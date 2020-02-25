Opportunity blows for offshore wind in China
Under the Paris Climate Agreement, China committed to rely on renewable resources for 20 percent of its energy needs by 2030. Currently, the country is on track to double that commitment, aiming to hit 40 percent by the next decade. Wind power is critical to achieving that goal. Over the past 20 years, China’s wind power capacity has exploded from 0.3 gigawatts to 161 gigawatts.
But, in recent years, that growth has slowed and the hopes for China’s wind-powered future have dampened.
Why? Location, location, location.
Populous coastal provinces, including Guangdong and Jiangsu, consume about 80 percent of the nation’s total electricity but the vast majority of China’s wind capacity comes from land-based wind farms in places like Inner Mongolia, more than a thousand miles away from most major cities.
To make matters worse, recent climate studies have suggested that the weakening land-sea temperature gradient due to global climate change is making historically windy regions, like Inner Mongolia, less windy.
In addition, much of the wind power from those regions isn’t being used because of when it’s produced. Research has suggested that some 16 percent of total potential wind generation was wasted between 2010 and 2016, costing more $1.2 billion.
If China is to meet and exceed its Paris goal by 2030, it’s going to need to find a way to increase its wind capacity.
In a recent study, researchers from the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS) and Huazhong University of Science and Technology in China, found that offshore wind could be a big part of the solution.
The research is published in Science Advances.
“This is an important new contribution, recognition that China has abundant off-shore wind potential that can be developed and brought on shore to the power hungry coastal provinces at costs competitive with existing coal-fired polluting power plants,” said Michael McElroy, the Gilbert Butler Professor of Environmental Studies at SEAS and senior author of the paper.
To calculate the capacity and cost of offshore wind in China, the researchers first identified the regions where offshore wind farms could be built, excluding shipping zones, environmentally protected areas and water depths higher than 60 meters. They calculated the wind speeds in those areas and estimated the hourly capacity for each of the turbines.
They found that the total potential wind power from wind farms built along the Chinese coast is 5.4 times larger than the current coastal demand for power.
The researchers estimated that if electricity prices are high, offshore wind could provide more than 1,000 terawatt-hours, or about 36 percent of all coastal energy demand. If electricity prices are low, it could provide more than 6,000 terawatt-hours, or 200 percent of total energy demand.
“Our research demonstrates the potential for cost-effective, offshore wind to power coastal regions, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality in China,” said McElroy.
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Offshore wind farms
- Floating Platform Solution for Offshore Wind Turbines to be Testedon February 24, 2020 at 6:36 pm
RWE Renewables and Saitec Offshore Technologies have joined forces to test new ways to affordably install and operate offshore wind farms in deep waters. In a joint pilot project called “DemoSATH” the ...
- RWE Renewables and Saitec Offshore Technologies test innovative floating platform solution for offshore wind turbineson February 24, 2020 at 2:23 pm
In a joint pilot project called "DemoSATH", the RWE subsidiary specialising in renewable energy and the Spanish engineering company Saitec Offshore Technologies will start testing a floating platform ...
- Northland Power Expands Offshore Wind Pipeline in Asia With Acquisition of Development Company in South Koreaon February 24, 2020 at 7:19 am
TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northland Power Inc. ("Northland") (TSX: NPI) announces the signing of an agreement to acquire Dado Ocean Wind Farm Co., Ltd. (“ Dado Ocean ”), a development ...
- In Scotland, Mills will glimpse Maine’s offshore wind potentialon February 23, 2020 at 1:08 am
The trip is aimed at sharing knowledge and contacts in a region that boasts the greatest amount of installed offshore wind capacity in the world, the first commercial-scale floating wind turbines and ...
- Steve Dayney & Mark Mitchell: Offshore wind is Virginia’s economic opportunityon February 22, 2020 at 9:16 pm
Offshore wind power infrastructure provides renewable energy with no additional fuel or import costs, setting Virginia toward an affordable and independent energy future. Siemens Gamesa’s cutting-edge ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Offshore wind farms
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Wind power
- Solar and wind power are pushing down electricity prices in New Englandon February 24, 2020 at 4:53 pm
Jerry Elmer, senior attorney at the Conservation Law Foundation, a Boston environmental advocacy organization, said wind, solar and anaerobic digestion – a process in which microorganisms break down ...
- Quadrupling turbines, US can meet 2030 wind-energy goalson February 24, 2020 at 4:46 pm
"This research shows that a quadrupling of the installed capacity of wind turbines from 2014 levels will allow us to attain the goal of 20% of electricity from the wind, without requiring additional ...
- RWE Renewables and Saitec Offshore Technologies test innovative floating platform solution for offshore wind turbineson February 24, 2020 at 2:23 pm
In a joint pilot project called "DemoSATH", the RWE subsidiary specialising in renewable energy and the Spanish engineering company Saitec Offshore Technologies will start testing a floating platform ...
- Solar and wind power are pushing down electricity prices in New England, but carbon fuels still dominateon February 24, 2020 at 7:23 am
Jerry Elmer, senior attorney at the Conservation Law Foundation, a Boston environmental advocacy organization, said wind, solar and anaerobic digestion — a process in which microorganisms break down ...
- Floating Offshore Wind Power Market Analysis, Trends, and Global Outlook (2020-2023)on February 24, 2020 at 3:14 am
The growth opportunities for Floating Offshore Wind Power market participants which can improve business strategies to ensure sustainable growth are specified in this report. The Floating Offshore ...