Creating soft and flexible 3D-printed robots in minutes without any special equipment

Thanks to ‘flexoskeletons,’ these insect-inspired robots are faster and cheaper to make
Engineers at the University of California San Diego have developed a new method that doesn’t require any special equipment and works in just minutes to create soft, flexible, 3D-printed robots.
The innovation comes from rethinking the way soft robots are built: instead of figuring out how to add soft materials to a rigid robot body, the UC San Diego researchers started with a soft body and added rigid features to key components. The structures were inspired by insect exoskeletons, which have both soft and rigid parts–the researchers called their creations “flexoskeletons.”
The new method allows for the construction of soft components for robots in a small fraction of the time previously needed and for a small fraction of the cost.
“We hope that these flexoskeletons will lead to the creation of a new class of soft, bioinspired robots,” said Nick Gravish, a mechanical engineering professor at the Jacobs School of Engineering at UC San Diego and the paper’s senior author. “We want to make soft robots easier to build for researchers all over the world.”
The new method makes it possible to build large groups of flexoskeleton robots with little manual assembly as well as assemble a library of Lego-like components so that robot parts can be easily swapped.
The flexoskeletons are made from 3D printing a rigid material on a thin sheet that acts as a flexible base. They are printed with various features that increase rigidity in specific areas–again inspired by insect exoskeletons, which combine softness and rigidity for movement and support.
Researchers detail their work in the April 7 issue of the journal Soft Robotics.The team plans to make their designs available to researchers at other institutions as well as high schools.
One flexoskeleton component takes 10 minutes to print and costs less than $1. Flexoskeleton printing can be done on most low-cost commercially available printers. Printing and assembling a whole robot takes under 2 hours.
Researchers surveyed a range of materials until they found the right flexible surface to print the flexoskeletons on–that turned out to be a sheet of polycarbonate. Careful observation of insect behavior led them to add features to increase rigidity.
The ultimate goal is to create an assembly line that prints whole flexoskeleton robots without any need for hand assembly. A swarm of these small robots could do as much work as one massive robot on its own–or more.
In 1989, iRobot cofounder Rodney Brooks, then at the MIT Artificial Intelligence Lab, advocated for space missions that would consist of “large numbers of mass produced simple autonomous robots that are small by today’s standards.” He and coauthor Anita Flynn titled the paper “Fast, cheap and out of control: a robot invasion of the solar system.” The paper was seminal for Gravish, who hopes this study is one step further in that direction–but for the entire field of robotics, not just space.
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Flexoskeletons
- Insects inspire ‘instant robots’on April 14, 2020 at 12:44 am
The structures were inspired by insect exoskeletons, which have both soft and rigid parts–the researchers called their creations “flexoskeletons.” The new method allows for the construction of soft ...
- 'Flexoskeletons' Make Robots Faster and Cheaper to Buildon April 13, 2020 at 12:31 pm
The structures were inspired by insect exoskeletons, which have both soft and rigid parts—the researchers called their creations "flexoskeletons." The new method allows for the construction of soft ...
- Researchers create “Flexoskeletons” for insect-inspired robots that are cheap to makeon April 13, 2020 at 6:27 am
Researchers on the project hope that the Flexoskeletons will lead to the creation of a new class of soft-bio inspired robots. Researcher Nick Gravish says that the team wants to make soft robots ...
- Scientists can 3D print insect-like robots in minuteson April 11, 2020 at 5:50 pm
The trick was to print “flexoskeletons,” or rigid materials 3D-printed on to flexible and thin polycarbonate sheets. Much like insects, there are features that increase rigidity only in specific areas ...
- New Flexoskeletons Could Help Create New Class of Soft, Bioinspired Robotson April 10, 2020 at 8:03 am
A new technique developed by engineers from the University of California San Diego avoids the need for any exclusive equipment and creates flexible, soft, 3D-printed robots in just minutes. Ph.D.
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Flexoskeletons
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Flexible robots
- Insects inspire ‘instant robots’on April 14, 2020 at 12:44 am
Engineers at the University of California San Diego have developed a new method that doesn’t require any special equipment and works in just minutes to create soft, flexible, 3D-printed robots. The ...
- Robots assisting factory workers and retailers in fight against coronaviruson April 13, 2020 at 12:48 pm
"Robots are very good at doing the dull, dirty, and dangerous work. But robots aren't as flexible as humans. Humans can do many different tasks. At retail, there are often several hours spent during a ...
- Researchers create “Flexoskeletons” for insect-inspired robots that are cheap to makeon April 13, 2020 at 6:27 am
Engineers from the University of California San Diego have created a new way to make soft, flexible 3D-printed robots that don’t require special equipment and only take minutes to build. The ...
- Couple claim sex robot with 'soft Scottish accent' saved their marriageon April 13, 2020 at 2:32 am
A couple claim that a £6,600 Scottish sex robot - who shares their bed every night - has saved their marriage ... has life-like skin, is built to be as flexible as a real person and is even able to ...
- Robots welcome to take over, as coronavirus pandemic accelerates automationon April 12, 2020 at 2:01 pm
One solution: Let robots do the job. Since the coronavirus took hold in the United States last ... “The resources we are able to deploy through AI are allowing us to be more flexible with our staff ...