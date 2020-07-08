A new environmentally friendly solvent-free method for removing toxic chemicals from water

The Matrix Assembly Cluster Source, a newly invented machine used to design a breakthrough water treatment method using a solvent-free approach.
Researchers from Swansea University have developed a new environmentally friendly method for removing toxic chemicals from water.
A newly invented machine, called the Matrix Assembly Cluster Source (MACS), has been used to design a breakthrough water treatment method using a solvent-free approach.
The research, from The Institute for Innovative Materials, Processing and Numerical Technologies (IMPACT) within the College of Engineering at Swansea University, was funded by the EPSRC and led by Professor Richard Palmer.
Professor Richard Palmer explains:
“The harmful organic molecules are destroyed by a powerful oxidising agent, ozone, which is boosted by a catalyst. Usually such catalysts are manufactured by chemical methods using solvents, which creates another problem – how to deal with the effluents from the manufacturing process?
The Swansea innovation is a newly invented machine that manufactures the catalyst by physical methods, involving no solvent, and therefore no effluent. The new technique is a step change in the approach to water treatment and other catalytic processes.”
Professor Palmer continues:
“Our new approach to making catalysts for water treatments uses a physical process which is a vacuum-based and solvent free method. The catalyst particles are clusters of silver atoms, made with the newly invented MACS machine.
It solves the longstanding problem of low cluster production rate – meaning, for the first time, it is now possible to produce enough clusters for study at the test tube level, with the potential to then scale up further to the level of small batch manufacturing and beyond.”
The clusters are approximately 10,000 times smaller than the width of a human hair and have been of significant interest to researchers because of their unique properties. However, due to the inadequate rate of cluster production, research in this area has been limited.
The new MACS method has changed this – it scales up the intensity of the cluster beam to produce enough grams of cluster powder for practical testing. The addition of ozone to the powder then destroys pollutant chemicals from water, in this case nitrophenol.
On the future potential of this breakthrough technology, Professor Palmer summarises:
“The MACS approach to the nanoscale design of functional materials opens up completely new horizons across a wide range of disciplines – from physics and chemistry to biology and engineering. Thus, it has the power to enable radical advances in advanced technology – catalysts, biosensors, materials for renewable energy generation and storage.
It seems highly appropriate that the first practical demonstration of Swansea’s environmentally friendly manufacturing process concerns something we are all concerned about – clean water!”
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Removing toxic chemicals from water
- For cleaner air, water, and soilon July 7, 2020 at 11:33 am
The air around us is getting more and more polluted. No wonder many scientists strive to find a way to purify it. Thanks to the work of an international team led by prof. Juan Carlos Colmenares from ...
- Colorado Health Department’s Water Sampling Finds Water Sources With ‘Forever Chemical’ Levelson July 7, 2020 at 12:08 am
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment recently announced the results of extensive testing of the state's water sources for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, more commonly ...
- Dam removal could be part of plan to restore Tinker Creekon July 6, 2020 at 4:00 pm
A chemical spill that killed more than 50,000 fish in Tinker Creek could lead to the demise of a popular downstream attraction — the Mason Mill dam.
- 'Highly toxic' chemicals stolen from van in Darwenon July 2, 2020 at 11:46 am
"Highly toxic" chemicals have been stolen from a van in Lancashire. The Ford Transit van, which contained capsules of Talunex as well as petrol and fertiliser, was stolen on 22 June in Darwen. The van ...
- Fitzpatrick Makes Another Push To Crack Down On Toxic PFAS Chemicalson July 1, 2020 at 4:55 pm
Bucks County's Brian Fitzpatrick is making another push to crack down on a widespread class of "forever chemicals." ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Removing toxic chemicals from water
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Matrix Assembly Cluster Source
- Live Coronavirus Updates: Miami Reverses Course on Reopeningon July 7, 2020 at 5:04 pm
Texas and Idaho set daily records for new cases. Two Texas sheriffs say they won’t enforce the governor’s order requiring residents to wear masks in public. Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms of Atlanta said ...
- Scientists Develop Environmentally Friendly Method for Removing Chemicals from Wateron July 2, 2020 at 5:28 am
The newly-invented method, named the matrix assembly cluster source (MACS), involves no solvent and is a step change in the approach to water treatment and other catalytic processes.
- New Environmentally-Friendly Method Developed for Removing Toxic Chemicals From Wateron June 27, 2020 at 5:12 am
Researchers from Swansea University have developed a new environmentally friendly method for removing toxic chemicals from water. A newly invented machine, called the Matrix Assembly Cluster Source ...
- New Solvent-Free Water Treatment Method to Eliminate Toxic Chemicalson June 25, 2020 at 6:57 am
A new eco-friendly technique has been designed by scientists at Swansea University for eliminating toxic chemicals from water.
- New Method to Remove Toxic Chemicals from Water Developedon June 25, 2020 at 6:25 am
A newly invented machine, called the matrix assembly cluster source (MACS), has been used to design a breakthrough water treatment method using a solvent-free approach. The research, from The ...