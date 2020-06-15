Completely secure communications by adding noise?

Configuration of the security protocol: One device (center) produces the encryption key coded in the form of entangled pairs of light particles which are then transferred to the two communicating devices (Alice and Bob). Coding information in pairs of particles ensures security, as there is no third particle that can be intercepted by an “eavesdropper.” (Illustration: Department of Physics, University of Basel)
How can we protect communications against “eavesdropping” if we don’t trust the devices used in the process? This is one of the main questions in quantum cryptography research. Researchers at the University of Basel and ETH Zurich have succeeded in laying the theoretical groundwork for a communication protocol that guarantees one hundred percent privacy.
Hackers in possession of quantum computers represent a serious threat to today’s cryptosystems. Researchers are therefore working on new encryption methods based on the principles of quantum mechanics. However, current encryption protocols assume that the communicating devices are known, trustworthy entities. But what if this is not the case and the devices leave a back door open for eavesdropping attacks?
A team of physicists led by Professor Nicolas Sangouard of the University of Basel and Professor Renato Renner of ETH Zurich have developed the theoretical foundations for a communication protocol that offers ultimate privacy protection and can be implemented experimentally. This protocol guarantees security not only against hackers with quantum computers, but also in cases where the devices used for communication are “black boxes” whose trustworthiness is a completely unknown quality. They published their results in the journal Physical Review Letters and have applied for a patent.
Diluting information with noise
While there are already some theoretical proposals for communication protocols with black boxes, there was one obstacle to their experimental implementation: the devices used had to be highly efficient in detecting information about the crypto key. If too many of the information units (in the form of entangled pairs of light particles) remained undetected, it was impossible to know whether they had been intercepted by a third party.
The new protocol overcomes this hurdle with a trick – the researchers add artificial noise to the actual information about the crypto key. Even if many of the information units are undetected, an “eavesdropper” receives so little real information about the crypto key that the security of the protocol remains guaranteed. In this way, the researchers lowered the requirement on the detection efficiency of the devices.
“Since the first small-scale quantum computers are now available, we urgently need new solutions for protecting privacy,” says Professor Sangouard. “Our work represents a significant step toward the next milestone in secure communications.”
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Secure communications
- SECURE Act doesn't erase all retirement income worrieson June 14, 2020 at 9:00 pm
The concerns come at a time when retirement income is the fastest-growing priority among sponsors and the fastest-growing service offered by consultants, said the annual survey, published June 15.
- Adding noise for completely secure communicationon June 12, 2020 at 5:09 am
How can we protect communications against eavesdropping if we don't trust the devices used in the process? This is one of the main questions in quantum cryptography research. Researchers at the ...
- FEEL CONNECTION Leverages Brightcove Engage to Streamline Internal Communicationson June 11, 2020 at 5:13 pm
Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the world’s leading video technology platform, today announced that FEEL CONNECTION, a Japanese lifestyle brand encompassing fitness, apparel, and food businesses, is ...
- Blockstack and Algorand Back ‘More Secure’ Smart Contract Languageon June 11, 2020 at 3:50 am
Algorand and Blockstack have launched a joint open-source project to support the development of a smart contract language ...
- Report: Facebook Helped the FBI Exploit Vulnerability in a Secure Linux Distro for Child Predator Stingon June 10, 2020 at 10:15 pm
Facebook security personnel and engineers helped the FBI track down a notorious child predator by helping a third-party company develop an exploit in a security-focused version of the Linux operating ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Secure communications
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Quantum cryptography
- ESSAY: SOUTH ASIA'S CODED SIGNALSon June 13, 2020 at 6:28 pm
Many subcultures use secret languages to create cohesion within the community and to keep themselves safe from ...
- Adding noise for completely secure communicationon June 12, 2020 at 5:09 am
How can we protect communications against eavesdropping if we don't trust the devices used in the process? This is one of the main questions in quantum cryptography research. Researchers at the ...
- Quantum Computers cannot crack Covid Vaccine gaps—Not yet!on June 11, 2020 at 2:59 am
And anyone who makes such claims is hawking nothing but hype. Let us find out from a Maths wizard why things stand that way despite all the drum-roll around quantum ...
- SKT develops 'QRNG mobile chipset'on June 11, 2020 at 1:48 am
Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province ― SK Telecom said it has developed what it claims is the industry's first miniaturized quantum random number generator (QRNG) chipset for mobile phones and that the ...
- Enterprise Quantum Computing Market Analysis From 2020 by Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast To 2023on June 10, 2020 at 9:05 am
Quantum computers are based on the principle of superposition which allows them to achieve high computational power necessary for advanced applications such as cryptography, drug ...