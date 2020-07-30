Just two doses of an experimental vaccine protects the upper and lower airways from Covid-19 – in non-human primates

NIAID-Led Study of mRNA Vaccine Supports Advance to Phase 3 Human Trials
Two doses of an experimental vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) induced robust immune responses and rapidly controlled the coronavirus in the upper and lower airways of rhesus macaques exposed to SARS-CoV-2, report scientists from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health. SARS-CoV-2 is the virus that causes COVID-19.
The candidate vaccine, mRNA-1273, was co-developed by scientists at the NIAID Vaccine Research Center and at Moderna, Inc., Cambridge, Massachusetts. The animal study results published online today in the New England Journal of Medicine complement recently reported interim results from an NIAID-sponsored Phase 1 clinical trial of mRNA-1273. The candidate mRNA-1273 vaccine is manufactured by Moderna.
In this study, three groups of eight rhesus macaques received two injections of 10 or 100 micrograms (µg) of mRNA-1273 or a placebo. Injections were spaced 28 days apart. Vaccinated macaques produced high levels of neutralizing antibodies directed at the surface spike protein used by SARS-CoV-2 to attach to and enter cells. Notably, say the investigators, animals receiving the 10-µg or 100-µg dose vaccine candidate produced neutralizing antibodies in the blood at levels well above those found in people who recovered from COVID-19.
The experimental vaccine also induced Th1 T-cell responses but not Th2 responses. Induction of Th2 responses has been associated with a phenomenon called vaccine-associated enhancement of respiratory disease (VAERD). Vaccine-induced Th1 responses have not been associated with VAERD for other respiratory diseases. In addition, the experimental vaccine induced T follicular helper T-cell responses that may have contributed to the robust antibody response.
Four weeks after the second injection, all the macaques were exposed to SARS-CoV-2 via both the nose and the lungs. Remarkably, after two days, no replicating virus was detectable in the lungs of seven out of eight of the macaques in both vaccinated groups, while all eight placebo-injected animals continued to have replicating virus in the lung. Moreover, none of the eight macaques vaccinated with 100 µg of mRNA-1273 had detectable virus in their noses two days after virus exposure. This is the first time an experimental COVID-19 vaccine tested in nonhuman primates has been shown to produce such rapid viral control in the upper airway, the investigators note. A COVID-19 vaccine that reduces viral replication in the lungs would limit disease in the individual, while reducing shedding in the upper airway would potentially lessen transmission of SARS-CoV-2 and consequently reduce the spread of disease, they add.
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
mRNA Vaccine
- Exclusive: Chinese-backed hackers targeted COVID-19 vaccine firm Modernaon July 30, 2020 at 11:03 am
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Chinese government-linked hackers targeted biotech company Moderna Inc (MRNA.O), a leading U.S.-based coronavirus vaccine research developer, earlier this year in a bid to steal ...
- Massachusetts drug maker Pfizer could have 100 million doses of ‘most advanced’ coronavirus vaccine this yearon July 30, 2020 at 10:23 am
Charlie Baker said during a tour of the Pfizer’s Andover facility on Thursday. Pfizer’s vaccine uses mRNA, to deliver genetic instructions to cells — in this case the SARS COVI protein — which then ...
- Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine protects monkeys, study findson July 30, 2020 at 10:12 am
In others, the virus replicated slowly before disappearing. Moderna began Phase 3 trials of its mRNA vaccine on Monday, as did Pfizer, which is testing its own mRNA vaccine. The Johnson & Johnson ...
- Coronavirus Vaccine Efforts Key to Moderna (MRNA) Q2 Earningson July 30, 2020 at 9:59 am
Moderna, Inc. MRNA has been actively engaged in development of a coronavirus vaccine since January. The company is developing an mRNA-based vaccine, mRNA-1273, for COVID-19, which uses a genetic form ...
- Moderna’s mRNA vaccine reaches its final phase. Here's how it works.on July 28, 2020 at 12:54 pm
The biotech firm's leading candidate has just entered phase three clinical trials in the U.S. Find out why this vaccine technology is promising—but not without its skeptics.
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
mRNA Vaccine
Go deeper with Bing News on:
mRNA-1273
- Coronavirus Vaccine Efforts Key to Moderna (MRNA) Q2 Earningson July 30, 2020 at 9:53 am
The company is developing an mRNA-based vaccine, mRNA-1273, for COVID-19, which uses a genetic form of the virus' genome. The vaccine is intended to target the spike (S) protein of the coronavirus.
- Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Shows Great Result in Monkeyson July 30, 2020 at 3:28 am
Moderna has now begun a phase-3 clinical trial to evaluate mRNA-1273 vaccine, designed to protect against Covid-19 virus, ...
- Moderna: Phase 3 Trial and Additional BARDA Funding Outweigh IP Issues, Says Top Analyston July 29, 2020 at 4:36 pm
Moderna (MRNA) disclosed it had been awarded an extra $472 million from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to further support the development of mRNA-1273, its ...
- Report: Moderna Sets Price Range for Coronavirus Vaccineon July 29, 2020 at 4:25 pm
Considered by many observers to be the leader in the hunt for a coronavirus vaccine, Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) has apparently settled on a price for its potential blockbuster product. Citing "people ...
- Moderna’s mRNA-1273 Vaccine Put to Biggest Teston July 29, 2020 at 2:43 pm
Developed by the US National Institutes of Health and Moderna, mRNA-1273 early trial results showed that the vaccine boosted the immune system in ways expected to be protective. Some side effects, ...