Citizen Science: A global citizen network to monitor insect abundance
A U of A biologist is part of an international team of researchers is building a volunteer network of citizen scientists to help monitor the abundance of dragonflies and damselflies.
Recent studies have indicated that insect species in general are declining throughout the world and could be headed toward collapse due to intensive agricultural practices, climate change and habitat loss. For many species, however, there isn’t enough baseline data to determine trends in insect abundance.
Adam Siepielski, associate professor of biology, is part of a team working on a solution –– establishing a volunteer network that will collect data on odonata, the scientific name for dragonflies and damselflies. Odonata are easy to spot, often vividly colored and an important indicator group of species reflecting environmental changes in freshwater biodiversity.
“Volunteer nature enthusiasts can greatly help to monitor the abundance of dragonflies and damselflies, iconic freshwater sentinels and one of the few nonpollinator insect groups appreciated by the public and amenable to citizen science,” the scientists wrote in a paper published in the journal BioScience.
Researchers propose modeling the volunteer network on a similar collection of projects, organizations and individuals dedicated to butterflies. “The network has improved knowledge of not only butterfly geographical distributions but also their relative population sizes across years and the effects of large-scale environmental change,” researchers wrote.
“We are hopeful that with similar efforts dedicated to odonata, great strides can be made in our understanding of changes in their abundances and distributions too. They really are amazing animals and fascinating to observe,” said Siepielski.
An odonata network would fill in gaps from areas of the world with little information, and incorporate existing data-collection efforts. Ideally, volunteers would collect data at a fixed location for 10 to 15 years, and have a standardized portal to report their findings.
“An army of amateur naturalists may contribute far more data than a small cadre of professional observers,” the researchers wrote. “Citizen science promotes biophilia while contributing enormously to understanding large-scale biodiversity loss and environmental change, especially in developing or transitioning regions.”
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Monitoring insect populations
- A buggier-than-normal summer in Virginia? Yes — for cicadas.on September 17, 2020 at 7:39 pm
Only annual cicadas inhabit Tidewater, but 2020 was go-time for a 17-year brood in western parts of the state.
- How wildfires have helped these woodpeckers make a comebackon September 17, 2020 at 11:17 am
Black-backed and red-cockaded woodpeckers are known as skilled forest engineers in their vastly different habitats. Black-backed woodpeckers thrive in the fire-blackened forests i ...
- Frisco residents urged to drain standing water, take other precautions against West Nile viruson September 16, 2020 at 2:03 pm
Frisco officials are urging residents to “fight the bite” by draining standing water and using insect repellent, as the city continues to report cases ...
- The UN’s 2020 biodiversity report is ugly, but there’s still hopeon September 15, 2020 at 2:47 pm
In 2010, the CBD outlined 20 global biodiversity goals, the Aichi Targets, that were supposed to be met by 2020. Every country in the UN, except the U.S., signed on to help achieve the targets. None ...
- Asian hornet spotted in Hampshire as plague of killer insects set to invade Britain and destroy bee populationon September 10, 2020 at 7:52 am
A KILLER Asian hornet has been spotted in Hampshire - after experts warned the insects are set to invade the UK and destroy the country's bee population ... Bee Unit. Monitoring is now under ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Monitoring insect populations
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Citizen science
- Outdoor Citizen Science Explore the Peconic River Ecosystemon September 17, 2020 at 10:45 am
Join us for an outdoor, socially distanced Citizen Science Program. Students will learn about the Peconic River Ecosystem. Through a series of experiments, they will understand the how to test quality ...
- Biologists developing global citizen network to monitor insect abundanceon September 16, 2020 at 9:54 am
A U of A biologist is part of an international team of researchers building a volunteer network of citizen scientists to help monitor the abundance of dragonflies and damselflies.
- Science Minister at Vitae Connections Week 2020on September 14, 2020 at 5:26 am
It’s great to be here with you all, to talk about that most crucial foundation of all science and research: people. There is little doubt that we have some of the world’s most incredibly talented ...
- Citizen Scientists Discover Dozens of Failed Stars Lurking in Our Cosmic Neighborhoodon September 11, 2020 at 4:49 pm
Using a NASA-designed software program, members of the public helped identify a cache of brown dwarfs — sometimes called failed stars — lurking in our cosmic neighborhood. We've never met some of the ...
- 5 Science Projects Where Human Volunteers Help Machines Make New Discoverieson September 11, 2020 at 2:07 pm
Citizen Science Salon is a partnership between Discover and SciStarter.org. Working together, humans and computers can do great things. Humans and computers are safeguarding ecosystems, predicting ...