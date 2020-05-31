Predicting the encounter and transmission probability of viruses between individuals

via University of Bristol
A Bristol academic has achieved a milestone in statistical/mathematical physics by solving a 100-year-old physics problem – the discrete diffusion equation in finite space.
The long-sought-after solution could be used to accurately predict encounter and transmission probability between individuals in a closed environment, without the need for time-consuming computer simulations.
In his paper, published in Physical Review X, Dr Luca Giuggioli from the Department of Engineering Mathematics at the University of Bristol describes how to analytically calculate the probability of occupation (in discrete time and discrete space) of a diffusing particle or entity in a confined space – something that until now was only possible computationally.
Dr Giuggioli said: “The diffusion equation models random movement and is one of the fundamental equations of physics. The analytic solution of the diffusion equation in finite domains, when time and space is continuous, has been known for a long time.
“However, to compare model predictions with empirical observations, one needs to study the diffusion equation in finite space. Despite the work of illustrious scientists such as Smoluchowski, Pólya, and other investigators of yore, this has remained an outstanding problem for over a century—until now.
“Excitingly, the discovery of this exact analytic solution allows us to tackle problems that were almost impossible in the past because of the prohibitive computational costs.”
The finding has far-reaching implications across a range of disciplines and possible applications include predicting molecules diffusing inside cells, bacteria roaming in a petri dish, animals foraging within their home ranges, or robots searching in a disaster area.
It could even be used to predict how a pathogen is transmitted in a crowd between individuals.
Solving the conundrum involved the joint use of two techniques: special mathematical functions known as Chebyshev polynomials, and a technique invented to tackle electrostatic problems, the so-called method of images.
This approach allowed Dr Giuggioli to construct hierarchically the solution to the discrete diffusion equation in higher dimension from the one in lower dimensions.
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Transmission probability
- 100-Year-Old Physics Problem Finally Solved – Accurately Predicts Transmission of Infectious Diseaseson May 30, 2020 at 9:33 am
A Bristol academic has achieved a milestone in statistical/mathematical physics by solving a 100-year-old physics problem – the discrete diffusion equation in finite space. The long-sought-after solut ...
- The intergenerational transmission of suicidal behavior: an offspring of siblings studyon May 30, 2020 at 12:23 am
We examined the extent to which genetic factors shared across generations, measured covariates, and environmental factors associated with parental suicidal behavior (suicide attempt or suicide) ...
- U.S. Cases Rise 1.2% for Third Day; Moderna Trial: Virus Updateon May 29, 2020 at 3:52 pm
The U.S. is severing ties with the World Health Organization, which President Donald Trump said failed to provide accurate information on the virus. New York City, last of the state’s regions to ...
- Solution to century-old math problem may predict disease transmissionon May 29, 2020 at 11:30 am
The solution to a century-old math problem could help modelers predict infectious disease transmission without relying on time-intensive computer models.
- Solution to century-old math problem could predict transmission of infectious diseaseson May 29, 2020 at 8:18 am
A Bristol academic has achieved a milestone in statistical/mathematical physics by solving a 100-year-old physics problem—the discrete diffusion equation in finite space.
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Transmission probability
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Covid-19 transmission
- Covid-19: Govt to use mathematical model to monitor coronavirus transmissionon May 30, 2020 at 10:20 pm
It will aggregate successful evidence-based mathematical and statistical forecasting models and include the best predictive analytics for robust forecasting of the spread of the disease ...
- No evidence of 'patient to human transmission': AIIMS on staff contracting COVID-19 from campus claimon May 30, 2020 at 10:16 pm
While not denying that more than 200 healthcare workers have been infected by Covid-19, the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences said 95 per cent of the staff who tested positive “did not have any ...
- ‘Community Transmission Already Well-established…’: ICMR Experts, Others Criticise Govt’s Handling of COVID-19on May 30, 2020 at 9:48 pm
However, experts including those from the apex health research body ICMR have slammed the government for its handling of the COVID-19 crisis. The experts added that community transmission is already ...
- When flu season converges with COVID-19on May 30, 2020 at 9:45 pm
As if the COVID-19 pandemic isn't scary enough, the flu season is not far away. How severe will the flu season be as it converges with the COVID-19 outbreak? What can we do to prepare?
- COVID-19 deaths top 1,000 in Minnesotaon May 30, 2020 at 8:31 pm
More than 1,000 Minnesotans have now died in the COVID-19 pandemic, a grim milestone that the state reached Saturday, just 10 weeks after it reported its first coronavirus death. Health officials on ...