Samuel Browett, a grad. student at Univ. of Salford, U.K., collects water near a camera trap in a riparian area while monitoring for evidence of the surrounding mammal community. Photo courtesy Joseph Drake
International team, UMass Amherst ecologist, tested new mammal survey method
Ecologists in England and Scotland, collaborating with ecologists Christopher Sutherland and Joseph Drake at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, report this week on a new method of identifying an “entire community of mammals” – including elusive and endangered species that are otherwise difficult to monitor – by collecting DNA from river water.
“Some mammal species are notoriously difficult to monitor,” says environmental conservation Ph.D. student Drake. He adds that traditional survey methods are often tailored to a specific species, and therefore don’t guarantee the detection of many other important species that are also present. Camera traps have improved the way conservation scientists study wildlife, but environmental DNA (eDNA) methods may offer a monitoring tool that could revolutionize conservation and ecology research, Sutherland adds, but the method required testing.
He adds, “We knew the potential of eDNA was massive, but when it comes to conservation, it is extremely important that we validate new approaches, and that’s what we set out to do in this study.” Details of their international collaborative work are in the Journal of Applied Ecology.
Naiara Sales of the University of Salford, U.K. and UMass’s Drake led this study, in collaboration with researchers from the University of Tromsø, Norway, the universities of Aberdeen, Hull and Sheffield, and Liverpool John Moores University in the U.K. The research takes advantage of the fact that DNA shed from animals, either directly in the water or washed into the river, provides a snapshot of the local mammal community.
Mammologist Allan McDevitt of the University of Salford points out, “We currently use many ways of detecting and monitoring mammals, from looking for signs such as footprints or feces, to using camera traps to take photos of them over several weeks. Now, we may just simply need to collect a few bottles of water and take it to the laboratory and look at the DNA we find.”
To test this, the researchers collected water and sediment from streams and rivers in Scotland and England. They found DNA from over 20 wild British mammals and compared the results to historical records, field signs such as fecal samples and cameras. They report that eDNA “provided a similar or better performance in detecting water voles, for example, when compared to looking for water voles using field signs or cameras.”
They add that accurately assessing the conservation status and distribution of mammals is increasingly important as many species’ populations decline worldwide. Further, surveys using traps, trail cameras and fields signs are time-consuming and costly.
Collaborators for several studies, McDevitt’s group, collaborating with Sutherland’s group at UMass Amherst, as well as at the universities of Aberdeen and Hull, now believe that using water bodies is an effective way of capturing all the mammals present within a watershed. McDevitt says, “We are always looking for ways to improve biodiversity assessments and monitoring, and we need to find methods which can be applied universally and cost-effectively.”
He adds, “We have demonstrated that environmental DNA collected from water bodies is effective for providing us with information about the presence or absence of mammals of conservation concern. This could be used at national levels for monitoring declining or recovering populations, or the early detection of harmful invasive species.”
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Environmental DNA
- Researchers detect wildlife using DNA found in river wateron March 13, 2020 at 10:52 am
A new method of identifying elusive mammals, using DNA found in river water, may improve how scientists monitor species, researchers in Britain announced. Ecologists from five British universities and ...
- Environmental DNA in rivers offers new tool for detecting wildlife communitieson March 12, 2020 at 12:03 pm
Camera traps have improved the way conservation scientists study wildlife, but environmental DNA (eDNA) methods may offer a monitoring tool that could revolutionize conservation and ecology ...
- Even with DNA Detection, Asian Carp Continue to Evade Scientistson March 11, 2020 at 11:48 am
Chadderton wondered: What if instead of catching the carp, biologists could find some other marker of their presence — something like environmental DNA, or eDNA? All organisms shed genetic material ...
- Fishing for Mammals: How DNA from rivers could revolutionise mammal detection on landon March 10, 2020 at 10:20 pm
Undertaking surveys using other methods such as trapping, looking for field signs or cameras can be time-consuming and costly. Dr McDevitt’s group have been applying the use of ‘environmental DNA’, ...
- Do Your DNA Duty: Collect Wild Animal Poop and Dog Saliva for Scienceon March 9, 2020 at 7:08 pm
You can help collect data for scientific studies by mailing researchers your dog's saliva, samples of the forest floor and even spiny anteater scat.
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Environmental DNA
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Detecting Wildlife Communities
- Samsung Awards 20 Schools for Tackling Mental Health, Climate Change and More in its $3 Million STEM Competitionon March 14, 2020 at 6:47 am
The general public will also elect one Community Choice Winner ... for water catchment tanks to provide wildlife with water as the southwestern U.S. continues to face ongoing drought. Designed a ...
- Researchers detect wildlife using DNA found in river wateron March 13, 2020 at 10:52 am
A new method of identifying elusive mammals, using DNA found in river water, may improve how scientists monitor species, researchers in Britain announced. Ecologists from five British universities and ...
- Environmental DNA in rivers offers new tool for detecting wildlife communitieson March 12, 2020 at 12:03 pm
Camera traps have improved the way conservation scientists study wildlife ... community. Mammologist Allan McDevitt of the University of Salford points out, "We currently use many ways of ...
- Covid-19 facts: Preventing and detecting the viruson March 3, 2020 at 9:05 pm
With the Covid-19 disease spreading to more and more countries, this first of a two-part article looks at what we know about how the virus spreads and how doctors detect it. Covid-19 is the name of ...
- IFAW: Tech Companies Take Down 3 Million Online Listings for Trafficked Wildlifeon March 2, 2020 at 4:29 pm
"We're collaborating with government agencies, NGOs, industry peers and members of the eBay community ... strengthened wildlife policies, an increase in staff ability to detect potential illegal ...