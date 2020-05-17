A bacterial injection system controlled by light

Molecular principle of the LITESEC system. In the dark (left), a T3SS component, which is necessary for the injection (red), is anchored to the bacterial membrane.
Credit: Max Planck Institute for terrestrial Microbiology/Diepold
By coupling a bacterial injection system with a light-controlled molecular switch, scientists are able to inject proteins into eukaryontic cells
- Bacterial attack system hijacked and controlled with lighton May 14, 2020 at 11:59 pm
Some bacteria are known to inject toxins into host cells using a syringe-like appendage. Past research has found that we might be able to hijack that as a new drug delivery system, and now scientists ...
- Bacterial injection system with a light-controlled molecular switchon May 13, 2020 at 10:15 am
When bacteria such as Salmonella or Yersinia cause fever, diarrhoea or abdominal pain, tiny 'injection needles' are at work: their type 3 secretion system, or T3SS for short, shoots bacterial ...
- Light drives injectionon May 12, 2020 at 5:00 pm
However, as powerful as the T3SS injection system is, it is far from accurate - much to the ... The scientist applied his findings to the young research field of optogenetics. The principle of this ...
