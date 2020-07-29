Multi-materials 3D printing process could potentially make circuit boards and even robots

Researchers invent new technique that could transform additive manufacturing processes, potentially enabling the printing of circuit boards, electromechanical components, and perhaps even robots.
“Additive manufacturing is key to economic resilience,” say Hod Lipson, James and Sally Scapa Professor of Innovation (Mechanical Engineering). “All of us care about this technology—it’s going to save us. But there’s a catch.”
The catch is that SLS technologies have been limited to printing with a single material at a time: the entire part has to be made of just that one powder. “Now, let me ask you,” Lipson continues, “how many products are made of just one material? The limitations of printing in only one material has been haunting the industry and blocking its expansion, preventing it from reaching its full potential.”
Wondering how to solve this challenge, Lipson and his PhD student John Whitehead used their expertise in robotics to develop a new approach to overcome these SLS limitations. By inverting the laser so that it points upwards, they invented a way to enable SLS to use—at the same time—multiple materials. Their working prototype, along with a print sample that contained two different materials in the same layer, was recently published online by Additive Manufacturing as part of its December 2020 issue.
“Our initial results are exciting,” says Whitehead, the study’s lead author, “because they hint at a future where any part can be fabricated at the press of a button, where objects ranging from simple tools to more complex systems like robots can be removed from a printer fully formed, without the need for assembly.”
Selective laser sintering traditionally has involved fusing together material particles using a laser pointing downward into a heated print bed. A solid object is built from the bottom up, with the printer placing down a uniform layer of powder and using the laser to selectively fuse some material in the layer. The printer then deposits a second layer of powder onto the first layer, the laser fuses new material to the material in the previous layer, and the process is repeated over and over until the part is completed.
This process works well if there is just one material used in the printing process. But using multiple materials in a single print has been very challenging, because once the powder layer is deposited onto the bed, it cannot be unplaced, or replaced with a different powder.
“Also,” adds Whitehead, “in a standard printer, because each of the successive layers placed down are homogeneous, the unfused material obscures your view of the object being printed, until you remove the finished part at the end of the cycle. Think about excavation and how you can’t be sure the fossil is intact until you completely remove it from the surrounding dirt. This means that a print failure won’t necessarily be found until the print is completed, wasting time and money.”
The researchers decided to find a way to eliminate the need for a powder bed entirely. They set up multiple transparent glass plates, each coated with a thin layer of a different plastic powder. They lowered a print platform onto the upper surface of one of the powders, and directed a laser beam up from below the plate and through the plate’s bottom. This process selectively sinters some powder onto the print platform in a pre-programmed pattern according to a virtual blueprint. The platform is then raised with the fused material, and moved to another plate, coated with a different powder, where the process is repeated. This allows multiple materials to either be incorporated into a single layer, or stacked. Meanwhile, the old, used-up plate is replenished.
In the paper, the team demonstrated their working prototype by generating a 50 layer thick, 2.18mm sample out of thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) powder with an average layer height of 43.6 microns and a multi-material nylon and TPU print with an average layer height of 71 microns. These parts demonstrated both the feasibility of the process and the capability to make stronger, denser materials by pressing the plate hard against the hanging part while sintering.
“This technology has the potential to print embedded circuits, electromechanical components, and even robot components. It could make machine parts with graded alloys, whose material composition changes gradually from end to end, such as a turbine blade with one material used for the core and different material used for the surface coatings,” Lipson notes. “We think this will expand laser sintering towards a wider variety of industries by enabling the fabrication of complex multi-material parts without assembly. In other words, this could be key to moving the additive manufacturing industry from printing only passive uniform parts, towards printing active integrated systems.”
The researchers at Columbia University School of Engineering and Applied Science are now experimenting with metallic powders and resins in order to directly generate parts with a wider range of mechanical, electrical, and chemical properties than is possible with conventional SLS systems today.
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Additive manufacturing
- Why Additive Manufacturing is the Future of the Manufacturing Industry | Infiniti’s Industry Experts Provide Unparalleled Insightson July 28, 2020 at 11:26 am
The Advantages of Additive Manufacturing (Graphic: Business Wire) The manufacturing industry has grown exponentially with the development of additive manufacturing. As technology evolves, businesses ...
- Additive Manufacturing Market: Industry Size, Growth, Revenue, Statistics, Competitive Landscape and Forecast 2019-2029on July 27, 2020 at 10:59 pm
XploreMR recently published market study on the global additive manufacturing market, which provides key insights into market drivers, challenges, opportunity analysis, and trends, along with detailed ...
- Additive Flight Solutions awarded AS9100D Certificationon July 27, 2020 at 9:25 pm
Additive Flight Solutions (AFS), a joint venture between Stratasys Ltd. and SIA Engineering Company (SIAEC)1 has received the AS9100D Certification and is now registered by International Aerospace ...
- Commonwealth Center for Advanced Manufacturing hires new president and CEOon July 27, 2020 at 3:08 pm
The Commonwealth Center for Advanced Manufacturing, a research center in Prince George County, has hired a 20-year veteran of manufacturing research and development as its new president and chief ...
- COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis- Fiber Laser Market (2020-2024) | Demand For Additive Manufacturing to Boost Growth | Technavioon July 27, 2020 at 8:00 am
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fiber Laser Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire) LONDON-- ( BUSINESS WIRE )--Technavio has been monitoring the fiber laser ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Additive manufacturing
Go deeper with Bing News on:
3D printing
- ExOne Launches new Sand 3D Printing Network, Powered by More than 40 Industrial Binder Jetting Systemson July 28, 2020 at 6:01 am
The ExOne Company (Nasdaq: XONE), the global leader in industrial sand and metal 3D printers using binder jetting technology, today announced the creation of a Sand 3D Printing Network in North ...
- 2020 Global 3D Printing Market - ResearchAndMarkets.comon July 28, 2020 at 4:38 am
As per the publisher's analysis, the global 3D printing market is predicted to show compelling growth at a CAGR of 14.567% in terms of revenue, during the forecasting period 2019-2027. The primary ...
- 3D Printing Latex Is Now Possibleon July 27, 2020 at 4:27 pm
For those getting started with 3D printers, thermoplastics such as ABS and PLA are the norm. For those looking to produce parts with some give, materials like Ninjaflex are most commonly chosen, ...
- Laser inversion enables multi-materials 3D printingon July 27, 2020 at 10:38 am
Selective laser sintering is one of the most widely used processes in additive manufacturing, but it is limited to printing with a single material at a time. Columbia engineers have used their ...
- KFC Is 3D-Printing Chicken Nuggets. Would You Eat Them?on July 24, 2020 at 5:06 pm
KFC is partnering with a Moscow-based firm, 3D Bioprinting Solutions, to bring the chicken nuggets to life. The companies expect to test out the final product this fall. Kentucky Fried Chicken could ...