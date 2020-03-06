Computer model of a single-molecule magnet
Researchers are reporting a new material, pliable enough to be woven into fabric but imbued with sensing capabilities that could serve as an early warning system for injury or illness.
The material, described in a paper published by ACS Applied Nano Materials, involves the use of carbon nanotubes and is capable of sensing slight changes in body temperature while maintaining a pliable disordered structure – as opposed to a rigid crystalline structure – making it a good candidate for reusable or disposable wearable human body temperature sensors. Changes in body heat change the electrical resistance, alerting someone monitoring that change to the potential need for intervention.
“Your body can tell you something is wrong before it becomes obvious,” said Seamus Curran, a physics professor at the University of Houston and co-author on the paper. Possible applications range from detecting dehydration in an ultra-marathoner to the beginnings of a pressure sore in a nursing home patient.
The researchers said it is also cost-effective because the raw materials required are used in relatively low concentrations.
The discovery builds on work Curran and fellow researchers Kang-Shyang Liao and Alexander J. Wang began nearly a decade ago, when they developed a hydrophobic nanocoating for cloth, which they envisioned as a protective coating for clothing, carpeting and other fiber-based materials.
Wang is now a Ph.D. student at Technological University Dublin, currently working with Curran at UH, and is corresponding author for the paper. In addition to Curran and Liao, other researchers involved include Surendra Maharjan, Brian P. McElhenny, Ram Neupane, Zhuan Zhu, Shuo Chen, Oomman K. Varghese and Jiming Bao, all of UH; Kourtney D. Wright and Andrew R. Barron of Rice University, and Eoghan P. Dillon of Analysis Instruments in Santa Barbara.
The material, created using poly(octadecyl acrylate)-grafted multiwalled carbon nanotubes, is technically known as a nanocarbon-based disordered, conductive, polymeric nanocomposite, or DCPN, a class of materials increasingly used in materials science. But most DCPN materials are poor electroconductors, making them unsuitable for use in wearable technologies that require the material to detect slight changes in temperature.
The new material was produced using a technique called RAFT-polymerization, Wang said, a critical step that allows the attached polymer to be electronically and phononically coupled with the multiwalled carbon nanotube through covalent bonding. As such, subtle structural arrangements associated with the glass transition temperature of the system are electronically amplified to produce the exceptionally large electronic responses reported in the paper, without the negatives associated with solid-liquid phase transitions. The subtle structural changes associated with glass transition processes are ordinarily too small to produce large enough electronic responses.
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Early warning system for injury or illness
- LogicStream Health Offers Early Warning of Drug Shortages to Help Health Systems Manage Through Coronavirus-related Disruptionson March 5, 2020 at 5:11 pm
LogicStream Health Offers Early Warning of Drug Shortages to Help Health Systems Manage Through Coronavirus-related Disruptions ...
- New Wearable Material Could Serve as Early Warning System for Injury or Illnesson March 5, 2020 at 7:33 am
A novel material developed by scientists at the University of Houston is flexible enough to be woven into the fabric but embedded with sensing abilities that could act as an early warning system for ...
- Early Warning System for Injury or Illnesson March 5, 2020 at 7:25 am
As such, subtle structural arrangements associated with the glass transition temperature of the system are electronically amplified to produce the exceptionally large electronic responses reported in ...
- Nanomaterial could serve as an early warning system for injury or illnesson March 4, 2020 at 6:45 pm
Researchers have reported a new material, pliable enough to be woven into fabric but imbued with sensing capabilities that can serve as an early warning system for injury or illness. The material, ...
- New material could turn clothing into a health monitoron March 4, 2020 at 10:31 am
Researchers have reported a new material, pliable enough to be woven into fabric but imbued with sensing capabilities that can serve as an early warning system for injury or illness. The material, ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Early warning system for injury or illness
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Wearable human body temperature sensors
- Fish Wearing ‘Marine Skin’ Sensors Collect Information 6,500 Feet Below The Seaon March 5, 2020 at 4:37 pm
New technology in marine animal tagging allows for scientists to study long-term ocean conditions with a non-invasive and wearable device.
- This Thermal Camo Wearable Is the Predator's Worst Nightmareon March 5, 2020 at 2:11 pm
The device doesn't make you invisible, instead it changes its temperature to match the surrounding ambient temperature while keeping you comfortable, fooling thermal sensors ... hide the human body ...
- Outsmart The Predator’s thermal vision with cutting edge infrared camouflageon March 5, 2020 at 1:40 pm
But thanks to some obviously Predator-averse researchers’ swank new wearable technology ... night vision goggles and other heat-detecting sensors. Video of This wearable device camouflages its wearer ...
- New Wearable Material Could Serve as Early Warning System for Injury or Illnesson March 5, 2020 at 7:33 am
This feature makes it a good candidate for wearable human body temperature sensors that are disposable or reusable. The variations in body heat cause changes to the electrical resistance, thus ...
- Early Warning System for Injury or Illnesson March 5, 2020 at 7:25 am
... maintaining a pliable disordered structure - as opposed to a rigid crystalline structure - making it a good candidate for reusable or disposable wearable human body temperature sensors. Changes in ...