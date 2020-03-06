via Phys.org
A research collaboration led by the University of York’s Department of Physics has created open-source software to assist in the creation of quantum materials which could in turn vastly increase the world’s computing power.
Throughout the world the increased use of data centres and cloud computing are consuming growing amounts of energy – quantum materials could help tackle this problem, say the researchers.
Harvesting energy
Quantum materials – materials which exploit unconventional quantum effects arising from the collective behaviour of electrons – could perform tasks previously thought impossible, such as harvesting energy from the complete solar spectrum or processing vast amounts of data with low heat dissipation.
The design of quantum materials capable of delivering intense computing power is guided by sophisticated computer programmes capable of predicting how materials behave when ‘excited’ with currents and light signals.
Computer codes
Computational modelling has now taken a ‘quantum leap’ forward with the announcement of the Quantum KITE initiative, a suite of open-source computer codes developed by researchers in Brazil, the EU and the University of York. KITE is capable of simulating realistic materials with unprecedented numbers of atoms, making it ideally suited to create and optimise quantum materials for a variety of energy and computing applications.
Dr Aires Ferreira, a Royal Society University Research Fellow and Associate Professor of Physics, who leads the research group at the University of York, said:
“Our approach uses a new class of quantum simulation algorithms to help predict and tailor materials’ properties for a wide range of applications ranging from solar cells to low-power transistors.
“The first version of the free, open source KITE code already demonstrates very encouraging capabilities in electronic structure and device-level simulation of materials.
“KITE’s capability to deal with multi-billions of atomic orbitals, which to our knowledge is unprecedented in any area of quantum science, has the potential to unlock new frontiers in condensed matter physics and computational modelling of materials.”
One of the key aspects of KITE is its flexibility to simulate realistic materials, with different kinds of inhomogeneities and imperfections.
Dr Tatiana Rappoport from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil, said:
“This open-source software is our commitment to help removing barriers to realistic quantum simulations and to promote an open science culture. Our code has several innovations, including ‘disorder cell’ approach to simulate imperfections within periodic arrangements of atoms and an efficient scheme for dealing with RAM intensive calculations that can be useful to other scientific communities and industry.”
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Quantum materials
- Using molecules to draw on quantum materialson March 4, 2020 at 10:35 am
Over millennia, civilizations progressed through the Stone, Bronze, and Iron Ages. Now the time has come for quantum materials to change the way we live, thanks in part to research conducted at the ...
- Honeywell Surprisingly Announces It Will Be Releasing The Most Powerful Quantum Computer In The Worldon March 3, 2020 at 4:15 am
There are some things that are worth trying, like simulations of quantum materials or generating certified random bits. But even if they turn out to yield a quantum advantage, the path from there to ...
- Defects responsible for messy behavior in quantum materialson February 24, 2020 at 3:05 pm
But before this future can come to pass, we need bright, on-demand, predictable sources of quantum light. Toward this end, a team of Stanford University material scientists, physicists and engineers, ...
- Researchers shine light on the defects responsible for messy behavior in quantum materialson February 24, 2020 at 2:12 pm
But before this future can come to pass, we need bright, on-demand, predictable sources of quantum light. Toward this end, a team of Stanford University material scientists, physicists and engineers, ...
- Stanford researchers shine light on the defects responsible for messy behavior in quantum materialson February 24, 2020 at 12:50 pm
Researchers are investigating light-emitting defects in materials that may someday enable quantum-based technologies, such as quantum computers, quantum networks or engines that run on light. Once ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Quantum materials
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Quantum simulations
- Michigan’s Quantum Signal On The Hunt For More Engineerson March 5, 2020 at 8:52 am
Since being acquired by Ford in mid-2019, Quantum Signal AI has been busy developing simulation tools to test all aspects of its upcoming automated driving platform ...
- Could quantum computing help beat the next coronavirus?on March 5, 2020 at 2:08 am
Google said it achieved what's been described as “quantum supremacy.” It was able to perform a calculation in 200 seconds that supposedly would take a classic state-of-the-art supercomputer about ...
- Quantum Computing Industry Insights, 2015-2019 & 2020-2025 - Featuring Profiles of Microsoft, Google, IBM, Intel and D-wave Systemson March 4, 2020 at 12:45 pm
Dublin, March 03, 2020 -- The "Global Quantum Computing Market: Analysis By Solution Type (Hardware, Software, Full Stack), Application (Optimization, Simulation, Sampling,.
- Global Quantum Computing Market 2020 Key Players, Growth Rate, Demands, Trends, Share, Size and Forecasts to 2025 by ReportsnReportson March 4, 2020 at 12:24 pm
The Global Quantum Computing Market valued at USD 101.12 Million in the year 2019 has been witnessing unprecedented growth in the last few years on the back of need for secure communication and ...
- Honeywell to Roll Out Quantum Computeron March 3, 2020 at 7:00 am
The industrial conglomerate plans to release an early-stage quantum computer for commercial experiments within about three months, with JPMorgan Chase as the first public user.