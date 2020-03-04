A time series of subjects’ emotional status. Green indicates happiness, red indicates anger, and yellow indicates relaxation. The blue bar below shows the amount of time series conversation of the subject. The horizontal axis represents time series, and the vertical axis represents emotion and conversation volume in that time zone. The gray portions indicate neutral emotion or time periods where measurement could not be performed well due to poor contact with the device.
Happiness, as measured by a wearable biometric device, was closely related to productivity among a group of factory workers in Laos, reveals a recent study.
The team of researchers from the School of Economics at Hiroshima University conducted a study to examine relationships between toy painters’ productivity and on-the-job emotional states. While employee productivity has already been linked to job conditions, mental health, and other demographic factors, this study adds to a deeper understanding of how emotional states affect productivity.
Professor Yoshihiko Kadoya, the lead researcher on the paper, said the findings have implications for both operational and human resources strategies.
“Organizations need to consider employees’ emotionality when producing workflow designs that could help ensure a pleasant working environment,” he said.
In the study, 15 workers answered a questionnaire and wore a device on their wrist with built-in sensors to detect movement, pulse waves, environmental ultraviolet light, body temperature, and sound through which it continuously recorded physical activity, beat-to-beat pulse intervals, skin temperature, and sleep. The device, Silmee(TM)W20, is produced by the TDK Corporation Tokyo, Japan.
Employees’ emotional states were measured for three working days through a complex process of beat-to-beat pulse intervals via custom software developed by NEC Corporation Tokyo, Japan. The researchers followed a common model in the field—Russel’s circumplex model—to measure employees’ emotion in four states: happy, angry, relaxed, and sad.
Using a random effect panel regression model, they found people’s happy emotional state was positively related to their productivity. Meanwhile, no other emotional states were found to be related to productivity.
“The use of wearable biometric devices, which can track employees’ emotional states provides an opportunity to examine more objective components of the emotion-productivity link,” Kadoya adds.
The study’s limitations included the possibility of device errors, the number of observations throughout the day, and the gender distribution (14 out of 15 workers in this study identified as female), therefore the results should not be over-generalized.In the future, however, researchers hope to apply similar methods to explore the links between emotional states and different types of work.
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
How emotional states affect productivity
- How to Respond to Microaggressionson March 3, 2020 at 8:30 am
Should you let that comment slide, or address it head on? Is it more harm than it’s worth? We can help. For many of us, microaggressions are so commonplace that it seems impossible to tackle them one ...
- How hearing loss affects your relationshipson March 3, 2020 at 8:20 am
You don’t have to let your condition affect your life and relationships! McDonald Audiology & Hearing Health Care is here to help. We offer a variety of wonderful services that can significantly ...
- New language analysis of Edgar Allan Poe’s writing shows just how hard success can beon March 3, 2020 at 7:29 am
that ultimate success will be an emotional high point. Recognition of our work, promotion to a higher position, even fame, can seem like uncomplicated rewards. But Poe’s experience is a reminder that ...
- How to confront a workplace bully; should I tell my boss about my attention deficit disorder? Ask HRon March 3, 2020 at 4:12 am
It hurts morale, productivity and engagement, which can create a vicious cycle that produces ... If your ADD fits that description, then your employer likely has a duty, under either ADA or state ...
- How employers can promote recovery from opioid use disorder and help impacted family and friendson March 2, 2020 at 1:58 pm
America’s opioid epidemic, declared a public health emergency by the federal government in 2017, cost the country an estimated $696 billion in 2018. This price tag reported by the Council of Economic ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
How emotional states affect productivity
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Wearable biometric device
- Biometric devices help pinpoint factory workers' emotions and productivityon March 2, 2020 at 8:07 am
Happiness, as measured by a wearable biometric device, was closely related to productivity among a group of factory workers in Laos, reveals a recent study. The team of researchers from the School of ...
- Fingerprint Cards AB: Fingerprint Cards Expands Biometric Software for Access Controlon March 1, 2020 at 11:05 pm
Fingerprints has tailored its successful payments software platform to support access control device makers, card manufacturers and system ... One-to-one integrates the biometric sensor and software ...
- Fingerprint Cards Expands Biometric Software for Access Controlon March 1, 2020 at 11:00 pm
Tailored software supports the specific requirements of the access segment by enabling multiple form factors and authentication scenarios World-leading biometrics company, Fingerprint Cards AB ...
- Apple patent application for biometric authentication system to unlock multiple devices publishedon February 28, 2020 at 10:36 am
Authentication data will enable the proximate device to recognize and authenticate the user. One of the diagrams shows a head-mounted wearable which may be equipped with multiple biometric sensors ...
- Apple Users Could Soon Unlock Multiple Devices Using Awesome New Wearable Techon February 28, 2020 at 3:22 am
A newly-published Apple patent hints at a method of authenticating multiple devices at the same time, using an awesome new device. Here’s what you need to know.