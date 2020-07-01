New eye drops could prevent vision loss after retinal vein occlusion: a major cause of blindness for millions

Eye drops with a caspase-9 inhibitor prevent retinal injury from retinal vein occlusion. In the left image, RVO causes swelling in the retina and the retinal layers are less distinct. In the right image, the eye drops have restored the distinct layers of the retina. (Troy lab)
Researchers at Columbia University Irving Medical Center have developed eye drops that could prevent vision loss after retinal vein occlusion, a major cause of blindness for millions of adults worldwide.
A study, in mice, suggests that the experimental therapy—which targets a common cause of neurodegeneration and vascular leakage in the eye—could have broader therapeutic effects than existing drugs.
The study was published in Nature Communications.
What is Retinal Vein Occlusion?
Retinal vein occlusion occurs when a major vein that drains blood from the retina is blocked, usually due to a blood clot. As a result, blood and other fluids leak into the retina, damaging specialized light-sensing neurons called photoreceptors.
Standard treatment for the condition currently relies on drugs that reduce fluid leakage from blood vessels and abnormal blood vessel growth. But there are significant drawbacks. These therapies require repeated injections directly into the eye, and for the patients who brave this daunting prospect, the treatment ultimately fails to prevent vision loss in the majority of cases.
The new treatment targets an enzyme called caspase-9, says Carol M. Troy, MD, PhD, professor of pathology & cell biology and of neurology in the Taub Institute for Research on Alzheimer’s Disease and the Aging Brain at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, who led the studies. Under normal conditions, caspase-9 is believed to be primarily involved in programmed cell death, a tightly regulated mechanism for naturally eliminating damaged or excess cells.
In studies of mice, the Troy lab discovered that when blood vessels are injured by retinal vein occlusion, caspase-9 becomes uncontrollably activated, triggering processes that can damage the retina.
Eye Drops Prevent Retinal Injury
The Troy lab found that a highly selective caspase-9 inhibitor, delivered in the form of eye drops, improved a variety of clinical measures of retinal function in a mouse model of the condition. Most importantly, the treatment reduced swelling, improved blood flow, and decreased neuronal damage in the retina.
“We believe these eye drops may offer several advantages over existing therapies,” says Troy. “Patients could administer the drug themselves and wouldn’t have to get a series of injections. Also, our eye drops target a different pathway of retinal injury and thus may help patients who do not respond to the current therapy.”
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Retinal vein occlusion
- New Eye Drops to Prevent Common Cause of Blindnesson June 30, 2020 at 7:54 am
In a recent breakthrough, scientists have developed new eye drops that can prevent the common cause blindness. Read on to know about them.
- New eye drops may prevent vision loss after retinal vein occlusion that blinds millions worldwideon June 30, 2020 at 1:11 am
A study suggests that the experimental therapy, which targets a common cause of neurodegeneration and vascular leakage in the eye, could have broader therapeutic effects than existing drugs.
- New eye drops may prevent vision loss after retinal vein occlusion: Studyon June 29, 2020 at 10:01 pm
A team of researchers has now developed eye drops that could prevent vision loss after retinal vein occlusion, a major cause of blindness for millions of adults worldwide. A study, in mice, suggests ...
- Novel Eye Drops Could Prevent One Common Cause of Blindnesson June 29, 2020 at 9:58 pm
Researchers at Columbia University Irving Medical Center have developed eye drops that could prevent vision loss after retinal vein occlusion, a major cause of blindness for millions of adults ...
- New eye drops could prevent vision loss after retinal vein occlusionon June 29, 2020 at 1:01 pm
Researchers at Columbia University Irving Medical Center have developed eye drops that could prevent vision loss after retinal vein occlusion, a major cause of blindness for millions of adults ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Retinal vein occlusion
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Vascular dysfunction
- New winter squash decline research paves the way for understanding the diseaseon June 30, 2020 at 12:06 pm
Winter squash is an important crop grown in the Willamette Valley, and the most important processing cultivar, Golden Delicious, has been grown in Oregon since the 1970s. Over the last two decades, ...
- Vascular Grafts Market 2020 Global Industry Analysis By Size, Growth Rate and Trends With Forecast To 2026on June 29, 2020 at 7:28 am
Vascular Grafts Market2020 Global Industry Trends, Size, Share Analysis Report. According to this report Global ...
- Modern Vascular Brings New Treatment Options for Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) to Fort Worthon June 29, 2020 at 6:27 am
Modern Vascular, a pioneering medical group dedicated to preventing amputation through the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the lower leg, today announced the expansion of its national ...
- Lung perfusion scintigraphy to detect chronic lung allograft dysfunction after living-donor lobar lung transplantationon June 29, 2020 at 2:15 am
Because chronic lung allograft dysfunction (CLAD) develops predominantly on one side after bilateral living-donor lobar lung transplantation (LDLLT), lung perfusion scintigraphy ( ...
- Researchers discover potential new therapy for vascular disorderon June 26, 2020 at 3:00 am
Researchers from the Centenary Institute have discovered a potential new therapy for cerebral cavernous malformations, a devastating disease that often affects young people and can result in stroke ...