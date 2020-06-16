A new liquid phase of matter opens a door to a new universe of materials

Researchers at CU Boulder’s Soft Materials Research Center (SMRC) have discovered an elusive phase of matter, first proposed more than 100 years ago and sought after ever since.
The team describes the discovery of what scientists call a “ferroelectric nematic” phase of liquid crystal in a study published today in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The discovery “opens a door to a new universe of materials,” said co-author Matt Glaser, a professor in the Department of Physics.
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Liquid phase of matter
- Kalytera Announces Data Demonstrating that R-107 Prevents Tissue Damage and Increases Survival in a Murine Study of Chlorine Inhalational Lung Injuryon June 15, 2020 at 2:32 pm
Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc. (TSX VENTURE: KLY and OTC: KALTF) (the "Company" or "Kalytera") today announced proof-of-concept data demonstrating that R-107 reduces tissue damage and increases survival ...
- Melting a crystal topologicallyon June 15, 2020 at 9:45 am
The introduction of topology, a branch of mathematics focusing on the properties of 'knots,' into physics has inspired revolutionary concepts such as topological phases of matter and topological phase ...
- Melting of a skyrmion lattice to a skyrmion liquid via a hexatic phaseon June 15, 2020 at 8:12 am
While in 3D materials melting is a single, first-order phase transition, in 2D systems, it can also proceed via an intermediate phase. For a skyrmion lattice in Cu2OSeO3, magnetic field variations can ...
- Discovery Of New Phase Of Matter Worth The 100-Year Waiton June 11, 2020 at 3:29 pm
After eluding scientists for over a century, a new phase of matter has been discovered that could have huge ramifications for technology. Known as the “fer ...
- Scientists Discover A New Phase Of Liquid Crystalon June 11, 2020 at 10:07 am
Nematic liquid crystals have played an important role in the development of liquid crystal displays (LCDs) that are now widely used in everything from smartphones to monitors. These type of liquid ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Liquid phase of matter
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Ferroelectric nematic
- New phase of liquid crystal opens door to “new universe of materials”on June 15, 2020 at 11:16 am
More than 100 years after a pair of imaginative physicists first proposed a new phase of liquid crystal, scientists at the University of Colorado Boulder have managed to produce it and have been left ...
- Discovery Of New Phase Of Matter Worth The 100-Year Waiton June 11, 2020 at 3:29 pm
After eluding scientists for over a century, a new phase of matter has been discovered that could have huge ramifications for technology. Known as the “fer ...
- Researchers Confirm Existence of Elusive Phase of Liquid Crystalson June 11, 2020 at 10:55 am
A team of scientists from the University of Colorado Boulder and the University of Utah has confirmed the existence of a ferroelectric nematic phase of liquid crystal first proposed more than 100 ...
- Scientists Discover A New Phase Of Liquid Crystalon June 11, 2020 at 10:07 am
Nematic liquid crystals have played an important role in the development of liquid crystal displays (LCDs) that are now widely used in everything from smartphones to monitors. These type of liquid ...
- Researchers find a new liquid phase of matteron June 11, 2020 at 6:28 am
Researchers from the University of Colorado Boulder Materials Research Center have discovered an elusive phase of matter that was first proposed more than 100 years ago. Scientists have been ...