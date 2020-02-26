via Northwestern University
For self-driving vehicles to become an everyday reality, they need to safely and flawlessly navigate one another without crashing or causing unnecessary traffic jams.
To help make this possible, Northwestern University researchers have developed the first decentralized algorithm with a collision-free, deadlock-free guarantee.
The researchers tested the algorithm in a simulation of 1,024 robots and on a swarm of 100 real robots in the laboratory. The robots reliably, safely and efficiently converged to form a pre-determined shape in less than a minute.
“If you have many autonomous vehicles on the road, you don’t want them to collide with one another or get stuck in a deadlock,” said Northwestern’s Michael Rubenstein, who led the study. “By understanding how to control our swarm robots to form shapes, we can understand how to control fleets of autonomous vehicles as they interact with each other.”
The paper will be published later this month in the journal IEEE Transactions on Robotics. Rubenstein is the Lisa Wissner-Slivka and Benjamin Slivka Professor in Computer Science and Mechanical Engineering in Northwestern’s McCormick School of Engineering. He’s also a member of Northwestern’s Center for Robotics and Biosystems.
The advantage of a swarm of small robots — versus one large robot or a swarm with one lead robot — is the lack of a centralized control, which can quickly become a central point of failure. Rubenstein’s decentralized algorithm acts as a fail-safe.
“If the system is centralized and a robot stops working, then the entire system fails,” Rubenstein said. “In a decentralized system, there is no leader telling all the other robots what to do. Each robot makes its own decisions. If one robot fails in a swarm, the swarm can still accomplish the task.”
Still, the robots need to coordinate in order to avoid collisions and deadlock. To do this, the algorithm views the ground beneath the robots as a grid. By using technology similar to GPS, each robot is aware of where it sits on the grid.
Before making a decision about where to move, each robot uses sensors to communicate with its neighbors, determining whether or not nearby spaces within the grid are vacant or occupied.
“The robots refuse to move to a spot until that spot is free and until they know that no other robots are moving to that same spot,” Rubenstein said. “They are careful and reserve a space ahead of time.”
Even with all this careful coordination, the robots are still able to communicate and move swiftly to form a shape. Rubenstein accomplishes this by keeping the robots near-sighted.
“Each robot can only sense three or four of its closest neighbors,” Rubenstein explained. “They can’t see across the whole swarm, which makes it easier to scale the system. The robots interact locally to make decisions without global information.”
In Rubenstein’s swarm, for example, 100 robots can coordinate to form a shape within a minute. In some previous approaches, it could take a full hour. Rubenstein imagines that his algorithm could be used in fleets of driverless cars and in automated warehouses.
“Large companies have warehouses with hundreds of robots doing tasks similar to what our robots do in the lab,” he said. “They need to make sure their robots don’t collide but do move as quickly as possible to reach the spot where they eventually give an object to a human.”
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Decentralized algorithm
- Major Slovak Healthcare Blockchain Firm Hilbi Secures €5 Million in Investments, Adds Senior Professional as Angel Investoron February 25, 2020 at 9:08 pm
The platform securely gathers all data using decentralized technology and then shares it with the relevant professionals. The patient's health profile, called LifeID, is a useful tool for making an ...
- New algorithm may help control driverless cars: studyon February 25, 2020 at 3:31 pm
CHICAGO, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- Researchers at Northwestern University (NU) have developed the first decentralized algorithm which may help self-driving vehicles safely navigate one another without ...
- New algorithm for self-driving vehicles has a bold ‘collision-free guarantee’on February 25, 2020 at 10:54 am
Researchers have developed an algorithm that could stop self-driving vehicles from getting in crashes and traffic jams. The team from Northwestern University (NU) claims their invention is “the first ...
- First Decentralized Algorithm for Collision-Free Driving of Driverless Vehicleson February 25, 2020 at 10:12 am
One hundred small robots line up in the laboratory. Image Credit: Northwestern University. To achieve this, researchers at Northwestern University have created the first-ever decentralized algorithm ...
- Smarter robot swarms offer traffic-free blueprint for autonomous carson February 25, 2020 at 12:13 am
The Northwestern University scientists describe their new control software as the first decentralized algorithm with a collision- and deadlock-free guarantee. This leverages the benefits of working ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Decentralized algorithm
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Swarming robots
- New algorithm may help control driverless cars: studyon February 25, 2020 at 3:31 pm
They tested the algorithm in a simulation of 1,024 robots and on a swarm of 100 real robots in the laboratory. The robots reliably, safely and efficiently converged to form a pre-determined shape in ...
- New algorithm to prevent self-driving cars from bumping into each otheron February 25, 2020 at 11:00 am
The study, published in the journal IEEE Transactions on Robotics, tested the algorithm in a simulation of 1,024 robots, and on a swarm of 100 real robots, and reported that the bots reliably, safely, ...
- New algorithm for self-driving vehicles has a bold ‘collision-free guarantee’on February 25, 2020 at 10:54 am
“They are careful and reserve a space ahead of time.” [Read: Some Teslas have been tricked into speeding by tape stuck on road signs] Rubenstein’s team tested their algorithm on a swarm of 100 robots ...
- First Decentralized Algorithm for Collision-Free Driving of Driverless Vehicleson February 25, 2020 at 10:12 am
The team tested the algorithm through a simulation of 1,024 robots and on a swarm of 100 real robots in the laboratory. The robots efficiently, reliably, and safely converged to form a predefined ...
- All together now. Algorithm keeps robots on taskon February 25, 2020 at 9:54 am
For now, Michael Rubenstein and colleagues at Northwestern University have succeeded with a simulation of 1024 robots and a swarm of 100 real ones in the laboratory. All reliably, safely and ...