Newly developed catalyst that recycles greenhouse gases into ingredients that can be used in fuel, hydrogen gas and other chemicals.
Scientists have taken a major step toward a circular carbon economy by developing a long-lasting, economical catalyst that recycles greenhouse gases into ingredients that can be used in fuel, hydrogen gas, and other chemicals. The results could be revolutionary in the effort to reverse global warming, according to the researchers. The study was published on February 14 in Science.
“We set out to develop an effective catalyst that can convert large amounts of the greenhouse gases carbon dioxide and methane without failure,” said Cafer T. Yavuz, paper author and associate professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering and of chemistry at KAIST.
The catalyst, made from inexpensive and abundant nickel, magnesium, and molybdenum, initiates and speeds up the rate of reaction that converts carbon dioxide and methane into hydrogen gas. It can work efficiently for more than a month.
This conversion is called ‘dry reforming’, where harmful gases, such as carbon dioxide, are processed to produce more useful chemicals that could be refined for use in fuel, plastics, or even pharmaceuticals. It is an effective process, but it previously required rare and expensive metals such as platinum and rhodium to induce a brief and inefficient chemical reaction.
Other researchers had previously proposed nickel as a more economical solution, but carbon byproducts would build up and the surface nanoparticles would bind together on the cheaper metal, fundamentally changing the composition and geometry of the catalyst and rendering it useless.
“The difficulty arises from the lack of control on scores of active sites over the bulky catalysts surfaces because any refinement procedures attempted also change the nature of the catalyst itself,” Yavuz said.
The researchers produced nickel-molybdenum nanoparticles under a reductive environment in the presence of a single crystalline magnesium oxide. As the ingredients were heated under reactive gas, the nanoparticles moved on the pristine crystal surface seeking anchoring points. The resulting activated catalyst sealed its own high-energy active sites and permanently fixed the location of the nanoparticles — meaning that the nickel-based catalyst will not have a carbon build up, nor will the surface particles bind to one another.
“It took us almost a year to understand the underlying mechanism,” said first author Youngdong Song, a graduate student in the Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at KAIST. “Once we studied all the chemical events in detail, we were shocked.”
The researchers dubbed the catalyst Nanocatalysts on Single Crystal Edges (NOSCE). The magnesium-oxide nanopowder comes from a finely structured form of magnesium oxide, where the molecules bind continuously to the edge. There are no breaks or defects in the surface, allowing for uniform and predictable reactions.
“Our study solves a number of challenges the catalyst community faces,” Yavuz said. “We believe the NOSCE mechanism will improve other inefficient catalytic reactions and provide even further savings of greenhouse gas emissions.”
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Reversing global warming
- Making a Global Differenceon February 18, 2020 at 9:10 pm
A business operating in Putnam County wants to make a huge difference in reversing global warming. Herbert Williams, a former fisherman and CEO of Keuka Energy, is optimistic his Palatka-based… ...
- New catalyst recycles greenhouse gases into fuel and hydrogen gason February 18, 2020 at 8:07 am
The results could be revolutionary in the effort to reverse global warming, according to the researchers. Scientists have taken a major step toward a circular carbon economy by developing a ...
- Ask the Weather Guys: What is geoengineering?on February 18, 2020 at 2:41 am
It is a term that describes how people could intervene in Earth’s functions to slow down or reverse the effects of climate change. Current discussions of geoengineering focus on two broad categories ...
- Practical global warming solutions (letter)on February 18, 2020 at 2:00 am
“Drawdown” (Paul Hawken, 2017), a New York Times bestseller, is an inspiring, easy-to-read book about global warming. With beautiful photos, “Drawdown” gives specific ways we can actually reverse ...
- UNSG for colossal global efforts to reverse climate impactson February 16, 2020 at 1:56 pm
appreciated Pakistan and its people for taking some of the vital steps to reverse back global warming affects. Addressing as a key speaker in a ceremony on ‘Sustainable Development and Climate Change’ ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Reversing global warming
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Circular carbon economy
- International Paper Names First Chief Sustainability Officeron February 20, 2020 at 4:53 am
Through these goals, International Paper will advance its contributions to the circular, low-carbon economy while building on its commitments to its people and communities. "For more than 120 years, ...
- Getting crafty with iton February 20, 2020 at 2:28 am
There are plenty of ways besides shopping second-hand to revamp your look while shrinking your carbon footprint. For example ... attempts to elongate the life cycle of clothing through reuse and ...
- McAlpine aims for net zero carbon by 2025on February 20, 2020 at 12:37 am
Becoming net zero carbon within five years – the Carbon Trust will provide third party certification to validate the claims. ‘Resource efficiency’: reducing construction waste, maximising resource ...
- New catalyst recycles greenhouse gases into fuel and hydrogen gason February 20, 2020 at 12:23 am
Scientists have taken a major step toward a circular carbon economy by developing a long-lasting, economical catalyst that recycles greenhouse gases into ingredients that can be used in fuel, hydrogen ...
- Sir Robert McAlpine targets net zero carbon 'within five years'on February 19, 2020 at 5:57 pm
It added that it had appointed consultancy the Carbon Trust to provide third party verification of its progress against the new goal. It also plans to achieve a year-on-year reduction in construction ...