New data on first-in-U.S. trial sheds new light on success of gene editing and cell function
Genetically-edited immune cells can persist, thrive, and function months after a cancer patient receives them, according to new data published by researchers from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania and Penn’s Abramson Cancer Center. The team showed cells removed from patients and brought back into the lab setting were able to kill cancer months after their original manufacturing and infusion. Further analysis of these cells confirmed they were successfully edited in three specific ways, marking the first-ever sanctioned investigational use of multiple edits to the human genome. This is the first U.S. clinical trial to test the gene editing approach in humans, and the publication of this new data today in Science follows on the initial report last year that researchers were able to use CRISPR/Cas9 technology to successfully edit three cancer patients’ immune cells. Penn is conducting the ongoing study in cooperation with the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy and Tmunity Therapeutics.
“Our data from the first three patients enrolled in this clinical trial demonstrate two important things that, to our knowledge, no one has ever shown before. First, we can successfully perform multiple edits with precision during manufacturing, with the resulting cells surviving longer in the human body than any previously published data have shown. Second, thus far, these cells have shown a sustained ability to attack and kill tumors,” said Carl June, MD, the Richard W. Vague Professor in Immunotherapy and director of the Center for Cellular Immunotherapies in the Abramson Cancer Center and director of the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania and the study’s senior author.
The findings are the latest milestone in Penn’s history as cellular and gene therapy pioneers, including development of the first FDA-approved CAR T cell therapy, Kymriah, for pediatric and adult blood cancer patients.
Patients on this trial were treated by Edward A. Stadtmauer, MD, section chief of Hematologic Malignancies at Penn, who is the co-lead author on the study along with Joseph A. Fraietta, PhD, an assistant professor of Microbiology at Penn. The co-senior author is Simon F. Lacey, PhD, director of the Translational and Correlative Studies Laboratory in the Center for Cellular Immunotherapies.
The approach in this study is closely related to CAR T cell therapy, in which patient immune cells are engineered to fight cancer, but it has some key differences. Just like CAR T, researchers in this study began by collecting a patient’s T cells from blood. However, instead of arming these cells with a receptor against a protein such as CD19, the team first used CRISPR/Cas9 editing to remove three genes. The first two edits removed a T cell’s natural receptors so they can be reprogrammed to express a synthetic T cell receptor, allowing these cells to seek out and destroy tumors. The third edit removed PD-1, a natural checkpoint that sometimes blocks T cells from doing their job.
“This new analysis of the three patients has confirmed that the manufactured cells contained all three edits, providing proof of concept for this approach. This is the first confirmation of the ability of CRISPR/Cas9 technology to target multiple genes at the same time in humans and illustrates the potential of this technology to treat many diseases that were previously not able to be treated or cured,” June said.
Once the three genes are knocked out, a fourth genetic modification was accomplished using a lentivirus to insert the cancer-specific synthetic T cell receptor, which tells the edited T cells to target an antigen called NY-ESO-1. Previously published data show these cells typically survive for less than a week, but this new analysis shows the edited cells used in this study persisted, with the longest follow up at nine months.
Several months after the infusion, researchers drew more blood and isolated the CRISPR-edited cells for study. When brought back into the lab setting, the cells were still able to kill tumors.
“Previous studies have shown these cells lose function within days, so the fact that the CRISPR-edited cells in this study retained anti-tumor function for a significantly longer period of time after a single infusion is very encouraging,” June said.
The CRISPR-edited T cells used in this study are not active on their own like CAR T cells. Instead, they require the cooperation of a molecule known as HLA-A*02:01, which is only expressed in a subset of patients. This means that patients had to be screened ahead of time to make sure they were a match for the approach. Participants who met the requirements received other clinically-indicated therapy as needed while they waited for their cells to be manufactured. Once that process was completed, all three patients received the gene-edited cells in a single infusion after a short course of chemotherapy. Analysis of blood samples revealed that all three participants had the CRISPR-edited T cells take root and thrive in the patients. While none responded to the therapy, there were no treatment-related serious adverse events.
CRISPR technology has not previously been tested in humans in the U.S. Investigators at Penn have pioneered a number of other “first uses” of engineered T cells over the past decade. Even with that experience, moving this work into the clinic while ensuring appropriate patient safeguards meant the research team had to move through a comprehensive and rigorous series of institutional and federal regulatory approval steps, including approval by the National Institutes of Health’s Recombinant DNA Research Advisory Committee and review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, as well as Penn’s institutional review board and institutional biosafety committee. The entire process required more than two years.
Researchers say these new data will open the door to later stage studies to investigate and extend this approach to a broader field beyond cancer, several of which are already planned at Penn.
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Genetically-edited immune cells
- Penn Medicine researchers find genetically-edited immune cells can fight canceron February 9, 2020 at 7:05 pm
Penn Medicine researchers found that manufactured cells were able to kill cancer months after their original infusion. Credit: Sukhmani Kaur Researchers at Penn's Perelman School of Medicine ...
- CRISPR-edited immune cells can be safely given to cancer patientson February 9, 2020 at 3:40 pm
The immune cells fight off cancer, but in time, the aggressive tumor cells may overwhelm the immune system, building resistance to their powers. The new study, injecting genetically edited immune ...
- First CRISPR Gene Editing Trial in Cancer Patients Shows Promising Resultson February 7, 2020 at 6:09 pm
The first human trial involving CRISPR gene-editing technology to modify the immune cells of cancer patients recently announced its findings. The trial, which is the first of its kind to publish its ...
- CRISPR-edited immune cells can survive and thrive after infusion into cancer patientson February 7, 2020 at 10:30 am
Genetically-edited immune cells can persist, thrive, and function months after a cancer patient receives them, according to new data published by researchers from the Abramson Cancer Center of the ...
- CRISPR-Edited Immune Cells Survive Infusion To Cancer Patientson February 7, 2020 at 1:07 am
Gene-edited cells made using CRISPR were injected into cancer patients Genetically edited immune cells made using gene-editing tool CRISPR may survive or even battle cancer cells, according to new ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Genetically-edited immune cells
Go deeper with Bing News on:
CRISPR
- June Lab Delivers CRISPR Safety Message in Cancer Clinical Trialon February 8, 2020 at 10:39 am
The first U.S. Phase I clinical trial to evaluate CRISPR-Cas9-edited T cells in humans with advanced cancer has reported that the patients experienced no negative side effects, and that the engineered ...
- France goes soggy on using CRISPR technique for veggieson February 7, 2020 at 2:00 pm
France's highest administrative court decided Friday that plants produced using new gene editing techniques such as CRISPR undergo strict testing as genetically modified organisms in a ruling that ...
- Cancer gene therapy by NF-κB-activated cancer cell-specific expression of CRISPR/Cas9 targeting telomereson February 7, 2020 at 8:50 am
We next demonstrated that the Nage vector could be used to express CRISPR/Cas9 protein only in cancer cells. The Cas9 protein was then guided by a sgRNA targeting telomeric DNA and induced cancer cell ...
- CRISPR gene editing creates 'designer' immune cells that fight canceron February 7, 2020 at 5:56 am
It's a proof of principle, the researchers say—and an early step toward bringing the gene-editing tool known as CRISPR into cancer treatment. CRISPR allows researchers to precisely "snip" bits of DNA ...
- The first US trial of CRISPR gene-editing in cancer patients suggests the technique is safeon February 7, 2020 at 4:57 am
The news: Three people with advanced cancer have received injections of immune cells gene-edited using CRISPR without any serious side effects. It’s the first US clinical trial of the technique and ...