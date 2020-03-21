As the global community faces a health crisis, it is, at the very least, heartening to see how individuals, organizations and companies are uniting for the common good. Whether it’s self-isolating if you have a cold, supporting employees during these trying times or actively coming up with solutions to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone has a role to play. For those with design and 3D printing experience, there is a new task at hand.

The Montreal General Hospital Foundation and the Research Institute of the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) have launched The Code Life Ventilator Challenge, a global innovation challenge inviting teams from around the world to design for low-cost, easy-to-manufacture ventilators, which could be deployed anywhere and meet emergency timelines.

“With potentially 70% of the population on the brink of being infected by COVID-19, our worldwide health care systems will be strained beyond their limits,” the Montreal-based challenge states. “Even now, there aren’t enough ventilators to save everyone who needs respiratory support, and doctors are having to make agonizing decisions about who to save. Our modern world provides the means to produce these life-saving ventilators thanks to widespread rapid manufacturing tools—3D printers, CNC machines— combined with low-cost computers (i.e. smartphones, Arduinos, etc.), but what we’re missing is a design.”