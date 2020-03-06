via Marina Freitag
In a future where most things in our everyday life are connected through the internet, devices and sensors will need to run without wires or batteries. In a new article in Chemical Science, researchers from Uppsala University present a new type of dye-sensitised solar cells that harvest light from indoor lamps.
The Internet of Things, or IoT, refers to a network of physical devices and applications connected through the internet. It is estimated that by 2025, many facets of our lives will be mediated through 75 billion IoT devices, a majority of which will be located indoors. Broad installation of such IoT devices requires the devices to become autonomous, meaning that they should no longer need batteries or a grid connection to operate. To achieve this, it is crucial to identify a local low-maintenance energy source that can provide local power to IoT devices, especially in ambient conditions.
Towards this goal, a research team led by Marina Freitag, assistant professor at the Department of Chemistry, Uppsala University, has developed new indoor photovoltaic cells that can convert up to 34 per cent of visible light into electricity to power a wide range of IoT sensors. The team has designed novel dye-sensitised photovoltaic cells based on a copper-complex electrolyte, which makes them ideal for harvesting indoor light from fluorescent lamps and LEDs. The latest promising results establish dye-sensitised solar cells as leaders in power conversion efficiency for ambient lighting conditions, outperforming conventional silicon and solar cells made from exotic materials.
The research promises to revolutionise indoor digital sensing for smart greenhouses, offices, shelves, packages and many other smart everyday objects for the Internet of Things.
“Knowing the spectra of these light sources makes it possible to tune special dyes to absorb indoor light. While generating large amounts of energy, these indoor photovoltaics also maintain a high voltage under low light, which is important to power IoT devices,” says Freitag.
In cooperation with the Technical University of Munich, the researchers have further designed an adaptive ‘power management’ system for solar-powered IoT sensors. In contrast to their battery-limited counterparts, the light-driven devices intelligently feed from the amount of light available. Computational workloads are executed according to the level of illumination, minimising energy losses during storage and thus using all light energy to the maximum of its availability. Combining artificial intelligence and automated learning, the solar cell system can thus reduce energy consumption, battery waste and help to improve general living conditions.
In the future, scientists expect that billions of IoT devices self-powered by indoor solar cells will provide everything from environmental information to human-machine and machine-machine communications. Such advanced sensors can further enhance the next wave of robotics and autonomous systems currently in development.
“Ambient light harvesters provide a new generation of self-powered and smart IoT devices powered by an energy source that is largely untapped. The combination of high efficiency and low cost with non-toxic materials for indoor photovoltaics is of paramount importance to IoT sustainability,” says Freitag.
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Indoor solar cells
- Big and Green: The New American Home 2020 Showcases Home Performanceon March 5, 2020 at 6:12 pm
But earning Emerald status from the National Green Building Standard, plus certifications from the EPA’s Energy Star Home and Indoor airPLUS ... right), along with open-cell spray foam insulation and ...
- A 34% efficient dye-sensitized device for indoor PVon March 5, 2020 at 6:17 am
A research team from Sweden’s Uppsala University and Germany’s Technical University of Munich has developed a new organic dye-sensitized solar cell with efficiencies reportedly ranging from 31.4% to ...
- Indoor solar cells power IoT devices using electric lighton March 5, 2020 at 5:53 am
Indoor solar cells that can harvest energy from lamps and electric lights could be the next power source for IoT devices. Finding power sources for IoT devices is one of the many challenges to their ...
- Malaysian Home Buyers Keen On Solar Solutions And Smart Coolingon March 4, 2020 at 8:06 pm
High-income respondents in Malaysia were more likely to be interested in solar panels and smart cooling systems, with 76% and 63% of such home seekers citing interest in such features. Meanwhile, 43% ...
- New type of indoor solar cells for smart connected deviceson March 4, 2020 at 10:31 am
In a new article in Chemical Science, researchers from Uppsala University present a new type of dye-sensitised solar cells that harvest light from indoor lamps. The Internet of Things, or IoT, refers ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Indoor solar cells
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Indoor photovoltaics
- A 34% efficient dye-sensitized device for indoor PVon March 5, 2020 at 6:17 am
The researcher said the cell generated 103.1 microwatts per square centimeter (μW cm −2), corresponding to a 34.0% power conversion efficiency, which they claim is the highest for any organic ...
- Indoor solar cells power IoT devices using electric lighton March 5, 2020 at 5:53 am
“Knowing the spectra of these light sources makes it possible to tune special dyes to absorb indoor light. While generating large amounts of energy, these indoor photovoltaics also maintain a high ...
- Plant growth-promoting activity and quorum quenching-mediated biocontrol of bacterial phytopathogens by Pseudomonas segetis strain P6on March 5, 2020 at 2:15 am
syringae pv. tomato monoculture, callose deposition was detected in the form of a diffuse ... SDW was used for the negative controls. Pots were kept in an indoor greenhouse during a long-day ...
- What do Indians think about women in sport?on March 4, 2020 at 10:19 pm
PT Usha, who dominated Indian track and field in the 1970s and 1980s was still top of mind for some Indians, coming just one percentage point behind current badminton stars PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal ...
- New type of indoor solar cells for smart connected deviceson March 4, 2020 at 10:31 am
Towards this goal, a research team led by Marina Freitag, assistant professor at the Department of Chemistry, Uppsala University, has developed new indoor photovoltaic cells that can convert up to 34 ...