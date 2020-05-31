The Corona virus’s ability to change makes it likely that new human coronaviruses will arise

via University of Surrey
Evolution of Pandemic Coronavirus Outlines Path from Animals to Humans
A team of scientists studying the origin of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that has caused the COVID-19 pandemic, found that it was especially well-suited to jump from animals to humans by shapeshifting as it gained the ability to infect human cells.
Conducting a genetic analysis, researchers from Duke University, Los Alamos National Laboratory, the University of Texas at El Paso and New York University confirmed that the closest relative of the virus was a coronavirus that infects bats. But that virus’s ability to infect humans was gained through exchanging a critical gene fragment from a coronavirus that infects a scaly mammal called a pangolin, which made it possible for the virus to infect humans.
The researchers report that this jump from species-to-species was the result of the virus’s ability to bind to host cells through alterations in its genetic material. By analogy, it is as if the virus retooled the key that enables it to unlock a host cell’s door — in this case a human cell. In the case of SARS-CoV-2, the “key” is a spike protein found on the surface of the virus. Coronaviruses use this protein to attach to cells and infect them.
“Very much like the original SARS that jumped from bats to civets, or MERS that went from bats to dromedary camels, and then to humans, the progenitor of this pandemic coronavirus underwent evolutionary changes in its genetic material that enabled it to eventually infect humans,” said Feng Gao, M.D., professor of medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Duke University School of Medicine and corresponding author of the study publishing online May 29 in the journal Sciences Advances.
Gao and colleagues said tracing the virus’s evolutionary pathway will help deter future pandemics arising from the virus and possibly guide vaccine research.
The researchers found that typical pangolin coronaviruses are too different from SARS-CoV-2 for them to have directly caused the human pandemic.
However, they do contain a receptor-binding site — a part of the spike protein necessary to bind to the cell membrane — that is important for human infection. This binding site makes it possible to affix to a cell surface protein that is abundant on human respiratory and intestinal epithelial cells, endothelial cell and kidney cells, among others.
While the viral ancestor in the bat is the most closely related coronavirus to SARS-CoV-2, its binding site is very different, and on its own cannot efficiently infect human cells.
SARS-CoV-2 appears to be a hybrid between bat and pangolin viruses to obtain the “key” necessary receptor-binding site for human infection.
“There are regions of the virus with a very high degree of similarity of amino acid sequences among divergent coronaviruses that infect humans, bats and pangolins, suggesting that these viruses are under similar host selection and may have made the ancestor of SARS-CoV-2 able to readily jump from these animals to humans,” said lead co-author Xiaojun Li from Duke.
“People had already looked at the coronavirus sequences sampled from pangolins that we discuss in our paper, however, the scientific community was still divided on whether they played a role in the evolution of SARS-CoV-2,” said study co-lead author Elena Giorgi, staff scientist at Los Alamos National Laboratory.
“In our study, we demonstrated that indeed SARS-CoV-2 has a rich evolutionary history that included a reshuffling of genetic material between bat and pangolin coronavirus before it acquired its ability to jump to humans,” Giorgi said.
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Coronaviruses
- Singapore's health ministry confirms 518 more coronavirus caseson May 31, 2020 at 12:45 am
Singapore has confirmed 518 more coronavirus infections, the health ministry said on Sunday, taking its tally to 34,884.
- UK coronavirus live: warning over lack of trust in government over Cummings tripon May 31, 2020 at 12:30 am
Experts warn Boris Johnson’s failure to act over Dominic Cummings’ lockdown trip has undermined public trust ...
- Coronavirus world map: which countries have the most Covid-19 cases and deaths?on May 31, 2020 at 12:16 am
Covid-19 has spread around the planet, sending billions of people into lockdown as health services struggle to cope. Find out where the virus has spread, and where it has been most deadly ...
- Coronavirus: Living through a pandemic without soundon May 30, 2020 at 11:41 pm
For the deaf community, the pandemic has brought a new set of challenges. Support services have been disrupted and communicating is more difficult when people are wearing masks. There are about ...
- Coronavirus: Daily updateon May 30, 2020 at 11:31 pm
Five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak today.
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Coronaviruses
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Coronavirus transmission from animals to humans
- COVID-19 in cats and dogs is likely acquired directly from infected humanson May 26, 2020 at 8:42 pm
A recent study from Japan available reveals how almost all cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) among domestic animals can be linked to their owners infected with the severe acute respiratory ...
- Mink pass coronavirus to humans in the Netherlandson May 25, 2020 at 3:11 pm
At least two people have caught the coronavirus from mink in the Netherlands, in probably the first mink-to-human transmission cases. The risk of infection outside mink farms is "negligible," Dutch ...
- Animal-to-human coronavirus transmission foundon May 25, 2020 at 11:24 am
The Dutch government says it has found an animal-to-human transmission of the coronavirus. In a letter to parliament, the Dutch Agriculture Minister said the virus was transmitted ...
- Mink may have transmitted Covid-19 to humans in Netherlands, officials order mandatory testing at farmson May 21, 2020 at 12:39 am
A mink may have infected a human with Covid-19 at a Dutch mink farm, which could make it the country's first reported case of animal-to-human transmission. The Dutch authorities have now instituted ...
- Coronavirus: possible transmission from mink to humanon May 20, 2020 at 2:21 am
A mink may have infected a human with the new coronavirus, according to Dutch Agriculture Minister Carola Schouten. Minks are mammals, belonging to the group of animals that includes weasels, otters a ...