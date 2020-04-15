Magnetic circuits cut energy costs and requirements of training neural network algorithms by 20 to 30 times

via University of Texas at Austin
The rapid progression of technology has led to a huge increase in energy usage to process the massive troves of data generated by devices. But researchers in the Cockrell School of Engineering at The University of Texas at Austin have found a way to make the new generation of smart computers more energy efficient.
Traditionally, silicon chips have formed the building blocks of the infrastructure that powers computers. But this research uses magnetic components instead of silicon and discovers new information about how the physics of the magnetic components can cut energy costs and requirements of training algorithms — neural networks that can think like humans and do things like recognize images and patterns.
“Right now, the methods for training your neural networks are very energy-intensive,” said Jean Anne Incorvia, an assistant professor in the Cockrell School’s Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering. “What our work can do is help reduce the training effort and energy costs.”
The researchers’ findings were published this week in IOP Nanotechnology. Incorvia led the study with first author and second-year graduate student Can Cui. Incorvia and Cui discovered that spacing magnetic nanowires, acting as artificial neurons, in certain ways naturally increases the ability for the artificial neurons to compete against each other, with the most activated ones winning out. Achieving this effect, known as “lateral inhibition,” traditionally requires extra circuitry within computers, which increases costs and takes more energy and space.
Incorvia said their method provides an energy reduction of 20 to 30 times the amount used by a standard back-propagation algorithm when performing the same learning tasks.
The same way human brains contain neurons, new-era computers have artificial versions of these integral nerve cells. Lateral inhibition occurs when the neurons firing the fastest are able to prevent slower neurons from firing. In computing, this cuts down on energy use in processing data.
Incorvia explains that the way computers operate is fundamentally changing. A major trend is the concept of neuromorphic computing, which is essentially designing computers to think like human brains. Instead of processing tasks one at a time, these smarter devices are meant to analyze huge amounts of data simultaneously. These innovations have powered the revolution in machine learning and artificial intelligence that has dominated the technology landscape in recent years.
This research focused on interactions between two magnetic neurons and initial results on interactions of multiple neurons. The next step involves applying the findings to larger sets of multiple neurons as well as experimental verification of their findings.
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Magnetic circuits
- Dyson Corrale reviewon April 14, 2020 at 4:16 am
The superb styling performance and protection of the Dyson Corrale are not enough to forgive its looks and high price.
- Full activation pattern mapping by simultaneous deep brain stimulation and fMRI with graphene fiber electrodeson April 14, 2020 at 2:18 am
Simultaneous deep brain stimulation (DBS) and functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI ... These results suggest that both orthodromic stimulation of the feed-forward thalamocortical circuit and ...
- Making big data processing more energy efficient using magnetic circuitson April 13, 2020 at 10:10 am
Traditionally, silicon chips have formed the building blocks of the infrastructure that powers computers. But this research uses magnetic components instead of silicon and discovers new information ...
- New form of magnetic brain stimulation may relieve treatment-resistant depressionon April 13, 2020 at 8:15 am
A new magnetic brain stimulation intervention reduced severe depression symptoms among ... precision targeting of the left dorsolateral prefrontal cortex (DLPFC) to subgenual anterior cingulate cortex ...
- Spin–orbit magnetic state readout in scaled ferromagnetic/heavy metal nanostructureson April 13, 2020 at 8:11 am
A favourable scaling law for the magnetic state readout of CoFe/Pt nanostructure devices allows large spin Hall signals of 0.3 Ω at room temperature to be obtained, which could be useful in the ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Magnetic circuits
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Neuromorphic computing
- Top scholarship for ground-breaking researcheron April 13, 2020 at 2:56 pm
“Neuromorphic Engineering is an exciting and flourishing field of research. Using emerging technologies, we are able to design bio-inspired computing systems that are both smarter and faster,” said Mr ...
- European photonics collaboration to revolutionise brain-inspired computingon April 13, 2020 at 7:40 am
Southampton, UK -- An international consortium including experts from the Zepler Institute for Photonics and Nanoelectronics in Southampton, UK is creating energy and size efficient plasmonic circuits ...
- Neuromorphic Computing Market Technology Advancement and Future Scope 2020 to 2026on April 12, 2020 at 8:38 pm
All aspects of the Global Neuromorphic Computing Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as ...
- Using nano-scale spintronics, researchers aim to build novel artificial brainon April 10, 2020 at 12:35 am
The aim is to develop a neuromorphic computer system (NCS) as a novel AI hardware that can set a framework for AI software in a physical system built like a human brain. A setup like this has the ...
- Using nano-scale spintronics, researchers aim to build novel artificial brainon April 8, 2020 at 7:42 am
The aim is to develop a neuromorphic computer system (NCS) as a novel AI hardware that can set a framework for AI software in a physical system built like a human brain. A setup like this has the ...