memristor May Be Fake Newson September 21, 2020 at 5:00 pm
[Isaac Abraham] asserts, though, that the memristor isn’t a new fundamental component, but just an active device. To support that premise [Isaac] builds a periodic table of devices showing how ...
- Chinese researchers develop neural system for brain-machine interfaceon September 21, 2020 at 9:51 am
Researchers from Tsinghua University have developed a memristor-based neural signal ... memristors are a new type of information processing device. Their working mechanism is similar to that ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Memristor devices
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Memristors
- NUS researchers solve decades-old problem of how to uniformly switch memristorson September 29, 2020 at 6:54 am
An international team, led by the scientists from the National University of Singapore, has developed a solution to uniformly switch memristors. This innovation addresses a long-standing problem in ...
- Researchers solve decades-old problem of how to uniformly switch memristorson September 29, 2020 at 6:39 am
A uniform switching mechanism in memristors is something researchers have been looking in the last several decades.
- Memristors On A Chip Solve Partial Differential Equationson September 24, 2020 at 5:00 pm
First, the array is set up in a passive crossbar arrangement. In addition, the memristors are quantized so that different resistance values represent different numbers. For example, a memristor ...
- Chinese researchers develop neural system for brain-machine interfaceon September 21, 2020 at 7:07 am
Chinese researchers have developed a neural signal analysis system with memristor arrays, paving the way for high-efficiency brain-machine interfaces. Brain-machine interfaces are promising tools for ...
- Building Memristors For Neural Netson September 20, 2020 at 5:01 pm
The entire point of digital circuits is to store information as a series of ones and zeros. Memristors as well store information, but do so in a completely analog way. Each memristor changes its ...