Picture of the miniaturized heaters with various lithium mould shapes. (Photo: PNAS)
“Combined with smartphone technology, everyone would have a portable system that can track, monitor and diagnose infections. This is critical for preventing the spread of diseases.”
Rice engineer’s MagNI can be wirelessly charged and programmed with magnetic fields
A team of Rice University engineers has introduced the first neural implant that can be both programmed and charged remotely with a magnetic field.
Their breakthrough may make possible imbedded devices like a spinal cord-stimulating unit with a battery-powered magnetic transmitter on a wearable belt.
The integrated microsystem, called MagNI (for magnetoelectric neural implant), incorporates magnetoelectric transducers. These allow the chip to harvest power from an alternating magnetic field outside the body.
The system was developed by Kaiyuan Yang, an assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering; Jacob Robinson, an associate professor of electrical and computer engineering and bioengineering; and co-lead authors Zhanghao Yu, a graduate student, and graduate student Joshua Chen, all at Rice’s Brown School of Engineering.
Yang introduced the project today at the International Solid-State Circuits Conference in San Francisco.
MagNI targets applications that require programmable, electrical stimulation of neurons, for instance to help patients with epilepsy or Parkinson’s disease.
“This is the first demonstration that you can use a magnetic field to power an implant and also to program the implant,” Yang said. “By integrating magnetoelectric transducers with CMOS (complementary metal-oxide semiconductor) technologies, we provide a bioelectronic platform for many applications. CMOS is powerful, efficient and cheap for sensing and signal processing tasks.”
He said MagNI has clear advantages over current stimulation methods, including ultrasound, electromagnetic radiation, inductive coupling and optical technologies.
“People have been demonstrating neural stimulators on this scale, and even smaller,” Yang said. “The magnetoelectric effect we use has many benefits over mainstream methods for power and data transfer.”
He said tissues do not absorb magnetic fields as they do other types of signals, and will not heat tissues like electromagnetic and optical radiation or inductive coupling. “Ultrasound doesn’t have the heating issue but the waves are reflected at interfaces between different mediums, like hair and skin or bones and other muscle.”
Because the magnetic field also transmits control signals, Yang said MagNI is also “calibration free and robust.”
“It doesn’t require any internal voltage or timing reference,” he said.
Components of the prototype device sit on a flexible polyimide substrate with only three components: a 2-by-4-millimeter magnetoelectric film that converts the magnetic field to an electric field, a CMOS chip and a capacitor to temporarily store energy.
The team successfully tested the chip’s long-term reliability by soaking it in a solution and testing in air and jellylike agar, which emulates the environment of tissues.
The researchers also validated the technology by exciting Hydra vulgaris, a tiny octopuslike creature studied by Robinson’s lab. By constraining hydra with the lab’s microfluidic devices, they were able to see fluorescent signals associated with contractions in the creatures triggered by contact with the chips. The team is currently performing in-vivo tests of the device on different models.
In the current generation of chips, energy and information flow only one way, but Yang said the team is working on two-way communication strategies to facilitate data collection from implants and enable more applications.
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Bioelectronic implant
- Rice University researchers develop MagNI, a magnet-controlled bioelectronic implant for pain reliefon February 22, 2020 at 3:30 am
The integrated microsystem, called MagNI (for magnetoelectric neural implant), incorporates magnetoelectric transducers ... technologies, we provide a bioelectronic platform for many applications.
- Neural implant programmed and charged remotelyon February 21, 2020 at 2:12 am
... that you can use a magnetic field to power an implant and also to program the implant,” Yang said in a statement. “By integrating magnetoelectric transducers with CMOS [complementary metal-oxide ...
- Magnet-controlled bioelectronic implant could relieve painon February 20, 2020 at 9:21 am
Rice University. (2020, February 20). Magnet-controlled bioelectronic implant could relieve pain: Engineer's MagNI can be wirelessly charged and programmed with magnetic fields. ScienceDaily.
- Brain Implant Powered and Controlled by Magnetic Fieldson February 20, 2020 at 8:19 am
... field to power an implant and also to program the implant,” said Kaiyuan Yang, one of the developers of the device, in a Rice press release. “By integrating magnetoelectric transducers with CMOS ...
- Could a matchbox-sized electrical implant end the misery of diabetes, asthma AND arthritis?on February 10, 2020 at 2:43 pm
Electrical implants were first used in medicine with cardiac pacemakers ... The British firm GlaxoSmithKline is also supporting more than 30 bioelectronic projects around the world. In the UK, Qasim ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Bioelectronic implant
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Neural implant
- Rice University researchers develop MagNI, a magnet-controlled bioelectronic implant for pain reliefon February 22, 2020 at 3:30 am
A team of Rice University engineers has introduced the first neural implant that can be both programmed and charged remotely with a magnetic field. Their breakthrough may make possible imbedded ...
- Neural implant programmed and charged remotelyon February 21, 2020 at 2:12 am
A neural implant that can be programmed and charged remotely could lead to embedded devices like spinal cord-stimulating units with a battery-powered magnetic transmitter on a wearable belt. Rice ...
- Poking neurons and nerves preciselyon February 20, 2020 at 9:24 pm
Effectively interfacing devices with human neural tissue demands device biocompatibility and robustness, sufficient signal resolution, selectivity and sensitivity, as well as implant durability and ...
- Brain Implant Powered and Controlled by Magnetic Fieldson February 20, 2020 at 8:19 am
Neural implants may provide treatment options for a wide variety of ailments, including Parkinson’s and epilepsy, but such devices have to work for long periods of time in a very difficult environment ...
- Magnet-controlled bioelectronic implant could relieve painon February 20, 2020 at 6:54 am
HOUSTON - (Feb. 19, 2020) - A team of Rice University engineers has introduced the first neural implant that can be both programmed and charged remotely with a magnetic field. Their breakthrough may ...