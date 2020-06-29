Transforming global water management with an unorthodox desalination method

Illustration of the TSSE process, a pioneering desalination approach for hypersaline brines that could transform global water management
Water security is becoming an urgent global challenge. Hundreds of millions of people already live in water-scarce regions, and the UN projects that by 2030 about half the world’s population will be living in highly water-stressed areas. This will be a crisis even for developed countries like the U.S., where water managers in 40 states expect freshwater shortages within the next 10 years. As the global population and GDP grow, so will the demand for freshwater. And, with the continuing rise of global temperatures, water shortages will only get worse.
Desalination processes are increasingly being relied upon to augment water supplies. In fact, global desalination capacity is projected to double between 2016 and 2030. But these processes are expensive and can be harmful to the environment. The ultrahigh salinity brines that are the byproduct of desalination can be several times that of seawater salinity and its management options are especially challenging for inland desalination facilities such as those in Arizona, California, Florida, and Texas.
Over the past year, Columbia Engineering researchers have been refining their unconventional desalination approach for hypersaline brines—temperature swing solvent extraction (TSSE)—that shows great promise for widespread use. TSSE is radically different from conventional methods because it is a solvent-extraction-based technique that does not use membranes and is not based on evaporative phase-change: it is effective, efficient, scalable, and sustainably powered. In a new paper, published online June 23 in Environmental Science & Technology, the team reports that their method has enabled them to attain energy-efficient zero-liquid discharge (ZLD) of ultrahigh salinity brines—the first demonstration of TSSE for ZLD desalination of hypersaline brines.
“Zero-liquid discharge is the last frontier of desalination,” says Ngai Yin Yip, an assistant professor of earth and environmental engineering who led the study. “Evaporating and condensing the water is the current practice for ZLD but it’s very energy intensive and prohibitively costly. We were able to achieve ZLD without boiling the water off—this is a major advance for desalinating the ultrahigh salinity brines that demonstrates how our TSSE technique can be a transformative technology for the global water industry.”
Yip’s TSSE process begins with mixing a low-polarity solvent with the high salinity brine. At low temperatures (the team used 5 °C), the TSSE solvent extracts water from the brine but not salts (which are present in the brine as ions). By controlling the ratio of solvent to brine, the team can extract all the water from the brine into the solvent to induce the precipitation of salts—after all the water is “sucked” into the solvent, the salts form solid crystals and fall to the bottom, which can then be easily sieved out.
Desalination processes are increasingly being relied upon to augment water supplies. In fact, global desalination capacity is projected to double between 2016 and 2030. But these processes are expensive and can be harmful to the environment. The ultrahigh salinity brines that are the byproduct of desalination can be several times that of seawater salinity and its management options are especially challenging for inland desalination facilities such as those in Arizona, California, Florida, and Texas.
Over the past year, Columbia Engineering researchers have been refining their unconventional desalination approach for hypersaline brines—temperature swing solvent extraction (TSSE)—that shows great promise for widespread use. TSSE is radically different from conventional methods because it is a solvent-extraction-based technique that does not use membranes and is not based on evaporative phase-change: it is effective, efficient, scalable, and sustainably powered. In a new paper, published online June 23 in Environmental Science & Technology, the team reports that their method has enabled them to attain energy-efficient zero-liquid discharge (ZLD) of ultrahigh salinity brines—the first demonstration of TSSE for ZLD desalination of hypersaline brines.
“Zero-liquid discharge is the last frontier of desalination,” says Ngai Yin Yip, an assistant professor of earth and environmental engineering who led the study. “Evaporating and condensing the water is the current practice for ZLD but it’s very energy intensive and prohibitively costly. We were able to achieve ZLD without boiling the water off—this is a major advance for desalinating the ultrahigh salinity brines that demonstrates how our TSSE technique can be a transformative technology for the global water industry.”
Yip’s TSSE process begins with mixing a low-polarity solvent with the high salinity brine. At low temperatures (the team used 5 °C), the TSSE solvent extracts water from the brine but not salts (which are present in the brine as ions). By controlling the ratio of solvent to brine, the team can extract all the water from the brine into the solvent to induce the precipitation of salts—after all the water is “sucked” into the solvent, the salts form solid crystals and fall to the bottom, which can then be easily sieved out.
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Global water management
- Global Water Filters Market 2020 Key Players, Comprehensive Research, SWOT Analysis and Forecast by 2026on June 28, 2020 at 10:11 am
The recently added market research study Global Water Filters Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026 presents a detailed assessment of the market and display ...
- ‘Bombshell’ Scribe Charles Randolph Writing/Directing Wuhan Project For SK Globalon June 27, 2020 at 8:10 am
SK Global (Crazy Rich Asians, Hell or High Water) will finance and produce Oscar winner Charles Randolph’s (The Big Short, Bombshell) screenplay. It’s being called the Untitled Wuhan ...
- Unorthodox desalination method could transform global water management (Study)on June 26, 2020 at 2:00 pm
Water security is becoming an urgent global challenge. Hundreds of millions of people already live in water-scarce regions, and the UN projects that by 2030 about half the world’s population will be ...
- Unorthodox Method Could Transform Water Managementon June 26, 2020 at 8:08 am
Water security is becoming an urgent global challenge. Hundreds of millions of people already live in water-scarce regions, and the UN projects that by 2030 about half the world's population will be ...
- Unorthodox desalination method could transform global water managementon June 26, 2020 at 12:49 am
Water security is becoming an urgent global challenge. Hundreds of millions of people already live in water-scarce regions, and the UN projects that by 2030 about half the world's population will be ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Global water management
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Desalination
- Abandoned oil tanker off Yemen coast at risk of explodingon June 26, 2020 at 9:15 am
The damaged ship is threatening massive environmental damage to Red Sea marine life, desalination factories and international shipping routes.
- Unorthodox Method Could Transform Water Managementon June 26, 2020 at 8:08 am
Water security is becoming an urgent global challenge. Hundreds of millions of people already live in water-scarce regions, and the UN projects that by 2030 about half the world's population will be ...
- Unorthodox desalination method could transform global water managementon June 26, 2020 at 12:49 am
Water security is becoming an urgent global challenge. Hundreds of millions of people already live in water-scarce regions, and the UN projects that by 2030 about half the world's population will be ...
- As potential mega-drought looms, Stanford researchers explore desalination systemon June 23, 2020 at 10:24 pm
Researchers have recently warned of a potential mega-drought in the western United States - Conditions so dry that our drinking water supplies could be facing historic pressures.
- Strandfontein temporary desalination plant being decommissionedon June 23, 2020 at 3:48 am
June 2018 as one of the City of Cape Town's emergency projects in response to the prospect of Day Zero, the Strandfontein temporary desalination plant was to function as an emergency water ...