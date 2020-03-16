Covid-19 virus via Columbia University
Tech Challenge: A Covid-19 Real-Time Detector
We have a very strong suggestion if this idea is not already out there . . .
Fast-track development of a real-time detector for the virus should be a HUGE priority. How can anyone trust meeting with anyone else when no one knows the current health status of the people they are meeting?
The detector should allow individuals to show their real-time status to each other and for others to see – this will re-build trust.
The tech has to be trustworthy, hack-proof and not easily copied by bad actors. This is a complex and thorny problem but our brilliant tech geniuses should be able to come up with a system that will allow for the quickest rebuilding of trust possible.
We do not know how long this crisis is going to last so this idea is the only way we can think of that might help retail and services exposed to the public recover – any organization or service that relies on crowds is a serious risk of a very long disruption – made much worse if no one can trust anyone else’s health status.
This should be widely available to everyone at no cost to them – governments must bankroll this or a better idea if it is out there.
Our tech world is brilliant: That brilliance is needed right now.
Please share this until it lands where someone can do something about it.
