via Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology News
Understanding how drugs work is an important step in developing new treatments for COVID-19, says U of A virologist
A group of University of Alberta researchers who have discovered why the drug remdesivir is effective in treating the coronaviruses that cause Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) and severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) expect it might also be effective for treating patients infected with the new COVID-19 strain.
“Even if you know a drug works, it can be a red flag if you don’t know how it works,” said virologist Matthias Götte. “It is reassuring if you know exactly how it works against the target.
“We know the drug works against different coronaviruses, like MERS and SARS, and we know the novel coronavirus is very similar to SARS. So I would say I’m cautiously optimistic that the results our team found with remdesivir and MERS will be similar with COVID-19.”
The study, published in the Journal of Biological Chemistry this week, is among the first in Canada to discuss the COVID-19 strain.
Until now, there has not been a published explanation of why remdesivir may work against coronaviruses, said Götte, who added his study is an important step in answering that question.
Developed by Gilead Sciences as a response to the 2014 West African Ebola virus epidemic, remdesivir was first used on a patient with the novel coronavirus earlier this year in the United States.
As reported in the New England Journal of Medicine, the patient was given the drug on the seventh day of illness, and showed marked improvement the following day, with symptoms eventually disappearing altogether. And at a recent press conference in Beijing, the assistant director-general of the World Health Organization, Bruce Alyward, said remdesivir is the only drug available that may have real efficacy against COVID-19.
“What our study showed was that remdesivir essentially mimics one of the natural building blocks for RNA synthesis necessary for genome replication of the virus. Enzymes within the virus are synthesizing the viral RNA genome with these building blocks, but they mix up the bits they need with the drug. Once the drug is incorporated into the growing RNA chain, the virus can no longer replicate,” explained Götte.
He said the next step is to wait for results from ongoing clinical trials with remdesivir, which are expected by the end of April. Even then, that won’t be the end of the story, he cautioned.
“It’s likely we’ll need more than one drug to properly fight emerging diseases like COVID-19, as we have with HIV and hepatitis C virus infections,” Götte said.
“Ideally, we will have a couple of drugs because certain strains could be resistant to certain treatments.”
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
COVID-19
- AskST: Can coronavirus Covid-19 infect pets and what precautions should pet-owners take?on February 29, 2020 at 10:55 pm
What precautions should pet-owners take? Here is some advice put together by the WSAVA's Scientific and One Health committees: A: Currently there is no evidence that companion animals can be infected ...
- Baby, 6 weeks old, tests positive for COVID-19 in South Koreaon February 29, 2020 at 9:44 pm
The first death in the U.S. from COVID-19 was reported Saturday, as the coronavirus outbreak has spread from China to at least 40 countries around the world, affecting markets and disrupting travel. A ...
- Illinois health officials confirm 3rd COVID-19 case in Cook County; Loyola sends Rome study abroad students home due to coronavirus concernson February 29, 2020 at 8:53 pm
A Cook County patient has tested positive for novel coronavirus, bringing the number of confirmed cases in Illinois up to three, according to state health officials. The public health departments of ...
- Despite COVID-19 Coronavirus, Here Is Why You Should Stop Buying Face Maskson February 29, 2020 at 8:06 pm
Unless you are a health care professional or someone like a hockey goalie or Batman, you do not need to buy a mask.
- UC Davis students cleared of suspected COVID-19on February 29, 2020 at 7:33 pm
One student had suffered mild symptoms of the coronavirus, but testing shows he did not have it, clearing his two roommates from quarantine.
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
COVID-19
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Coronaviruses
- New cases of coronaviruses spreading faster outside of Chinaon February 28, 2020 at 4:35 pm
New cases of coronavirus are spreading faster in the rest of the world other than in China. United Airlines suspended some flights to some parts of Asia, and the U.S. State Department is advising ...
- Drug meant for Ebola may also work against coronaviruseson February 28, 2020 at 10:04 am
Drug meant for Ebola may also work against coronaviruses Understanding how drugs work is an important step in developing new treatments for COVID-19 Date: February 27, 2020 Source: University of ...
- Why COVID-19 is more insidious than other coronaviruseson February 27, 2020 at 5:07 pm
As the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) note on their website, COVID-19 is an "emerging disease," and much of what we do know is "based on what is known about similar ...
- Thwarting coronaviruses by preventing them from copying themselveson February 27, 2020 at 11:02 am
The German team found two molecules that target a protein-cutting enzyme that many viruses, including COVID-19, need to replicate. In cell studies, one of the compounds blocked multiple coronaviruses ...
- Study reveals how drug meant for Ebola may also work against coronaviruseson February 27, 2020 at 7:25 am
A group of University of Alberta researchers who have discovered why the drug remdesivir is effective in treating the coronaviruses that cause Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) and severe acute ...