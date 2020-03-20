Researchers were able to dissect the immune response leading to successful recovery from COVID-19, which might be the secret to finding an effective vaccine. Image: Doherty Institute
Melbourne researchers have mapped immune responses from one of Australia’s first novel coronavirus (COVID-19) patients, showing the body’s ability to fight the virus and recover from the infection.
Researchers at the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity (Doherty Institute) – a joint venture between the University of Melbourne and the Royal Melbourne hospital – were able to test blood samples at four different time points in an otherwise healthy woman in her 40s, who presented with COVID-19 and had mild-to-moderate symptoms requiring hospital admission.
Published today in Nature Medicine is a detailed report of how the patient’s immune system responded to the virus. One of the authors on the paper, research fellow Dr Oanh Nguyen said this was the first time that broad immune responses to COVID-19 have been reported.
“We looked at the whole breadth of the immune response in this patient using the knowledge we have built over many years of looking at immune responses in patients hospitalised with influenza,” Dr Nguyen said.
“Three days after the patient was admitted, we saw large populations of several immune cells, which are often a tell-tale sign of recovery during seasonal influenza infection, so we predicted that the patient would recover in three days, which is what happened.”
The research team was able to do this research so rapidly thanks to SETREP-ID (Sentinel Travellers and Research Preparedness for Emerging Infectious Disease), led by Royal Melbourne Hospital Infectious Diseases Physician Dr Irani Thevarajan at the Doherty Institute.
SETREP-ID is a platform that enables a broad range of biological sampling to take place in returned travellers in the event of a new and unexpected infectious disease outbreak, which is exactly how COVID-19 started in Australia.
“When COVID-19 emerged, we already had ethics and protocols in place so we could rapidly start looking at the virus and immune system in great detail,” Dr Thevarajan said.
“Already established at a number of Melbourne hospitals, we now plan to roll out SETREP-ID as a national study.”
Working together with University of Melbourne Professor Katherine Kedzierska, a laboratory head at the Doherty Institute and a world-leading influenza immunology researcher, the team were able to dissect the immune response leading to successful recovery from COVID-19, which might be the secret to finding an effective vaccine.
“We showed that even though COVID-19 is caused by a new virus, in an otherwise healthy person, a robust immune response across different cell types was associated with clinical recovery, similar to what we see in influenza,” Professor Kedzierska said.
“This is an incredible step forward in understanding what drives recovery of COVID-19. People can use our methods to understand the immune responses in larger COVID-19 cohorts, and also understand what’s lacking in those who have fatal outcomes.”
Dr Thevarajan said that current estimates show more than 80 per cent of COVID-19 cases are mild-to-moderate, and understanding the immune response in these mild cases is very important research.
“We hope to now expand our work nationally and internationally to understand why some people die from COVID-19, and build further knowledge to assist in the rapid response of COVID-19 and future emerging viruses,” she said.
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Covid-19
- Juventus forward Paulo Dybala, his girlfriend diagnosed with coronavirus COVID-19on March 21, 2020 at 10:29 pm
Juventus striker Paulo Dybala and his girlfriend Oriana have both been tested positive for the novel coronavirus that continues to spread all over the world. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the ...
- China reports 46 new COVID-19 cases, ending 3-day streakon March 21, 2020 at 10:16 pm
The number of Americans under virtual lockdown grew Saturday to over 80 million, with New Jersey joining the list of states issuing a stay-at-home order or other sweeping mandates to fight the spread ...
- Number of COVID-19 cases in Alameda County increases by nearly half in one dayon March 21, 2020 at 10:07 pm
OAKLAND — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Alameda County has jumped by 20 over the course of 24 hours, public health officials reported Saturday evening. The total number of Alameda ...
- Matt Castrucci Mazda Mitigates COVID-19 Risks with Temporary Precautionson March 21, 2020 at 10:00 pm
DAYTON, Ohio, March 22, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Matt Castrucci Mazda has introduced several temporary measures to protect the health of customers, guests and staff members in light of the ongoing ...
- Matt Castrucci Honda Notifies Guests of Temporary Measures Against COVID-19on March 21, 2020 at 10:00 pm
DAYTON, Ohio, March 22, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Matt Castrucci Honda has implemented several preventative measures to reduce the risk of customers, guests and staff members from being exposed to ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Covid-19
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Covid-19 immune system response
- COVID-19: Best Strategies To Boost Immune Systemon March 21, 2020 at 8:15 pm
Here are some tips to build your immunity against various infections in general, which could help you cope better with the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Construction industry grappling with COVID-19 responseon March 21, 2020 at 2:00 am
While many business sectors are shutting down and laying off staff in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the construction industry remains in flux, with many job sites continuing to operate, albeit ...
- In Response to COVID-19, Dispensary Opens First Medical Cannabis Drive-Thru in the Mid-Atlanticon March 20, 2020 at 8:10 pm
Drive-thru medical cannabis dispensary? It looks like the high-tech Bat Cave, but it is here in Maryland and it could save lives.
- Providence joins Microsoft to map COVID-19 immune responseon March 20, 2020 at 1:29 pm
"We can improve our collective understanding of COVID-19 by decoding the immune system's response to the virus and the disease patterns that can be inferred from studying these data at the population ...
- Microsoft and Adaptive Biotechnologies partner to study immune response to COVID-19on March 20, 2020 at 10:55 am
“We can improve our collective understanding of COVID-19 by decoding the immune system’s response to the virus and the disease patterns that can be inferred from studying these data at the population ...