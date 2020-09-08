Battery-free Computer: First-ever battery-free, energy-harvesting, interactive device

via Northwestern University
Button pressing and solar energy power the retro gaming device
- Researchers develop first-ever battery-free, energy-harvesting, interactive device
- Looking and feeling like an 8-bit Nintendo Game Boy, the device can play games straight from their original cartridges
- Ultimate goal of battery-free computing is to reduce society’s reliance on batteries, which are costly, environmentally hazardous and end up in landfills
A hand-held video game console allowing indefinite gameplay might be a parent’s worst nightmare.
But this Game Boy is not just a toy. It’s a powerful proof-of-concept, developed by researchers at Northwestern University and the Delft University of Technology (TU Delft) in the Netherlands, that pushes the boundaries of battery-free intermittent computing into the realm of fun and interaction.
Instead of batteries, which are costly, environmentally hazardous and ultimately end up in landfills, this device harvests energy from the sun — and the user. These advances enable gaming to last forever without having to stop and recharge the battery.
“It’s the first battery-free interactive device that harvests energy from user actions,” said Northwestern’s Josiah Hester, who co-led the research. “When you press a button, the device converts that energy into something that powers your gaming.”
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Battery-free computing
- Battery-Free Game Boy Runs Forever – Powered by Button Pressing and Solar Energyon September 7, 2020 at 12:55 pm
A hand-held video game console allowing indefinite gameplay might be a parent’s worst nightmare. But this Game Boy is not just a toy. It’s a powerful proof-of-concept, developed by researchers at ...
- Researchers: Sustainable gaming possible with battery-free ‘Game Boy’on September 7, 2020 at 3:26 am
Imagine having a handheld gaming device that can be powered by solar energy and your own actions, with no other battery required.
- Engage: Battery-free gaming device that can run indefinitely from button presses, solar poweron September 7, 2020 at 1:56 am
The team behind the unique Engage project is using a Nintendo Game Boy as a form of inspiration for the device.
- This battery-free hand-held video gaming device can run forever: Know detailson September 7, 2020 at 12:56 am
The researchers found this to be a playable scenario for some games -- including Chess, Solitaire and Tetris -- but certainly not yet for all (action) games ...
- Researchers develop battery-free 'Game Boy' that runs foreveron September 6, 2020 at 8:11 am
Scientists have developed a battery-free hand-held video game console or Game Boy that harvests energy from the user to allow infinite gameplay.
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Battery-free computing
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Battery-free interactive device
- Battery-Free Game Boy Runs Forever – Powered by Button Pressing and Solar Energyon September 7, 2020 at 12:55 pm
A hand-held video game console allowing indefinite gameplay might be a parent’s worst nightmare. But this Game Boy is not just a toy. It’s a powerful proof-of-concept, developed by researchers at ...
- Researchers: Sustainable gaming possible with battery-free ‘Game Boy’on September 7, 2020 at 3:26 am
Imagine having a handheld gaming device that can be powered by solar energy and your own actions, with no other battery required.
- Engage: Battery-free gaming device that can run indefinitely from button presses, solar poweron September 7, 2020 at 1:56 am
The team behind the unique Engage project is using a Nintendo Game Boy as a form of inspiration for the device.
- This battery-free hand-held video gaming device can run forever: Know detailson September 7, 2020 at 12:56 am
The researchers found this to be a playable scenario for some games -- including Chess, Solitaire and Tetris -- but certainly not yet for all (action) games ...
- Researchers develop battery-free 'Game Boy' that runs foreveron September 6, 2020 at 8:11 am
Scientists have developed a battery-free hand-held video game console or Game Boy that harvests energy from the user to allow infinite gameplay.