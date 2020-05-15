Health expertise is losing hearts and minds online

The first system-level picture of nearly 100 million individuals expressing vaccine views among Facebook’s 3 billion users across 37 countries, continents and languages.
Researchers warn scientists are fighting health misinformation in the wrong place
Communities on Facebook that distrust establishment health guidance are more effective than government health agencies and other reliable health groups at reaching and engaging “undecided” individuals, according to a first-of-its-kind study published today by researchers at George Washington University and other institutions in the journal Nature.
The researchers tracked the vaccine conversation among 100 million Facebook users during the height of the 2019 measles outbreak. The new study and its “battleground” map reveal how distrust in establishment health guidance could spread and dominate online conversations over the next decade, potentially jeopardizing public health efforts to protect populations from COVID-19 and future pandemics through vaccinations.
Professor Neil Johnson and his GW research team, including professor Yonatan Lupu and researchers Nicolas Velasquez, Rhys Leahy and Nico Restrepo, collaborated with researchers at the University of Miami, Michigan State University and Los Alamos National Laboratory to better understand how distrust in scientific expertise evolves online, especially related to vaccines.
“There is a new world war online surrounding trust in health expertise and science, particularly with misinformation about COVID-19, but also distrust in big pharmaceuticals and governments,” Dr. Johnson said. “Nobody knew what the field of battle looked like, though, so we set to find out.”
During the 2019 measles outbreak, the research team examined Facebook communities, totaling nearly 100 million users, which were active around the vaccine topic and which formed a highly dynamic, interconnected network across cities, countries, continents and languages. The team identified three camps comprising pro-vaccination communities, anti-vaccination communities and communities of undecided individuals such as parenting groups. Starting with one community, the researchers looked to find a second one that was strongly entangled with the original, and so on, to better understand how they interacted with each other.
They discovered that, while there are fewer individuals with anti-vaccination sentiments on Facebook than with pro-vaccination sentiments, there are nearly three times the number of anti-vaccination communities on Facebook than pro-vaccination communities. This allows anti-vaccination communities to become highly entangled with undecided communities, while pro-vaccination communities remain mostly peripheral. In addition, pro-vaccination communities that focused on countering larger anti-vaccination communities may be missing medium-sized ones growing under the radar.
The researchers also found anti-vaccination communities offer more diverse narratives around vaccines and other established health treatments — promoting safety concerns, conspiracy theories or individual choice, for example — that can appeal to more of Facebook’s approximately 3 billion users, thus increasing the chances of influencing individuals in undecided communities. Pro-vaccination communities, on the other hand, mostly offered monothematic messaging typically focused on the established public health benefits of vaccinations. The GW researchers noted that individuals in these undecided communities, far from being passive bystanders, were actively engaging with vaccine content.
“We thought we would see major public health entities and state-run health departments at the center of this online battle, but we found the opposite. They were fighting off to one side, in the wrong place,” Dr. Johnson said.
As scientists around the world scramble to develop an effective COVID-19 vaccine, the spread of health disinformation and misinformation has important public health implications, especially on social media, which often serves as an amplifier and information equalizer.
In their study, the GW researchers proposed several different strategies to fight against online disinformation, including influencing the heterogeneity of individual communities to delay onset and decrease their growth and manipulating the links between communities in order to prevent the spread of negative views.
“Instead of playing whack-a-mole with a global network of communities that consume and produce (mis)information, public health agencies, social media platforms and governments can use a map like ours and an entirely new set of strategies to identify where the largest theaters of online activity are and engage and neutralize those communities peddling in misinformation so harmful to the public,” Dr. Johnson said.
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Health misinformation
- YouTube videos on COVID-19 causing ‘a pandemic of misinformation’: studyon May 14, 2020 at 7:36 pm
A new study reveals that more than one out of four of the most popular YouTube videos about the coronavirus contains misinformation. This article originally appeared at Salon. “Over one-quarter of the ...
- YouTube videos on COVID-19 causing "a pandemic of misinformation," study findson May 14, 2020 at 4:11 pm
A study found that more than one-fourth of the most viewed YouTube videos about COVID-19 contained falsehoods ...
- They're on the misinformation front line. Here's what they predict about the virus.on May 14, 2020 at 3:18 pm
Donovan stays in touch with her team through a long-running text chain, getting messages as late as 3 a.m. from researchers who document misinformation as it bubbles up. She wakes up around 7 and ...
- Pandemic misinformation throughout the ages (it's not a new thing)on May 14, 2020 at 1:36 pm
The infodemic of misinformation and disinformation around the coronavirus is a serious threat to understanding how to deal with the pandemic — but this is nothing new. The big picture: Whether the ...
- Ousted BARDA chief testifies & Covid-19 misinformation on YouTubeon May 14, 2020 at 11:59 am
Trump administration fires back at ousted vaccine expert as he testifies on his role in U.S.… Gilead should ditch remdesivir and focus on its simpler… Gilead should ditch remdesivir and focus on its ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Health misinformation
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Health disinformation
- UK: Tackling COVID-19 Online Disinformation – Julian Hayes And Greta Barkle Write For Open Access Governmenton May 14, 2020 at 7:59 pm
BCL partner Julian Hayes and Associate Greta Barkle's article titled ‘Infodemic – Tackling COVID-19 online disinformation' has been published by Open Access Government.
- Bolivian decree broadens criminal sanctions for disinformation on COVID-19on May 14, 2020 at 1:40 pm
Bolivian Interim President Jeanine Añez Chávez should revise a recent emergency decree to ensure that it does not restrict press freedom, the Committee to Protect Journalists said ...
- Study highlights pervasiveness of vaccine disinformation on Facebookon May 14, 2020 at 1:20 pm
As scientists around the world race to find a vaccine for COVID-19, a new study highlights the extent of disinformation about vaccinations and predicts anti-vaccination opinions may dominate social ...
- The World Health Organization Is Not Salvageableon May 14, 2020 at 10:21 am
The coronavirus pandemic has revealed how the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has corrupted the World Health Organization (WHO), under the leadership of Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. The ...
- Meet the Ojai dad who made the most notorious piece of coronavirus disinformation yeton May 14, 2020 at 9:04 am
But Willis didn’t bank on becoming the poster boy for coronavirus disinformation. In reality, he was just a dad in Ojai making low-budget movies out of his house. The closest he’d ever come to viral ...